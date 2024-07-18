Q2 2024 Credit Commentary - And The Year Rolls On

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • The credit cycle does not yet seem to have turned; at worst, it is mixed.
  • On the muni front, governments and agencies are determined to maintain strong fund balances or reserves and are cutting costs or raising taxes to have balanced operations in the face of the drawdown of pandemic funds, higher wages and prices, and slower economic growth.
  • The municipal market has about $4 trillion in bonds outstanding by over 50,000 issuers, and many of them are small, so it is not unusual to hold bonds with only one rating.

Pencil giving five star feedback and comment. customer review concepts. Reviews stars with good and bad rate and text. 3D rendering Illustrations..

Meepian Graphic/iStock via Getty Images

By Patricia Healy, CFA

The credit cycle does not yet seem to have turned; at worst, it is mixed. Last quarter, we were wondering in our Q1 commentary, will this be the year credit trends

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.53K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMF--
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
PWZ--
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
FCAL--
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
MINN--
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News