A couple of weeks ago, we highlighted that we were looking forward to the issuance of the CLO CEF OXLC 8.75% 2030 bond (NASDAQ:OXLCI). Our view was that not only was the bond's coupon very attractive relative to the underlying risk, but that the coupon was around 0.6% higher than the yields of its two sister bonds OXLCL and OXLCZ. Our view was that getting in early was a good bet, as the yields between the bonds would converge fairly quickly.

And indeed, looking at the price action of the bond over its first days of trading, the window closed even more quickly than we expected. There was some volume in the first few hours under $25.25, however, the price then moved steadily higher, currently above $25.50 as of this writing.

The end result is that the yield of OXLCI moved quickly lower and stands at 8.1% - well below its 8.75% coupon. The yield differential to its two sister bonds also compressed from 0.6% to around 0.15%. OXLCI still offers the highest yield in the suite at 8.1%, however, that can be difficult to monetize, particularly for investors switching out of another bond and having to cross two sets of bid/offers.

At this point, we wouldn't chase the bond but wait for a better re-entry point, either from a back-up in interest rates and credit spreads or a relative value shift. About half a million shares have changed hands so far - well below the 4m+ shares to be issued. Further selling by deal runners could pressure the price lower over the coming week.

Below, we highlight why we like this niche sector and focus on the key metrics of OXLCI.

Attractive Fundamentals of CLO CEF Bonds

CLO CEF bonds remain a significant holding across our Income Portfolios. This is for several reasons, which we briefly highlight here.

First, the bonds have modest maturities of 3-6 years and shorter first call dates, which makes them relatively low-beta securities.

Two, the bonds are protected in part by a minimum asset coverage requirement, which prevents the company from issuing additional debt, buying back stock or paying distributions on the common.

Three, the bonds receive support from management, who tend to repurchase debt during sharp drawdown periods in order to keep asset coverage at a high enough level. This not only supports the prices of the bonds but also keeps fund leverage lower than it would otherwise be.

Four, OXLC as well as the other CEFs in the sector are prolific issuers of common shares, which helps support the asset coverage in the fund. True, this is only up to the point when the company issues additional senior securities, but it does support the bonds in the interval period.

Key OXLC Bond Metrics

The short summary of the key metrics below highlights why OXLCI and its sister bonds remain attractive.

At the top is a toy balance sheet using pro-forma Q2 data as well as $100m of the new bond (the total size could be higher if the greenshoe option is exercised).

Towards the bottom are asset coverage figures showing 6.6x for the bonds. That is well above the 3x floor target written into the regulations. The Bond Imp. Asset RR metric is the implied recovery rate on the fund's assets where the bonds start to lose value. A figure of 19% means that the value of the fund's portfolio has to move below 19% when the value of the fund's portfolio is insufficient to pay off the bonds. That's more than twice the COVID experience and is the rough equivalent of High Yield Corporate Bonds going from par to 55% (i.e. twice as bad as the COVID experience).

Systematic Income

Takeaways

The CLO CEF debt sub-sector is easy to miss, but it has a number of attractive features, such as high asset coverage, relatively low volatility and various protective conditions.

We had our eye on the CEF OXLC bond OXLCI as soon as it was announced. Unfortunately, the price has run up very quickly as a result of convergence with its two sister bonds and a general move lower in yields. If the bond's yield backs up towards 8.5%, we would be ready to add it to our Income Portfolios.