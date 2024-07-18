There was a retail revival in June, at least among US consumers. Last month’s retail sales report put out by the Census Bureau showed a surprising uptick in overall spending. Specifically, nonstore retailers (which is essentially online retail) had month-over-month spending increases of
Global-E Online: Assessing The Growth Path, Higher Margins (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- US retail sales saw a revival in June, with nonstore retailers experiencing a 1.9% increase in spending.
- Global-E Online upgraded to a buy due to strong earnings growth and market share gains.
- Further earnings growth is expected for GLBE, with high revenue growth and free cash flow yield potential.
- Ahead of earnings next month, I highlight key price levels to monitor.
