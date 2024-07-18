Lessons Learned: A Bay Street Veteran Shares Wisdom From 40 Years Of Investing

Jul. 18, 2024 11:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Demystifying investing for the masses.
  • Simple rules to investing.
  • How to take control of your own investing?

Young woman using a laptop while working from home

damircudic

The financial world can be complicated and confusing for people new to investing. Satish Rai, former Chief Investment Officer at TD Asset Management and OMERS, has written a new book called Lessons Learned: Wisdom from 40 years of Investing

