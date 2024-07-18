oliver de la haye

I wasn’t expecting a lot from America Movil (NYSE:AMX) when I last wrote about this Mexico-based telecom operator, characterizing it as a defensive name with a little upside. Since then the shares have climbed about 10%, outperforming other LatAm telcos like Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and TIM SA (TIMB), but delivering a more mixed performance against other emerging market telco providers like Turkcell (TKC), Bharti Airtel, Vodacom (OTCPK:VDMCY), and PT Telekom Indonesia (TLK) (better than the last two, worse than the first two).

I do believe that America Movil remains undervalued, but the mid-single-digit growth I expect for earnings aren’t likely to change a lot of minds unless and until AMX shifts towards more capital returns to shareholders. So, it basically remains what I thought it was before – a decent defensive name with leverage to some emerging market growth opportunities and opportunities to return more capital to shareholders.

Good Profitability And Healthy Performance In Its Largest Markets

I can’t complain about much from the second quarter results. Results in Mexico and Brazil (which contribute almost 60% of revenue and more than 60% of EBITDA) were sound and there seems to be evidence of stability in Colombia and Chile after a competitor bankruptcy, while Argentina improves as a market.

Overall revenue rose almost 2% year over year, basically in line with expectations, with service revenue up almost 4% and about 3% better than expected. EBITDA rose almost 6% in adjusted terms, with margin up 150bp to 40.4%), which was also good for a nearly 3% beat relative to Street expectations.

Revenue in Mexico was up 1% yoy and down 4% qoq, weaker than expected, but underlying service revenue was up 5% yoy and down 1% qoq and modestly better than expected. Mobile revenue rose 4% on 3% ARPU growth, while broadband revenue rose almost 9%.

The driver of the shortfall, equipment sales, doesn’t really carry good margins for AMX, and EBITDA in Mexico was up more than 7%, also a little better than expected, with margin up 260bp to 43.5%.

Service revenue in Brazil rose more than 9% yoy (and 3% qoq), beating expectations by about 2%, with 9% growth in mobile and 2% growth in fixed/broadband. EBITDA rose almost 12%, with margin up two points to 43.1%, beating by around 3%.

Results from other geographies were more mixed. Colombia was a little soft on revenue (up 1%, with almost 3% mobile growth and 4% fixed/broadband growth) and EBITDA (up less than 1%), as was TKA (revenue up 1% with mobile up 4%; EBITDA up 2%).

Controlled Capex Spending Plans, But With More Emphasis On Service Quality Improvements

Institutional investors seem perpetually worried about capex spending plans for mobile and broadband providers, but AMX’s guidance at its May Investor Day was relatively positive in this regard.

Management made it clear that maintaining or growing their network service quality lead is a top priority, but spending guidance of $22B from 2024 to 2026 represents a modest (10%) pullback from the last three years and came in below sell-side expectations. Within this spending plan, management is looking to continue to expand service coverage in major markets while also focusing on further expansion of its fiber capabilities.

About 80% of customers in Mexico have fiber to the home, but AMX’s fiber coverage in Brazil is quite a bit weaker. While AMX has strong overall broadband share in Brazil (steady at around 39%), the company’s share in fiber is less than 10% and the company has less than a quarter of Vivo’s fiber subs and about a third of Oi’s subs. AMX is also looking to build on its 40% share of Mexico’s broadband market, largely through a focus on better bundles and customer service quality.

Management has also indicated that while M&A is not their main priority, they are open to deals at the right size and price. That could mean the company plays a role in consolidation in Chile; the markets in Chile and Colombia have stabilized some of late with the bankruptcy and reorganization of WOM Chile and WOM Colombia, and I believe WOM’s struggles had a role to play in what has been aggressive price competition in Chile.

On the subject of Chile, management also recently announced that it was going to acquire a controlling stake of ClaroVTR. This originally started as a 50/50 JV with Liberty Latin America (LILA), with AMX contributing its mobile operators and LILA contributing largely fixed operations, but LILA has elected not to exercise its option to maintain a 50% stake with AMX contributing about $790M in funding for the JV’s investment plan.

The Outlook

AMX did about as I expected in FY’24, with revenue a little weaker than I expected (about 2%) on forex pressure, but EBITDA within 1% of my estimate. My estimates for revenue are slightly lower now (driven almost entirely by forex) and my EBITDA estimates are even more slightly lower (some impact from forex, offset by slightly higher underlying structural margins). My free cash flow estimates are higher on more restrained capex spending plans.

Over the next five years I’m looking for revenue to grow around 4%, while EBITDA grows about 5% and FCF grows closer to 9%. Over the next decade I expect those growth rates to slow, with revenue up a little less than 4% (annualized) and FCF up around 6%. With that growth, I do expect increased funding for dividends and buybacks, and I don’t expect large-scale M&A at this point.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I think AMX shares remain undervalued. The former suggests a fair value for the ADRs of close to $25, while a 5.5x multiple on EBITDA gets me to $23. While there are cheaper-trading international telcos, I don’t believe they offer the same quality or stability in their operations, though there are definitely candidates out there that could generate more growth.

The Bottom Line

Not to damn America Movil with faint praise, but it’s fine. I like the leverage it offers to generally attractive markets like Mexico and Brazil, not to mention markets like Colombia and the Telekom Austria operations in Central and Eastern Europe. I don’t have any reason to expect anything troubling from its regulators (particularly as its regulator in Mexico is independent of the federal government), and I like the company’s focus on service quality and improving the customer service experience.

The only real issues are that it may be tough to get investors excited about a mid-single-digit grower with emerging market risk and with a relatively modest payout. For patient investors, this may be a decent defensive play on those markets and with potential upside on the distributions side over time.