Fresnillo: 55 Million Ounce Silver Producer Provides Excellent Torque

Introduction

Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) is one of the largest silver producers in the world as the company plans to produce 55-62 million ounces of silver this year, in combination with in excess of half a million ounces of gold. Although often overlooked in North America (likely as the company has its main foreign listing in London and not on a US exchange), this is one of the largest precious metals producers and definitely a company to keep an eye on for silver investors. Fresnillo is solely active in Mexico.

Fresnillo has its primary listing in the UK where it's trading on the LSE with FRES as its ticker symbol. Given the superior volumes (the average daily volume is roughly 1.65M shares per day), I'd strongly recommend you to use the company's most liquid listing to trade in Fresnillo's securities. There are currently 737M shares outstanding resulting in a market cap of 4.64B GBP. As the company reports its financial results, the USD-equivalent of the market cap is approximately $6.04B. I am using the current GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.30 USD per GBP.

I will use the USD as base currency throughout this article.

The year started well for Fresnillo, and the higher silver price will help

In this article, I will first have a look at the company’s first quarter before taking a step back to discuss 2023 and use that to figure out what we can expect from the company in 2024.

In the first quarter of this year, Fresnillo produced approximately 13.5 million ounces of silver as well as almost 141,000 ounces of gold. And as you can see below, Fresnillo also has a decent base metal production as well with about 33 million pounds of lead and in excess of 55 million pounds of zinc produced in the first quarter of this year.

This means the company remains on track to meet its full-year production guidance, not in the least because the new Juanicipio mine, in joint venture with MAG Silver (MAG) has now been fully ramped up. And while the gold output shows a QoQ decrease of almost 8%, let’s not forget the company is temporarily mining lower grade material at its large Herradura mine while the closing plan for the Noche Buena mine is also in full effect.

I’m particularly pleased with the Q1 result of Juanicipio which saw a production of 2.5 million ounces of silver, but investors are warned the average grade in the first quarter was 476 g/t silver while the company is guiding for a full-year average grade of 380-420 g/t. This means the grades will be lower in the next few quarters.

Unfortunately, the company doesn’t publish detailed financial results on a quarterly basis, and we’ll have to wait for the H1 results – which will be published in a few weeks – to see the actual net free cash flow.

That being said, I’d like to take a step back and have a look at Fresnillo’s performance in 2023. Of course, that only tells part of the story as the silver price only started to increase during the second quarter of this year. This means we cannot and should not extrapolate the 2023 results, but it does provide us with a good basis to start making assumptions for 2024.

In 2023, the company reported a total revenue of $2.7B which resulted in a pre-tax profit of $143M and a net income of $282M of which $228.5M was attributable to the shareholders of Fresnillo, thanks to a one-time tax benefit (the recognition of a $141M deferred tax asset).

This resulted in a reported EPS of $0.31, and $0.317 after taking the revaluation of Silverstream into account. While that EPS appears to be pretty low for a stock that is currently trading at in excess of $8/share, keep in mind Fresnillo’s realized prices were just $23.6 per ounce of silver and $1968 per ounce of gold. With silver above $30/oz and gold above $2400/oz, the pre-tax income this year could be a multiple of last year’s pre-tax income.

Also important, Fresnillo recorded $497M in depreciation and amortization expenses in 2023. As you can see below, the company now expects to spend around $420M of the $440M capex on sustaining capex. On top of that, there will be about $6M in lease payments, resulting in a total sustaining capex and lease payment of just under $430M, which means the adjusted free cash flow should be slightly higher than the reported net income this year.

If I’d use an average silver price of $27.5 per ounce and an average gold price of $2250/oz (both are lower than the current spot prices), I anticipate the pre-tax income will increase by almost $400M. That would bring the pre-tax profit to approximately $500M. Keep in mind this includes almost $200M in exploration expenditures (exploration activities that are expensed rather than capitalized).

Applying the standard 30% corporate tax rate in Mexico as well as the EBITDA-based taxes in the mining sector results in a pro forma total tax pressure of around 40%. This would indicate the company’s normalized net income would be around $300M using $27.5 silver and $2250 gold. That being said, Fresnillo likely has some additional aces up its sleeve to reduce the effective tax pressure (the average corporate tax rate was for instance ‘just’ 24% in FY 2O22). The consensus estimates are also calling for an average tax rate of around 28%, resulting in a net profit of 370M USD, for an EPS of $0.44. I think that is pretty realistic.

Investment thesis

And although Fresnillo is currently trading at about 18 times its earnings – which definitely isn’t cheap – it still is an excellent vehicle for silver-focused investors. For every $2.5 increase in the silver price, the net free cash flow (and earnings) will increase by approximately $0.11 per share. So at $32.5 silver, the earnings and free cash flow would likely exceed $0.65 per share.

If I would be interested in increasing my silver exposure, I think Fresnillo would be at the top of my list. I may write some out of the money put options (a put with a strike price of 550 pence expiring in October would for instance offer an option premium of around 15 pence resulting in an effective purchase price of 535 pence or $6.95 per share).

And for the long-term income investors, Fresnillo’s 4.25% 2050 bond is currently trading at approximately 75 cents on the dollar, providing a yield to maturity of approximately 6.1%.

I currently have no position in Fresnillo, but I am definitely keeping close tabs on its performance and the silver (and gold) price.

