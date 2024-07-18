DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

In finance, you have to always gauge the risk you take to generate returns. Sure, at the tail end of a long bull market, you can forget that. All sins are washed away (at least temporarily) in the cleansing waters of liquidity. But eventually, you run the risk that things go bad. This is definitely true in high-yield, where you tend to see more brutal downside moves when things turn.

Today we will go over Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and view it from a relative perspective. While investors have heard our criticism of individual mortgage REITs on several occasions, we thought it would be useful to put our usual suspects together. Following that, we will tell you where we rate ARI and why we are downgrading another one in this sector.

The Company

As a commercial mortgage REIT, ARI is best assessed by looking at its portfolio book. On the last check, it had 49 loans with a carrying value of $8.2 billion. The portfolio's loan-to-value ratio was 57%, and it generated an at cost yield of 9.1%.

ARI Q1-2024 Presentation

As noted above, the weighted average term was just 2.3 years. This is both good and bad. Good because the company can insist on additional equity injections if property values fall. Bad, because there is less cash flow certainty with such terms. If loans come due during a crunch, then ARI will be forced to modify them in a survival mode and likely under less favorable terms. This often happens despite low loan-to-value ratios, as CRE is not always liquid during a credit crunch.

The next thing to look at is the collateral diversification and year of loan origination. ARI has a wide variety of loans in its portfolio, but interestingly, hotels constitute the number one position. To the best of our knowledge of the commercial mortgage REIT sector, ARI is the only one where we see this. Office, the most distressed sector of them all (at least currently), comes in second. Together, these two add up to 44%.

ARI Q1-2024 Presentation

A good portion of the loans have been originated in 2022 and 2023. This more recent vintage gives ARI a slightly better risk profile, especially for its office loans. We have already seen some valuation corrections on that front, and if we add the 57% loan-to-value ratios as well, you get a better buffer.

Office & Hotels Exposure

There are 3 other stocks in this sector that we cover, and they are

1) Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)

2) BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP)

3) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE).

The first area where we want to benchmark ARI is in the exposure to riskier asset classes. At present, office is undoubtedly the worst, but hotels are likely to take a more severe hit in a recession.

BXMT has about 54% in office and hotels.

BXMT Q1-2024 Presentation

ACRE has about 42% in these two categories. They don't have an easy to grab picture for this, but you can add up the carrying values in their recent presentation to reach the same number.

BRSP has the lowest exposure out of the 3 to these sectors.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

The clear winner (and we use the term loosely) in this category turns out to be BRSP.

Debt To Equity

Investors tend to forget that high-yield equities carry more risk. There is a reason that many of these companies have had extremely poor returns over the last 5 years. How poor is poor in this case?

All 4 have suffered price losses, and the lowest price loss in the past 5 years is 41.16%. 3 out of the 4 have had negative total returns, including dividends. The only one with the positive total returns, ARI, would be largely negative as well if you counted the tax on the dividends. 4 out of 4 would have lagged holding Treasury bills over 5 years, even if you ignored the tax implications.

Data by YCharts

So risk is always there for people who know how to measure it. Diversifying into 4 or 40 of these reduces your risk about as much as playing Russian Roulette with different guns. Getting back to the risk, here are the 4 regarding debt to equity ratios.

Data by YCharts

You can see that ARI is the third highest (definitely read as third worst) in this group. BXMT is riding at a different level here, while ACRE and BRSP are a bit lower. One point to note is that you will get a modified debt-to-equity numbers from all these companies. The important point is that we are more interested in the relative spread and not the number shown in the presentation. So for comparison, the Y-charts numbers work fine. Here, we would classify ARI as fairly dangerous. 3.425 or even 3.2 as shown by the company in its presentation is not something we would want for a commercial mortgage REIT. If that did not ring your alarm bells, the 1.3X fixed charge coverage should.

ARI Q1-2024 Presentation

One interesting tidbit here is that ARI used to be run rather conservatively. These are their numbers at the end of Q1-2020.

ARI Q1-2020 Presentation

So in the past 4 years, their debt to equity ratio has doubled just as we are likely to roll into a recession.

Valuation

For this, we would just like to look at price to tangible book value. For mortgage REITs this ratio works well enough. There is some weakness in this metric when there are plenty of defaults and the real estate loan is wiped out and the REIT starts operating the property like a landlord. We are seeing a good deal of this happening for BRSP, but it is not yet enough that we can discard the metric.

All 4 are in a similar range, though BXMT's 0.827 looks a tad expensive considering that it is doing the highest leverage.

Data by YCharts

Weighing all the data here gets us to BXMT being the riskiest.

Verdict

ARI looks fairly expensive here, considering it has 44% exposure to hotels and offices and is running a very high debt to equity ratio. This debt to equity ratio is more than twice what we saw 4 years back. The fixed charge coverage ratio is also incredibly slim. On a valuation front, ARI again is relatively expensive in the group.

One relative saving grace is ARI's exposure to Europe versus the US. Office values have held up better, and work from home has not completely become the median position. That said, we think at this level of leverage, ARI is about as dangerous as it can get. We rate the firm a Sell. We are also moving BXMT to a Sell, which has rallied 13% since our last article.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.