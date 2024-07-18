QQQ: You Need To Look At This Chart

honglouwawa

QQQ ETF: Value-growth gap

Many recent articles published on Seeking Alpha have expressed concerns about the expensive valuation of the tech-heavy and growth-oriented Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ).

I want to draw your attention to the following chart. The chart shows the dividend yield spread between QQQ and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) since 2012 (when SCHD was first launched). SCHD is a good representation of value stocks due to its focus on companies with sustainable dividends and financial ratios. In the long term, the dividend payouts from an index fund are a good representation of the owners’ earnings of the underlying holdings. Thus, I consider the dividend yield gap a good measure of the valuation gap between growth and value stocks.

This chart strikes me in two ways. First, it shows me that the gap between value and growth is currently near the thinnest level in about two decades, which is concerning news for QQQ’s future returns (more on this later). Second, it also shows me some good news. The valuation premium in the current market is not evenly distributed, and value stocks can still provide a hiding place for investors amid this otherwise very expensive market.

Over the long term, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks by a sizable margin despite the excitement surrounding growth stocks in certain periods. As the following study shows:

Historically, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in the US, often by a striking amount. Data covering nearly a century backs up the notion that value stocks—those with lower relative prices—have higher expected returns. While disappointing periods emerge from time to time, the principle that lower relative prices lead to higher expected returns remains the same. Value premiums have often shown up quickly and in large magnitudes. For example, in years when value outperformed growth, the average premium was nearly 15%. On average, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks by 4.4% annually in the US since 1927, as Exhibit 1 below shows.

Against this broader background, the remainder of this article will argue why QQQ is very likely to underperform value stocks in the years to come for at least two reasons in my view: The market’s over-enthusiasm on AI-related stocks and the disconnection of valuation multiples from profitability.

QQQ ETF: Role of AI stocks

A large driver for QQQ’s valuation premium involves AI-related stocks, a topic thoroughly analyzed by many other SA articles already. So I won’t further add to this discussion. I will just cite a few specific examples so readers get a more vivid sense of the situation.

The chart below compares the P/E ratios of four stocks held in QQQ ETF. They're not randomly chosen. I singled them out because three of them (Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and Microsoft (MSFT)) are among the largest holdings in QQQ and are widely regarded as the winners on the AI front. The fourth one, SMCI, is the newest AI stock that was recently added to the Nasdaq-100 index. As seen, all of them are trading at extremely high P/E ratios, both in absolute terms and relative terms. To better contextualize things, the already-expensive QQQ “only” trades at 33.2x P/E at the price of this writing which is already far above the historical level in the past 10 years by a wide margin as you can see from the second chart below (excluding the outlier data point in 2016).

What's even more concerning to me, the current rich valuation is not supported by the profitability metrics, as elaborated on next.

QQQ ETF: Valuation and expected returns

As just mentioned, QQQ’s current P/E hovers around 33.2x, which is more than 2x of SCHD’s 15.49x. As the next table shows, the comparison in other metrics (such as P/B and P/S ratios) paints the same picture. Note that the data in the table were gathered from ETF.com and MarketChameleon on July 17. Yet, QQQ’s rich valuation is not accompanied by the corresponding profitability, in my view. For example, the average net margin for QQQ’s holdings is about 15.4%, only about 30% above that for SCHD’s holdings on average. The average ROE for QQQ’s holdings is about 22.7%, only about 10% above that for SCHD’s holdings on average.

The disconnection between valuation and profitability translates into an unfavorable return potential as illustrated by my projection below. In this projection, I made the following assumptions:

I assumed we are investing in these funds as business owners, not traders. In this case, our long-term return is the sum of the earnings yield and the growth rate of the underlying businesses. The real growth rate in the long term is the product of ROCE (return on capital employed) and the reinvestment rate. I assume the ROCE to be the same as the ROE calculated above. I further assume the average reinvestment for QQQ’s holdings to be higher than that for SCHD’s holdings (10% vs. 7.5%). Finally, to obtain the notional growth rates, I also assume an inflation escalator of 2%.

Based on these assumptions, you can see that SCHD is projected to outperform QQQ by a sizable margin under their current valuation multiples and profit conditions.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of underlying risks, as a large-cap index fund, QQQ is exposed to essentially the same macroeconomic risks as other large-cap index funds such as SCHD. These risks include interest rate uncertainties, the possibility of an economic downturn, and also geopolitical risks. Speaking of interest uncertainties, the next chart below shows the spread between the dividend yield of QQQ and the 10-year Treasury rates. As you can see from this chart below, the yield spread is also among the thinnest levels in at least two decades, indicating QQQ’s valuation risks relative to risk-free rates. Of course, to be completely fair, the risk premium of SCHD (and most other equity funds) is also quite high relative to risk-free rates given the current elevated treasury rates. It's just that they're not as severe as QQQ.

QQQ also charges a relatively higher fee than most large-cap index funds. For example, the chart below shows that SCHD has a much lower expense ratio than QQQ (0.06% compared to 0.20%). Although QQQ may be able to make up for this high fee from its lower trading friction (depending on how frequently you trade). As seen in the chart below, QQQ essentially has zero trading spread. Finally, QQQ has a turnover rate of about 22%. A high turnover rate could create tax headwinds. As investors, we do not directly see such headwinds on our end, but they're there. The turnover is not as high as SCHD (28%) but is quite high by the standard of large-cap passively indexed funds (e.g., VOO’s turnover is only about 2%).

All told, the goal of this article is to examine the value-growth gap using QQQ as a representative growth fund. The valuation risks of QQQ have been the topic of many other recent SA articles. By examining the value-growth gap, we can A) better assess QQQ’s valuation risks, and probably more importantly B) evaluate other investment alternatives. Historically, value has outperformed growth. Based on the results in this article, I think it's very likely that the history pattern is about to repeat and the value-growth gap will invert soon.