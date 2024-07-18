Overcoming Inertia: How Home Bias Hurts U.S. Investors

Jul. 18, 2024 10:05 AM ETPICB, BGRN, SUSC, SUSB, GHYB, IBND, FLCO, WINC, AGG, TLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, EMB, CEMB, EMCB, EMHY, EMBD, EMTL, CBON, KHYB, EFIX, HYEM, TEI, EDF, ELD, EDD, EMLC, EMD, MSD, AEMB
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • Compared with US bonds, global bonds hedged to the US dollar have historically been less volatile and generated higher risk-adjusted returns.
  • Over the past 40 years, hedged global bonds have captured 86% of gains when US bonds rallied.
  • After years languishing at historically low - and even negative - levels, bond yields have climbed to heights not seen in more than a decade.

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg

By John Taylor, Nicholas Sanders, CFA, Tom Nicol

US investors often stick to US markets. But that can be a costly mistake - and it may be especially costly today.

Compared with US bonds, global bonds hedged

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.72K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PICB--
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF
BGRN--
iShares USD Green Bond ETF
SUSC--
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF
SUSB--
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
GHYB--
Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News