Investment thesis:

I’m initiating CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) with a buy rating pre-earnings for 2Q24. I think CyberArk is an under-the-radar cybersecurity name with a competitive advantage in the PAM market and an attractive risk-reward profile, as most of the negatives from its recent acquisition and guarded guidance have been priced into the stock. I see CyberArk outperforming in 2025 and would advise mid-to-long-term investors to load at current levels.

Why I’m buying the panic?

The stock saw two moments of disappointment last quarter, in May specifically, on soft guidance and the news of the Venafi acquisition. The graph below shows CyberArk’s performance over the past six months against the S&P500 and highlights both moments I mentioned.

In my opinion, CyberArk’s uninspiring 2Q24 guidance promoted a flat reaction from the market; the company expects total revenue to decline and be in the range of $215-$221 million, a 24% year-over-year growth, versus consensus of $219 million and expects SaaS to “make a bigger portion of our overall subscription mix in the second quarter, impacting recognized revenue in the period.” The stock hit a low after earnings on May 2 trading at $227.3 per share, but the panic didn’t last long. I believe the negatives of the softer sales this quarter have been priced in already, making little room for more disappointment, as seen below. The company released the news of the acquisition on May 20, causing a sell-off with the stock hitting a low of $225.5 per share, accounting for an over 9% pullback on May 30. The acquisition will cost CyberArk around $1.54 million ($1 billion in cash and $540 million in shares), and some analysts believe they overpaid for it. I understand investor panic; it’s warranted, granted CyberArk’s size versus the size of the acquisition it ventured into, but I don’t share it. I think we’re seeing CyberArk face the growing pains of consolidating its position in the cybersecurity market, and it should pay off big time in 2025.

According to management, the acquisition is forecasted to add around $159 million in ARR and bring a “strong business model” of 95% in recurring revenue from both SaaS and Term-Based License revenue. Venafi is also expected to expand CyberArk’s TAM by $10 billion, making it around $60 billion, but the timeline for that is yet unclear.

Management believes the deal will “be accretive to margins immediately, with significant revenue synergies through cross-sell, up-sell, and geographic expansion.” CyberArk CEO Matt Cohen didn’t have any concerns regarding the news; quite the opposite, he believes that “By combining forces with Venafi, we are expanding our abilities to secure machine identities in a cloud-first, GenAI, post-quantum world.” I believe the company is looking at the big picture and where the future of the Cybersecurity space is going.

I don’t see further downside risk in the near term, as negatives have been priced after 1—management’s soft 2Q24 guidance and 2, the risk of the Venafi acquisition being recognized. I see mid-term growth catalysts at play that I will get into in a minute.

What do CyberArk’s financials tell me?

Management has been focused on “profitable growth” and reaped what it sowed in 1Q24 as Non-GAAP operating income was $33 million, a massive jump from a negative $12.6 million in a year ago quarter, “highlighting the operating live beverage in our business model.” Non-GAAP earnings per share were also dramatically boosted and reported $0.75 last quarter versus a negative of $0.17 in 1Q23. Cashflow came at $67 million, a dramatic increase from $4 million in the year ago quarter, as seen in the graph below.

Management also raised full-year guidance and is now expecting total revenue at $928- $938 million, a 24% year-over-year growth “at the midpoint,” versus the previous guidance of $920- $930 million in 4Q23. Full-year operating income is expected to grow to $90.5-$99.5 million, significantly higher than the previous guidance of $75.5- $84.5 million, and non-GAAP EPS between $1.88-$2.7 per share versus the prior guidance of $1.63- $1.81 per share. The company is also increasing ARR to $975-$990 million, a 27% year-over-year increase, and free cash flow to reach $115-$125 million for the full year 2024. The cybersecurity space has been experiencing a number of “secular tailwinds, including the pace of attacker innovation, digital transformation, ongoing migration to the cloud and exponential increase in human and machine identities,” and I think the company is well-positioned to ride the said secular tailwinds after its recent acquisition; I believe the market hasn't recognized CyberArk’s full growth potential yet.

CyberArk came in with “strong first quarter results” and built on the momentum the company had in 2023. The company makes most of its revenue from subscription services and the remaining profits from maintenance and professional services. Subscription revenue made 71% of total revenue in 1Q24 and recorded a 69% year-over-year increase at $156.2 million versus $92.7 million in the year ago quarter. Management credited the outperformance to bookings and an “increase in average contract duration on our self-hosted subscription deals relative to our guidance.” Total revenue came at $221.6 million in 1Q24, a 37% increase from a year ago's quarter of $161.7 million.

ARR was $811 million in 1Q24, a 34% increase year-over-year, and net new ARR was $37 million, following the same upward trajectory and recording an 8.8% increase from a year-ago quarter at $34 million. Subscription ARR was up 54% year-over-year and was $621 million, making up 77% of total annual recurring revenue. Below are the metrics from the CyberArk 1Q24 presentation.

CFO Josh Siegel says these strong results are credited to “the durability of demand for our solutions, the ongoing adoption of our broader identity security platform, and the power of our business model as we scale.” This leads me to my next point, which I’ve discussed in detail in my Okta article. The cybersecurity market is growing at light speed with the recent excessive need for protection against data breaches and hacking incidents, as seen below. The estimated cost of cybercrime is expected to reach $9.2 trillion in 2024 and increase to $15.6 trillion in 2029.

This is raising competition in cybersecurity but also increasing demand and opportunity for cybersecurity companies to boost exposure and, in turn, top-line growth. Security services’ volume is projected to be $97.3 billion in 2024, a huge jump from ~$50 billion in 2016. CAGR (2024-2029) revenue is expected to witness an ~8% annual growth rate, as seen below. I see this increasing CyberArk’s market opportunity and momentum, specifically with its advantage in the PAM space.

The term PAM stands for privileged access management, and CyberArk differentiates itself in the space against “traditional PAM competitors” through being able to consistently “tell the story of the spectrum of identity groups and our ability to bring more than one identity, more than just IT onto our platform.” This is good for CyberArk as the PAM market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach $22.6 billion in value in the next ten years; this is a CAGR of ~21%.

The company signed around 200 new customers in 1Q24, the majority of which landed with PAM, and “half of these new logos bought two or more solutions, with many choosing to secure multiple identity groups from day one,” which further proves the increasing importance of identity security. The PAM space is expanding beyond “securing high-risk IT personnel” and now includes developers, cloud administrators, etc. Management is most excited about their new relationship with NHS resolution, which is a body of the UK Department of Healthcare and Social Care; the latter “kicked off their relationship with CyberArk with Privilege Cloud and Secure Cloud access” with plans to expand in the future. I believe CyberArk has a competitive advantage in this space, which will work in its favor as it is already ahead of the competition.

Valuation

CyberArk’s price/earnings ratio for C2024 is 130, lower than the peer group average of 203.7. The EV/Sales ratio for C2024 is 11.9, slightly higher than the peer group average of 9.4. I think the stock is fairly valued for its growth potential in the cybersecurity space. I also think the market hasn’t had its wake-up moment to CyberArk, unlike CrowdStrike or Okta. CyberArk is better positioned now to actually beat market expectations and improve its financial health as last quarter’s operating profits indicated.

According to data from Refinitiv, none of the Street analysts covering the stock are sell-rated, and only ~3% are hold-rated, as seen below. Most of the sell-side guys have a strong buy (37.5%) and buy (~59%) ratings on the stock, which shows more investor confidence in CyberArk’s growth trajectory.

My watch list:

CyberArk’s next quarter should beat expectations, in my opinion, and I think there are more growth boasters at play. I’m specifically watching: