In my last article on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) I highlighted some encouraging signs for 2024; since then, the stock has achieved a total return of about 10%. By the end of 2023, the net interest margin had stabilized, as had the sharp decline in non-interest-bearing deposits.

About seven months later, PNFP is in a better situation overall, although it still has several challenges to face: not all targets have been met, and not all estimates have turned out to be correct.

Loans and securities portfolio

As you can see, total loans are up 8.40% from last year and 1.83% from the previous quarter. The reason for this low growth over the past three months stems from the stalling CRE & Construction segment, which is visibly struggling compared to previous years.

Certainly, demand has been hit by high interest rates, but the main reason for this lack of growth is technical. Management wants to bring the CRE Concentration Ratio below 225% (currently 254 %), and it will not succeed if it increases its exposure to these types of loans.

Management's reasons behind this choice are mainly twofold:

The first is that there is not much optimism about the CRE market; in fact, the value of many properties is gradually falling. In other words, management thought that this market had peaked, and it was appropriate to allocate less capital to it. The second reason is that a too high CRE Concentration Ratio is not a good signal to investors. There is a risk that in a recession, banks with a high Ratio will suffer the worst in terms of media hype, regardless of the soundness of their loans.

Overall, the goal is to be more cautious in capital allocation, and to avoid investing in risky markets where the bank is already highly exposed. Personally, I find this a wise choice.

Of course, to avoid misunderstanding, this does not mean that PNFP's CRE loans are in trouble and the bank wants to get rid of them. This segment remains the foundation of its business strategy and will remain so in the future; it is simply better to diversify if the exposure starts to become too high.

Our belief about that is that asset class will continue to be a really important asset class for our firm. We just felt like it needed to be a smaller allocation in terms of what it meant to our risk-based capital. I felt like that was appropriate, both because of the economic conditions and just because of how we desire to run our balance sheet going forward, we desire not to have an outsized concentration in CRE for all the reasons that you know and understand. CEO Terry Turner, conference call Q2 2024.

Consider that CRE loans have a major impact on Capital Ratios in terms of RWA, so exposing less can also be a way to improve capital strength.

Returning to the loan portfolio as a whole, let's now take a look at yield and ongoing strategy.

Once again, there was an improvement in terms of average loan yield, and it reached 6.71%. The target renewal rates are between 7.50-8%, so there is still room to improve the average yield. By the way, geographic areas such as Jacksonville, Washington and Atlanta are experiencing strong demand for loans, especially Atlanta.

In the next quarter, fixed-rate loan maturities will generate more than $1 billion, and in Q4 2024 nearly $1 billion. This liquidity can be reinvested at current renewal rates, generating an interesting spread. It certainly will not be easy to find borrowers willing to accept the fixed rate, and this is the main problem. Many borrowers expect a rate cut soon, so they prefer to rely on the variable rate.

The spreads on floating and SOFR-based credit their handles are higher at the current time because we believe a lot of borrowers are opting to go to that channel as have a lot of our fixed-rate loans, they've moved into blooming and SOFR based because they believe the rate decreases are coming, and they're going to try to take advantage of that. CFO Harold Carpenter, conference call Q2 2024.

In my previous article, I highlighted management's desire to have more exposure to fixed rate, but this goal has not been achieved: last year 40% of loans in the portfolio were fixed rate, today only 36%. In my opinion, it could be that the higher-for-longer rate scenario has put this goal on the back burner; in fact, rate estimates have also changed. At the end of 2023 management expected 4 rate cuts, today only 2 cuts. In any case, in the upcoming quarterly reports, I would like to see more exposure to the fixed rate since I expect monetary policy to be more expansionary than expected.

Let us now turn to the securities portfolio, one of the strengths of this bank.

Currently, the average yield is almost 4.50%, which is quite surprising given that the vast majority of banks are in a worse situation. I have analyzed so many banks in recent months and I do not remember such a high yield, in fact, most have large unrealized losses. PNFP was very careful in timing and avoided a meltdown of AOCI. Among other things, a capital reallocation strategy is in place to increase the average yield. A loss on the sale of securities of $72.10 million was recorded this quarter: the proceeds will be reinvested in securities with current market rates. This transaction will have a positive effect on the net interest margin.

Since there are no large unrealized losses, PNFP's TBV per share has gradually increased over time. Having such consistency is definitely a positive factor.

Deposits and net interest margin

Deposits totaled $39.77 billion, up only 0.93% from the previous quarter. This may seem like a disappointing result, but it is not, since there was a major tax-related outflow in April. In addition, their cost seems to have stabilized. In Q2 2024 it reached 3.10%, very close to 3.08% in the previous quarter. If so, this would mean having a major driver of NIM growth in the coming quarters.

Management seems quite positive about this, as they believe that non-interest bearing deposits will remain at 20% of total deposits in the future as well; there may even be an improvement:

Right now, we believe we're hopefully at the bottom and we'll be able to grow non-interest bearing from here. We've had quite a bit, call it, 15% of our new account growth is non-interest bearing. So there are new accounts coming in. And we're hopeful that a lot of new account growth, even though it's at 15% at that seed money put into non-interest bearing that will grow over time. So call us optimistic, but we believe we'll see that number perhaps expand. CFO Harold Carpenter, conference call Q2 2024.

So, in total, there are three growth drivers for NIM in the coming quarters:

Fixed-rate loan maturity, with potential refinancing between 7.50-8%. This is the weakest of the three, since borrowers currently prefer variable rate.

Stabilization of non-interest-bearing deposits and cost of deposits.

Reinvestment of securities portfolio profits into new securities at current rates. In the case of this quarter, a loss was realized in order to have more liquidity to invest.

The NIM has already been in balance for several months, but in the last quarter it has even improved. The reversal point has already been reached, and I expect continued improvement, regardless of the Fed's decisions on monetary policy.

As you can see, interest rate sensitivity has been minimized this quarter.

Finally, in terms of valuation, let's take a look at the P/TBV per share.

The 10-year average is 2.20x, today we are on 1.76x, so well below that. There has been a marked improvement since July last year, but I think there is still room for an upturn in the short to medium term. PNFP seems well-positioned for the coming months, and better-than-expected profitability could be the trigger for a new rally, as long as the labor market does not deteriorate rapidly.

From a long-term perspective, PNFP has proven to be an excellent company in which to invest in the past. Past performance gives us no guarantee about the future, but it can help us in our investment decisions. For all these reasons, I rate PNFP as a buy.

Conclusion

PNFP is a sound bank that is trying to reduce its exposure to CRE loans and at the same time improve its NIM. Stabilization of non-interest-bearing deposits will be a crucial factor in achieving the goal; as will reinvestment of maturing fixed-rate loans.

The guidance was worsening in terms of loan and deposit growth, but I don't find it worrisome since net interest income estimates were unchanged. PNFP no longer wants to provide high-yield deposits, so it is discounting lower deposit growth. At the same time, since there are fewer deposits, fewer loans will be issued. This decision will positively affect the net interest margin and has not worsened net interest income estimates.

Finally, I conclude the article with a rather interesting slide published in the Q2 2024 presentation.

PNFP is often in the top three in all these categories, which may imply the presence of a competitive advantage. Obviously, these rankings are not the absolute truth, but they do give a sense of how esteemed this bank is.