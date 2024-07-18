The Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence

Jul. 18, 2024 9:30 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • The artificial intelligence landscape has generated excitement, interest and investment; it has also triggered important questions regarding AI’s impact on businesses, on investment portfolios, on society, and on the environment.
  • The intersection of AI technology with environmental and governance concerns highlights a complicated ethical landscape.
  • The ethics and environmental impact of AI companies is nuanced, reflecting both extensive energy requirements and efforts to improve efficiency and sustainability, as well as the relative efficiency of AI-linked revenues.

Artificial Intellegence

D-Keine

By Dasha Selivanova

The ever-evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape has generated excitement, interest and investment; it has also triggered important questions regarding AI’s impact on businesses, on investment portfolios, on society and on the environment. When factoring in elements such as the high energy requirements

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.38K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News