Fiduciary Management Q2 2024 Investment Strategy Outlook

Fiduciary Management Inc profile picture
Fiduciary Management Inc
1 Follower

Summary

  • Global stock markets were mixed in the second quarter, with U.S. Large Cap growth stocks continuing to march to their own beat, U.S. Small Cap stocks declining, and International stocks treading water.
  • Speculation is widespread with growth continuing to outperform value year-to-date across the board.
  • One thing is always true about stock markets: trends don’t last forever, and inflection points typically happen when investors least expect them.
  • Other top-performing themes in the U.S. include Bitcoin sensitive equities, obesity drugs, and high-beta 12-month winners (i.e., momentum stocks), according to Goldman Sachs.

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk

Global stock markets were mixed in the second quarter, with U.S. Large Cap growth stocks continuing to march to their own beat, U.S. Small Cap stocks declining, and International stocks treading water. Economic growth in the U.S. has been resilient, while Europe and Japan have been softer. Inflation

This article was written by

Fiduciary Management Inc profile picture
Fiduciary Management Inc
1 Follower
Fiduciary Management, Inc. (“FMI”), founded in 1980, is an independent money management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FMI’s equity investing strategies apply a value discipline, with a focused approach firmly rooted in fundamental research. As of 3/31/2024, FMI has approximately $16.1 billion in AUA ($15.8 Billion AUM).

Recommended For You

About FMIFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FMIFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMIJX
--
FMIFX
--
FMIHX
--
FMIMX
--
FMIQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News