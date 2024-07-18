Supertruper

Income investors are finally having their day in July, as the market is currently undergoing a broad rotation from AI growth stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) into value stocks with meaningful yields. As shown below, both names are down by around 13% over the past 5 trading days.

YCharts

For how long this rotation may continue is anyone’s guess, but if valuations are of any indicator, I would imagine that this rebalancing still has a ways to go, considering the deep undervaluation that remains across many sectors ranging from Pharmaceuticals (XPH), Energy (XLE), and Real Estate (VNQ).

This brings me to MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) which I last covered in January, highlighting its strong cash flow growth and opportunities ahead. MPLX has risen by 14% since my last piece and has given investors a 19.4% total return, surpassing the 15% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY). Let’s explore what makes MPLX a continued reliable ‘buy’ for its 8% distribution yield and potential growth!

One Of The Best 8% Yields To Buy Today

MPLX is a large U.S. midstream company that issues a schedule K-1, and has a moat-worthy asset base that includes pipelines, storage, and inland marine assets, most of which are built to serve its largest unitholder, Marathon Petroleum (MPC).

This results steady cash flows for MPLX from its mostly Appalachian-based value chain, with expanding presence in the Permian basin. MPLX is also inflation-resistant, considering, its ability to raise tariffs. This is reflected by the 13% tariff increase incurred during Q1 2024 over the prior year period.

The above-mentioned increase in tariffs combined with robust growth in natural gas processing and fractionation volumes resulted in an impressive 8% YoY growth in both Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash flow. This follows on a strong track record of growth since 2020, in which EBITDA and DCF grew at CAGRs of 6.4% and 7.7%, respectively, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

MPLX’s healthy returns are also supported by its expanding presence in the Permian Basin. This includes Preakness II, MPLX’s sixth gas processing plant, which came online in May, and progress toward Secretariat, the company’s seventh gas processing plant that’s expected to be online in the second half of 2025 in the Delaware Basin.

This is in addition to a favorable production environment, with the U.S. continuing to be the low cost producer of fuels around the globe. Management forecasts 1.2 to 2 million barrels per day of incremental demand for transportation fuels over 2023. Plus, incremental loads on electrical grids from AI demand will result in demand from all forms of energy, and MPLX is well-positioned to benefit from its strategically placed assets and export facilities.

Importantly, MPLX carries a strong balance sheet with BBB investment grade credit rating form S&P. This is supported by a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2x, sitting just above the 3.2x of industry peer Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

The stock currently yields 8% and the distribution is well-protected by a 1.6x DCF-to-Distribution coverage ratio, leaving plenty of retained capital to reinvest into the business without the need to tap the equity market. MPLX raised its distribution by 9.7% in Q4 of last year, and could raise it again come November if it so chooses.

MPLX may not seem cheap at the current price of $42.71, however, its Price-to-Cash Flow remains at a reasonable 8.0x, sitting about on par with that of EPD. As shown below, MPLX’s valuation sits in between that of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) 7.2x and Williams Companies’ (WMB) 9.2x.

MPLX vs Peers Price-to-CF (Seeking Alpha)

With an 8% yield that’s well-supported by cash flows, MPLX would only need around 2% annual DCF per share growth to deliver market-level performance, which I believe would be a low bar that can easily be achieved by the company. As such, I continue to rate MPLX as a ‘Buy’ at present levels.

Risks to the thesis include potential for interest rates to stay elevated or go higher due to higher than expected inflation in the coming months, as that would raise MPLX's cost of debt and may make the dividend yield less attractive to some investors. Moreover, MPLX is subject to economic volatility as a recession could dampen demand for its energy services.

Investor Takeaway

MPLX stands out as a reliable investment with an 8% distribution yield supported by strong cash flow growth and a robust asset base, including pipelines and storage facilities that primarily serve Marathon Petroleum. The company demonstrates resilience against inflation and consistent growth in natural gas processing volumes with new facilities being added.

With a healthy balance sheet, and strategic expansions in the Permian Basin, MPLX is well-positioned for future growth. Lastly, MPLX’s reasonable Price-to-Cash Flow ratio and secure distribution coverage make it a compelling ‘Buy’ for income-focused investors.