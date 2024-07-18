AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.59K Followers

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCPK:VLVLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Bartler - Head of Investor Relations
Martin Lundstedt - Chief Executive Officer
Mats Backman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken
Olof Cederholm - ABG Sundal Collier
Klas Bergelind - Citibank
Miguel Borrega - Paribas BNP
Agnieszka Vilela - Nordea Markets
Virginia Montorsi - Bank of America
José Asumendi - JPMorgan
Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche Bank
Björn Enarson - Danske Bank
Erik Golrang - SEB

Johan Bartler

Welcome to the Volvo Group Second Quarter Report. Today, we'll do, as always, we'll listen to the presentation from our CEO and CFO, Martin and Mats; and then, follow up with our Q&A session.

So with that, I hand over to you, Martin.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Johan, and also welcome from my side. So as we conclude now, the second quarter of 2024, I would like to start by thanking all colleagues, business partners and, of course, customers for a continuous very good cooperation during this quarter as well in very challenging conditions, a lot of moving parameters, the close and trustful relations are more important than ever. So thanks for that.

And also when it comes to the business side, as expected and following the trend we have seen for a while now, demand continued to normalize across many of Volvo Group's major markets during the second quarter. But still despite lower sales, we did see -- or volumes, I should say, we did see sales coming in on the same level as last year, also with strong operating income and strong operating margin, also posted a number of records when it comes to return on capital employed and earnings per share.

Operationally, as a

Recommended For You

About VLVLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLVLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News