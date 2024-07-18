Sadeugra

Almost overnight, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has suddenly seen mega growth stumble to a near crawl. The energy drink company faces weak consumer demand with inflation apparently finally hitting consumers, while the long-term growth opportunity hasn't changed much. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock trading back at strong support, though near term sales dynamics are puzzling.

Source: Finviz

Growth Drying Up

Celsius left Q1 '24 with a reported growth rate of 37%, though an inventory correction by distributor PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) reduced the growth rate. The beverage company reduced inventory levels by $20 million in Q1 and faced tough comps after Pepsi boosted the prior March quarter inventories by $25 million.

The healthy energy drink company left 2023 with several years of nearly 100% growth rates and reported scan data showing 72% volume growth in Q1. In addition, Celsius started 2024 with international expansion into Canada, U.K. and Ireland ushering in the next growth phase with Australia, New Zealand and France sales on the way in Q4.

Monster Beverage (MNST) obtains ~40% of sales from international locations, providing a long-term target for Celsius. The company has seen massive growth in the U.S. the last couple of years, yet Red Bull and Monster control the energy market with U.S. MULOC (Multi Outlet with Convenience Stores) market shares in the 30% to 35% range with Celsius at a 11.4% share.

Source: Celsius Q1'24 presentation

According to Nielsen IQ, Monster had a 36.5% share of the energy drink market, followed by Red Bull at 33.5% of sales. Celsius was only 9.5% of the market, though Alani Nu has now grabbed 2.7% market share, providing a competitive threat in the health and wellness focus.

The problem is that these numbers all point to substantial growth opportunities ahead. Celsius was supposed to grab more market share via additional shelf space, but sales have hit a major wall.

Celsius is facing 3 prime issues:

Negative report - Wall Street Journal raised doubts the energy drinks actually boost metabolism and burn fat as claimed by Celsius. The media report even suggested young women with eating disorders haven an unhealthy obsession with the drinks. Inflation - consumers are trading down for cheaper soda drinks. Alani Nu - Energy+ drink competitor grabbing market share with 58% volume growth through June 15.

Furthermore, the shelf space story hasn't played out as planned. Back on the Q1 '24 earnings call, CEO John Fieldly made the following statements about a general delay in shelf expansion:

We estimate that retailers' spring resets were approximately one-third complete at the end of the quarter. And once concluded we're expecting our best shelf space gains in the company history. The full effect of these shelf resets is expected to be reflected in the scanner data beginning in July.

The puzzling part is that the shelf space expansion should be done by now, yet the scanner data isn't showing any improvements. If anything, sales data is getting worse.

Relative Value

Celsius has made a complete round trip from $50 in late January to $100 and now back to $50. The stock has key support at the $50 level, and weak sales numbers lately question whether support holds.

The whole energy drink sector has seen a major slowdown, so Monster has fallen as well. Celsius now trades at more normal EV/S multiple of 7x.

Data by YCharts

As highlighted above, Monster Beverage is a far larger energy drink company, with both a 3x market share in the U.S. market and the massive international sales. In total, Monster is forecast to reach $7.8 billion in sales this year on ~10% growth, while Celsius has a target for $1.7 billion in sales on a questionable target for 27% growth this year.

Either way, Monster has traded around this forward EV/S multiple for a while now, suggesting Celsius has limited downside risk from here. The real major concern is that sales are swooning due to risks from stories like the one in the WSJ. Any reports damaging the brand and the health and wellness energy drink concept could alter the growth trajectory.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock is very compelling at strong support around $50. The energy drink company has a strong growth opportunity ahead, but current sales data is showing a puzzling sudden slowdown. The stock is a great buy above $50, but this is one of the prime scenarios where technical analysis can be utilized to prevent major downside risk from an unforeseen event, if the stock breaks below the current support levels.