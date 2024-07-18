Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Spun out of the DuPont Trust in 1936, The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is a real estate development + operating company primarily focused on Northwest Florida assets. The company’s holdings, comprising approximately ~87% of its land, are located in Florida’s Bay, Gulf, and Walton counties, with ~90% of these holdings within 15 miles of the Gulf of Mexico ("GOM"). The GOM's tourism economics alone draw us in here – FY'21 visitor spending was ~$7.3Bn with an avg. 8mm visitors each year, meanwhile it sports a c.$19Bn wildlife tourism industry that attracts ~20mm people each year (fishing, hunting and so forth). Crude maths on this suggests the avg. tourist spend is ~$912.50/person and avg. wildlife tourism spend is ~$950/person, versus ~$784/person for visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach in '22 (there were 26.5mm visitors against $20.8Bn in spendings). Both its exposures here are highly valuable in my view.

Note: both of these are crude calculations as they're not adjusted for length of stay, day trips vs. night trips, don't show the distributions, and don't show a time series, but you get the point. SA author Pacifica Yield does an excellent job of breaking this down, calling JOE a "call option on Florida" – aptly named.

The company operates through three primary segments: 1) residential, 2) hospitality, and 3) commercial. It also engages in JVs and limited partnerships to complement its growth strategy.

The stock has just broken out from an ascending wedge (Figure 1) and looks to test former highs, and I am buy on JOE due to 1) its exceptional business economics [ROICs are among the highest I've seen at +45%, minimal reinvestment requirements, capital turns >2.5x with post-tax margins >15%, this is highly unusual], 2) extensive reinvestment runway to deploy funds at this advantage [this is industry specific] and 3) valuations supportive to $89/share on my FY'24 estimates with >20% compounding potential to FY'26E.

Figure 1.

Tradingview

Compelling catalysts for price change

On examination of each business division, several observable catalysts can drive JOE's stock price higher in the next 3–5yrs in my view. Namely:

Residential: At Q1 '24 JOE had 1,335 residential homesites under contract, expected to generate revenue of ~$120mm. It owned 168,000 acres at the end of FY'23, with a market cap of $3.6Bn today the market values the land at ~21.4K per acre. Per Realtor.com the median Miami listing is $506 per sq. ft. equal to ~$22K per acre, so there's a potential discount even here.

Additionally, its 2019 Latitude Margaritaville Watersound ("LMW") JV had ~562 homes under contract, contributing to an expected sales value of ~$423.7mm. As a LT tailwind, this 50/50 JV has goals of producing ~3,500 residentials in a 55+ "active adult residential community" in the Bay Area. To date, ~50% of transactions are done + more importantly ~1/3 are occupied (1,743 and 1,181 respectively). JOE's risk is it is putting up the financing via a $10mm revolver with a few points of interest (it's currently retired). Key figures on the JV are seen in Figure 2.

So far JOE has put ~$54mm into the JV as of Q1 and realized a $4.1mm cash distribution in Q1 (8.2% ROIC) vs. $49mm and $1.6mm in Q4 of FY'23 (3.2% ROIC). It's not just the distributions In FY'23, it had 1,486 homes completed vs. 1,743 in the first quarter of '24. The avg. sales price on its existing 526 homes under contract is ~$541K vs. 679 at $497K last year. Extrapolating the current economics of this with a few assumptions, say it realizes an average of these two at ~$519K on the remaining ~1,195 homes to be built, this implies ~$620mm in incremental sales revenue beyond the $303mm expected from the current homes under contract. That gets us to ~$920mm incremental revenues – by when? Well, it executed 130 homes in Q1 FY'24 and 139 in Q4 FY'23. Say it continues at ~130/quarter, and assume it does get to complete all the planned sales, this implies ~9 quarters or ~2.25yrs as a runway for completion.

Say also it realizes a similar ratio of cash distribution on the total sales – assuming $8.2mm on ~$60mm of JOE's capital gets us to ~16% ROIC. The point is that it has an extensive reinvestment runway to deploy funds moving forward in my view.

Real estate revenues were -700bps YoY to $34mm vs. residential revenues +10% YoY to $30mm. It sold 216 homesites (avg. price ~$117K) and realized ~50% gross on this. This cadence is down vs. 327 homes sold in the last quarter – but avg. price was ~$62,000 (likely due to denominator effects).

Figure 2.

Company filings

Hospitality: This is a high-growth segment in my view – Q1 FY'24 revenues were +60.4% to $39.3mm underscored by 1) bringing 5 new facilities online and hotels and 2) an increase in its Watersound Club memberships. It added 780 members in the 12 months — total membership now = 3,433. Three things stand out to me in this division, evidencing the scale management is putting into this business – (i) it had 11 hotels + 1,177 operational rooms in Q1 '24 vs. 7 hotels + 616 rooms operating [57% and 91% YoY growth respectively], (ii) FY'24 is the first year it will book earnings from the 5 new hotels added YTD [so expect further scale in these numbers in my view] and (iii) it brought another hotel online towards the end of Q1 [Residence Inn by Mariott] hence the running total is now 1,298 operational rooms.

Leasing – the tailwind is that JOE has ~98,000 sq. ft. of leasable space currently in the works, ~9.4% of its total lease which is ~1.4mm sq. ft. Management is on the hunt for another acquisition here already, per the Q1 earnings note:"The Company is focused on commercial leasing space at the Watersound Town Center, Watersound West Bay Center and the FSU/TMH Medical Campus. These three centers have the potential for over 1.2 million square feet of leasable space."

Commercial and forestry: Highly cyclical portion of the business, but it is highly profitable at the margin. In Q1, JOE had 2 sales totalling ~76 acres for $1.4mm, resulting in a gross profit margin of ~78%. Thus, any scale in this business could be accretive to margins, in my view.

Potentially undervalued given catalysts

The market may be underappreciating this runway, in my view, especially seeing as the majority of capital has already been committed to its growth route for now. Critically, the stock is +$10/share in the last 2 weeks, and my view is the market is starting to recognize the pull-thru of these investments. My numbers [see: Appendix 1] suggest JOE is worth ~$82-$85/share today, ~32% value gap on the lower end.

Valuation insights

Capital allocations across FY'21–'23 are starting to bear fruit, with NOPAT +1.3x since Q1'23 and JOE throwing off >$60mm in FCF every rolling 12 months (Figure 3). Since FY'21 each $1 management has thrown back into the business has returned >$4 in market value (Figure 4) attracting >3.2 EV/IC. This is 1) in line with historical range, and 2) sustainable moving forward in my view.

Figure 3.

Company filings, author

Figure 4.

Company filings, author, Seeking Alpha

On the upside, the market looks comfortable valuing JOE at >3x EV/IC and I see this carried forward to FY'24 – even fading this down to <3x implies the stock is worth ~$82--$85/share today (Figure 5). On the downside, the stock is priced fairly at ~2.4x my FY'24E IC numbers, leaving plenty of headroom for sharp contraction in valuation multiples. Thus, the valuation calculus is skewed to our favour supporting a buy on 1) midterm catalysts, 2) valuations, and 3) high margin of safety.

Figure 5.

Author's estimates

Risks to thesis

Downside risks to the thesis include 1) sharp contraction in EV/IC multiples <2.5x as this would compress the implied market value, 2) the business not meeting its JV targets [I am assuming it completes them all in the next few years], and 3) further rate hikes, which may clamp construction demand. Risk three is potentially material and shouldn't be overlooked, in my view.

Investors must realize these risks in full before proceeding.

In short

Several compelling catalysts suggest JOE is a buy, namely 1) current fundamentals, 2) its FY'21–'23 capital investments starting to bear fruit, and 3) valuations supportive to $85/share presuming 3.2x EV/IC today fading to ~2.8x by FY'26E. As such, this isn't a case so much of a company 'creating value' per se as it is valuation asymmetries that the market is only beginning to understand, in my opinion. Net-net, rate buy.

Appendix 1.