6 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

Welcome back to another edition of upcoming dividend increases. Last week was slow on the dividend front, and it was not enough to garner a new article. It happens occasionally; there are a few slow weeks during the calendar year. This week, we're back with six new increases, including home improvement Dividend King Lowe's! Lowe's extends its 62-year dividend growth streak with a 4.5% increase. The yield is rather paltry, but as we'll see below, it's been a stellar dividend grower for patient investors. The overall group has an average increase of 10.8% and a median of 11% (maybe the highest seen this year).

My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make wise investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

To be included in this list, companies must have higher total yearly dividends. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10–24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

The Dividend Increases List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 31 0.39 22-Jul-24 8.50% Champion The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 14 0.73 22-Jul-24 11.90% Contender Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 62 0.47 24-Jul-24 4.50% King AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 31 0.31 25-Jul-24 10% Champion Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 15 0.37 25-Jul-24 14.80% Contender Unum Group (UNM) 16 0.78 26-Jul-24 15.10% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent CAT 1.3 1.41 8.50% BK 0.42 0.47 11.90% LOW 1.1 1.15 4.50% ATR 0.41 0.45 10% MMC 0.71 0.82 14.80% UNM 0.37 0.42 15.10% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High CAT 357.8 221.92 380.62 29.69 61% Off Low 6% Off High BK 64.09 38.68 65.91 8.85 66% Off Low 3% Off High LOW 243.04 180.08 261.24 21.46 35% Off Low 7% Off High ATR 144.86 117.2 151.73 40.42 24% Off Low 5% Off High MMC 220.66 182.72 221.71 29.15 21% Off Low 0% Off High UNM 53.91 41.14 54.4 5.08 31% Off Low 1% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UNM 0.78 10.6 8.6 7 9.7 7.7 BK 0.73 13.5 10.7 8.5 10.5 9.2 LOW 0.47 4.8 23.3 18.1 19.9 20 CAT 0.39 8.3 8.1 8.6 8 10.2 MMC 0.37 20.3 15.2 11.3 11 12.8 ATR 0.31 7.9 4 3.5 4.8 3.8 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment approach involves identifying stocks consistently outperforming the market while increasing dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. I prefer to invest in the ETF if a stock cannot outperform its benchmark. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices tend to follow strong dividend growth over long periods, and longer trends will also drown out short-term movements. Here's a comparison of SCHD versus those with a ten-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

To start the analysis, SCHD has returned about 194% over the past decade. There are two distinct groups: over- and underperformers.

The underperformers include ATR (157%), BK (116%), and UNM (115%). The results aren't great, and it's not a new phenomenon. Visually, you can see those lines have lagged the purple line of SCHD for virtually the entire time.

Rather than dwelling on the underperformers, our top group included Dividend King LOW (514%), MMC (407%), and CAT (328%).

Next Steps

After reviewing each company's stats and total return performance, I'm only interested in the overachiever group from above. The first thing I will note is that I already own Home Depot (HD). I pulled up a quick chart to compare the returns over the past decade, and the results were striking. Striking in the sense of how correlated and closely they mirror one another. The companies have ebbed back and forth with those currently providing better results, but overall, they have performed about the same.

Data by YCharts

Based on the mirror performance and the lack of any diversification benefit from adding Lowe's, I will pass on that one. If you don't have either home improver in your lineup, I highly suggest taking a closer look.

That leaves MMC and CAT. From the return chart above, I'm more interested in MMC than CAT. The reason is that CAT only recently started outperforming SCHD, and it's been in the past 12–18 months. The pink and purple lines meander CAT lagged SCHD until the crazy post-COVID market rally in 2021. On the plus side with MMC, they have been averaging low double-digit dividend growth for over a decade, which is interesting to me when coupled with strong total return performance.

Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below! As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.