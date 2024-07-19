Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The REIT sector has been out of favor with investors for the past two years or so. However, healthcare REITs have done fairly well over the same time frame. With interest rates likely to be much lower in the next year or two, REITs like LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) should benefit more when this occurs.

Healthcare REITs will likely also benefit from aging baby boomers as the demand for Skilled Nursing Facilities and other healthcare properties picks up in the coming years.

LTC Properties is one that dividend investors may find attractive due to their exposure to healthcare and the fact that they pay a monthly dividend. In this article, I discuss the REIT's latest earnings, fundamentals, and why dividend investors may want to consider taking a position in the healthcare REIT on a pullback.

Brief Overview

LTC Properties is a small-cap REIT that has a long operating history dating all the way back to the early 1990s. Their portfolio is diversified across 26 states. At quarter's end, the REIT had 195 properties. Most of these consisted of Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing Facilities at 58.2% and 38.3% respectively. Most of their properties are located in Texas & North Carolina.

LTC investor presentation

Q1 Earnings

LTC Properties reported their Q1 earnings on April 30th and is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on July 29th after market close. FFO of $0.69 during the quarter beat analysts' estimates by $0.05. This was due to the repayment of rent credit as well as earning higher interest income from mortgage loans.

FFO also grew from $0.57 in the prior quarter and was up roughly 4.5% from the prior year. Revenue also benefitted, up roughly 2.4% from the prior quarter and 3.8% from $49.5 million in Q1'23.

For 2023, the REIT completed more than $260 million worth of investments and dispositioned $77 million worth of assets. During the quarter, they sold six properties for proceeds of $25.4 million and recorded gains of $3.3 million.

They also funded a previously disclosed mortgage loan of $19.5 million for $2.9 million. They also originated a senior loan to one of their operators for $12.7 million. This was a 5-year loan term with a weighted-average interest rate of 9.15%. This was partially funded from the sale of shares during the quarter, which the company gained $4.5 million in proceeds.

Upcoming Earnings

In Q2 management expects FFO to be relatively flat in a range of $0.65 to $0.66. For the full-year, FFO is expected to be in a range of $2.63 - $2.65. This represents a growth rate of less than 1% from $2.62 in 2023.

I anticipate FFO also coming in relatively flat, but potentially picking up slightly in the second half as the macro environment will likely become more favorable due to lower interest rates. LTC's guidance also doesn't include any additional investments. But if activity does pick up, the REIT could increase its guidance in the back half of the year.

Capturing Growth From Aging Baby Boomers

Something that could benefit LTC Properties is their investments in the healthcare sector. According to their investor presentation, more than 4.1 million Americans are scheduled to turn 65 in the next 3 years.

Additionally, the 85+ age group is also rapidly growing, expected to hit 11 million in the next 9 years and 17 million by 2050. This is due to people living longer as a result of an increased attention to health & wellness and advances in technology.

LTC investor presentation

You can see from the chart below, over the years, life expectancy has increased pretty significantly. Humans have more access to knowledge through social media. Additionally, technological advances have also helped. And this will likely continue over the coming years.

worldindata.org

Furthermore, being a small-cap REIT, LTC Properties has a lot of room for further expansion to capture growth in the aging population. And as demand increases over the years, I anticipate the REIT, along with its peers, will look to take advantage.

Monthly Dividend

What also makes LTC compelling is their monthly dividend, yielding above 6% currently. Most of their peers in the healthcare sector pay dividends on a quarterly basis. The dividend has been stagnant for some years, but impressively the REIT managed to keep the dividend steady during COVID, where some peers were forced to cut theirs.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) both cut their dividends in 2020. National Health Investors (NHI) also cut their dividend at the beginning of 2021. As previously mentioned, if LTC can capture growth in the aging population, the REIT might be able to reward investors with a dividend increase, but this is a big if.

However, the current dividend of $0.19 is attractive and well-covered. With a quarterly run rate of $0.57, LTC's FFO payout ratio stood at 82.6%. Using their FAD, or funds available for distribution, this is slightly higher at 86%. This is similar to one of the best healthcare REITs in my opinion, CareTrust REIT's (CTRE) 85% payout ratio. Sila Realty Trust (SILA), a healthcare-focused REIT who IPO'd in 2024, had a much lower payout ratio of 61.7% at the end of their latest quarter.

Author chart

Balance Sheet

LTC also managed to deleverage their balance sheet down from 6x in Q3 to 5.4x during their latest quarter. For comparison purposes, CTRE & SILA had significantly lower net debt to EBITDAs at 0.6x and 3.0x respectively.

However, LTC Properties' 5.4x was healthy. Comparing them to larger, well-known healthcare REITs like Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and Sabra Health Care REIT, the former compares well. OHI's and SBRA's net debt to EBITDAs were 5.03x and 5.55x, respectively.

Additionally, management used proceeds from the sale of shares to pay down debt. Management is also targeting a lower leverage level by the end of the year. They also have substantial liquidity, with $9 million in cash and $123 million available on the revolver.

LTC investor presentation

One thing of note, LTC does have a significant amount of its total debt maturing in 2026 with nearly 44% of total debt due that year. Although the REIT will likely get to refinance at a lower rate, this is still a risk.

The company having to refinance a large portion of the debt will also drag on their FFO and decrease their chances of taking advantage of investment opportunities, as a lot of their capital will be tied to paying down debt. However, I think the REIT will be fine as they will likely extend their revolver, increasing their chance of refinancing at an even lower rate.

Valuation

LTC Properties forward P/FFO multiple of 13.7x is slightly above the sector median's 13.47x at the time of writing. This is much lower than CareTrust REIT's forward P/FFO multiple of 17.1x and slightly above OHI's 12.7x. Since the beginning of the year, the REIT is up double-digits and is in fair value territory in my opinion. If I were looking to invest in LTC, I would consider them near $30 or lower.

I think the stock's share price may have done well as investors looked for safe haven companies in places like the healthcare sector due to uncertainty in the economy. And if history repeats itself, those looking to start a position may get a better entry point as investors sell-off for tax-harvesting purposes in the coming months.

Furthermore, the company is trading above their blended P/FFO multiple of 13.07x and offers little upside to their end-of-year price target of $38. This correlates with Wall Street, who has a price target of $35, indicating the REIT could be overvalued currently. I would suggest waiting for a pullback.

FAST Graphs

Conclusion

For investors looking for a steady monthly-paying company with well-covered dividends, LTC Properties may present a compelling investment opportunity on a pullback.

Additionally, the REIT could potentially reward investors by capturing growth with their focus on skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in the coming years. However, due to the current valuation, I think investors should wait for a potential pullback in price before opening a position.

LTC Properties is a REIT with solid fundamentals and an attractive dividend, yielding above 6% currently. But as a result of the limited upside currently and the possibility of a better entry point, likely at the back end of the year, I rate LTC Properties a hold.