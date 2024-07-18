The Yield Advantage In Global Markets

imaginima

Transcript

Dragesic: Dan, I have to ask you, what is the yield advantage? Why is it so important?

Ivascyn: Sure. So fixed income is less complicated than other investment pursuits.

When you think about high quality fixed income, in particular, the starting yield is usually a reasonable floor on what you'll earn over a multi-year period.

And a few years ago, there was no yield. Inflation was better contained, but yields were incredibly low both in nominal and real terms. Today you have very attractive starting yields even in a relatively uninteresting passive benchmark like the Bloomberg Aggregate Index, where you can generate a yield of above 5%, and where you have a 95% correlation between starting yields and five year forward returns.

When you add some active management, when you expand your opportunity set into sectors that aren't represented in passive indices, you can quickly take advantage of tremendous additional opportunities and get that yield up into the six or even 7% type range.

So don't make it more complicated than it needs to be. Be patient have a long-term focus and take advantage of, again, this yield advantage that we're talking about this year.

I like it. Don't make it more complicated than it has to be. Rich, there's still a lot of inflation volatility. So what's our view on inflation and how should investors think about inflation protection?

Clarida: Well, our thesis last year at a time when we had our forum 13 months ago, inflation was running somewhere between four and 6% in the US, the UK and the eurozone. And although our thesis was it would come down, I don't think we were sure it would happen so rapidly.

Central banks have largely succeeded by raising rates into restrictive levels to reduce inflation. So they have a lot of room to cut eventually as inflation comes down or as economies soften.

And I think part of the proposition now is investors finally are getting compensated for that with these positive real yields -- not only for nominal bonds but inflation protected bonds, which are at levels again that we haven't seen in 15 plus years.

Dragesic: We've seen this generational reset higher in yields. And what's great now is that there are bonds outside of the US that look attractive. This is also - we're in London. It's great that you can get higher yields in Europe. Can you describe the opportunity across both the developed world and emerging markets?

Ivascyn: Sure, and that's another key theme coming out of our secular forum, that there's great value outside the United States. The US economy is strong. A lot of this, we think, has to do with technological innovation. The fact that during this post Covid cycle, households in the United States have locked in very, very low 30-year fixed mortgage rates.

Take a look at other high-quality markets outside the United States. Very attractive starting yields, particularly in US dollar hedge terms. You have situations where there's more economic fragility outside the United States, perhaps less dynamic economies, household sectors that have floating rate mortgage markets, floating rate consumer debt markets that appear to be weaker than the United States, and more fiscal responsibility outside the United States, with many developed market governments running close to a balanced budget, or at least deficits in the very low single digit type areas instead of mid-single digits in the United States, despite a considerable US economic strength.

So, we think global investing is back, and that includes higher quality areas of the emerging markets as well. Very high nominal yields, very high real yields, governments and central banks that have been in some sense a bit more fiscally responsible, a bit more active in the inflation fight, again, earlier than developed market central banks, where we think there's not only attractive starting valuations, but we likely live in an economic environment in future years that can be favorable to certain segments of the emerging markets as well.

Disclosure

The discussion and content provided within this webcast is intended for informational purposes and may not be appropriate for all investors. The replay or transcript thereof provided here omits certain information contained in the original webcast and is intended for illustrative purposes only and may not be appropriate for all investors. The information included herein is not based on any particularized financial situation, or need, and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, a forecast, research, investment advice or a recommendation for any specific PIMCO or other security, strategy, product or service. Fixed income is only one possible portion of an investor’s portfolio, which can also include equities and other products. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All investments contain risk and may lose value. Investors should speak to their financial advisors regarding the investment mix that may be right for them based on their financial situation and investment objective.

Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results.

All investments contain risk and may lose value. Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. Income from municipal bonds for U.S. domiciled investors is exempt from federal income tax and may be subject to state and local taxes and at times the alternative minimum tax. High yield, lower-rated securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions. Mortgage- and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and their value may fluctuate in response to the market’s perception of issuer creditworthiness; while generally supported by some form of government or private guarantee, there is no assurance that private guarantors will meet their obligations. Investing in foreign-denominated and/or -domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets.

The correlation of various indexes or securities against one another or against inflation is based upon data over a certain time period. These correlations may vary substantially in the future or over different time periods that can result in greater volatility

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index.

This material contains the opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This is not an offer to any person in any jurisdiction where unlawful or unauthorized. | Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, 650 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 is regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. | PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517, 11 Baker Street, London W1U 3AH, United Kingdom) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. The services provided by PIMCO Europe Ltd are not available to retail investors, who should not rely on this communication but contact their financial adviser. . Since PIMCO Europe Ltd services and products are provided exclusively to professional clients, the appropriateness of such is always affirmed. | PIMCO Europe GmbH (Company No. 192083, Seidlstr. 24-24a, 80335 Munich, Germany), PIMCO Europe GmbH Italian Branch (Company No. 10005170963, via Turati nn. 25/27 (angolo via Cavalieri n. 4), 20121 Milano, Italy), PIMCO Europe GmbH Irish Branch (Company No. 909462, 57B Harcourt Street Dublin D02 F721, Ireland), PIMCO Europe GmbH UK Branch (Company No. FC037712, 11 Baker Street, London W1U 3AH, UK), PIMCO Europe GmbH Spanish Branch (N.I.F. W2765338E, Paseo de la Castellana 43, Oficina 05-111, 28046 Madrid, Spain) and PIMCO Europe GmbH French Branch (Company No. 918745621 R.C.S. Paris, 50–52 Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France) are authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) (Marie- Curie-Str. 24-28, 60439 Frankfurt am Main) in Germany in accordance with Section 15 of the German Securities Institutions Act (WpIG). The Italian Branch, Irish Branch, UK Branch, Spanish Branch and French Branch are additionally supervised by: (1) Italian Branch: the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) (Giovanni Battista Martini, 3 - 00198 Rome) in accordance with Article 27 of the Italian Consolidated Financial Act; (2) Irish Branch: the Central Bank of Ireland (New Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1 D01 F7X3) in accordance with Regulation 43 of the European Union (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2017, as amended; (3) UK Branch: the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN); (4) Spanish Branch: the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) (Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid) in accordance with obligations stipulated in articles 168 and 203 to 224, as well as obligations contained in Tile V, Section I of the Law on the Securities Market (LSM) and in articles 111, 114 and 117 of Royal Decree 217/2008, respectively and (5) French Branch: ACPR/Banque de France (4 Place de Budapest, CS 92459, 75436 Paris Cedex 09) in accordance with Art. 35 of Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments and under the surveillance of ACPR and AMF. The services provided by PIMCO Europe GmbH are available only to professional clients as defined in Section 67 para. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). They are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication. According to Art. 56 of Regulation (EU) 565/2017, an investment company is entitled to assume that professional clients possess the necessary knowledge and experience to understand the risks associated with the relevant investment services or transactions. Since PIMCO Europe GMBH services and products are provided exclusively to professional clients, the appropriateness of such is always affirmed. | PIMCO (Schweiz) GmbH (registered in Switzerland, Company No. CH-020.4.038.582-2, Brandschenkestrasse 41 Zurich 8002, Switzerland). According to the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act of 23 June 2006 (“CISA”), an investment company is entitled to assume that professional clients possess the necessary knowledge and experience to understand the risks associated with the relevant investment services or transactions. Since PIMCO (Schweiz) GmbH services and products are provided exclusively to professional clients, the appropriateness of such is always affirmed. The services provided by PIMCO (Schweiz) GmbH are not available to retail investors, who should not rely on this communication but contact their financial adviser. | PIMCO Asia Pte Ltd (8 Marina View, #30-01, Asia Square Tower 1, Singapore 018960, Registration No. 199804652K) is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a holder of a capital markets services licence and an exempt financial adviser. The asset management services and investment products are not available to persons where provision of such services and products is unauthorised. | PIMCO Asia Limited (Suite 2201, 22nd Floor, Two International Finance Centre, No. 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong) is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. PIMCO Asia Limited is registered as a cross-border discretionary investment manager with the Financial Supervisory Commission of Korea (Registration No. 08-02-307). The asset management services and investment products are not available to persons where provision of such services and products is unauthorised. | PIMCO Investment Management (Shanghai) Limited. Office address: Suite 7204, Shanghai Tower, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China (Unified social credit code: 91310115MA1K41MU72) is registered with Asset Management Association of China as Private Fund Manager (Registration No. P1071502, Type: Other). | PIMCO Australia Pty Ltd ABN 54 084 280 508, AFSL 246862. This publication has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of investors. Before making an investment decision, investors should obtain professional advice and consider whether the information contained herein is appropriate having regard to their objectives, financial situation and needs. To the extent it involves Pacific Investment Management Co LLC (PIMCO LLC) providing financial services to wholesale clients, PIMCO LLC is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence in respect of financial services provided to wholesale clients in Australia. PIMCO LLC is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under US laws, which differ from Australian laws. | PIMCO Japan Ltd, Financial Instruments Business Registration Number is Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Financial Instruments Firm) No. 382. PIMCO Japan Ltd is a member of Japan Investment Advisers Association, The Investment Trusts Association, Japan and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association. All investments contain risk. There is no guarantee that the principal amount of the investment will be preserved, or that a certain return will be realized; the investment could suffer a loss. All profits and losses incur to the investor. The amounts, maximum amounts and calculation methodologies of each type of fee and expense and their total amounts will vary depending on the investment strategy, the status of investment performance, period of management and outstanding balance of assets and thus such fees and expenses cannot be set forth herein. | PIMCO Taiwan Limited is an independently operated and managed company. The reference number of business license of the company approved by the competent authority is (112) Jin Guan Tou Gu Xin Zi No. 015 . The registered address of the company is 40F., No.68, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao East Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei City 110, Taiwan (R.O.C.), and the telephone number is +886 2 8729-5500. | PIMCO Canada Corp. (199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2) services and products may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose. | Note to Readers in Colombia: This document is provided through the representative office of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC located at Carrera 7 No. 71-52 TB Piso 9, Bogota D.C. (Promoción y oferta de los negocios y servicios del mercado de valores por parte de Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, representada en Colombia.). Note to Readers in Brazil: PIMCO Latin America Administradora de Carteiras Ltda.Av. Brg. Faria Lima, 3477 Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP 04538-132 Brazil. Note to Readers in Argentina: This document may be provided through the representative office of PIMCO Global Advisors LLC AVENIDA CORRIENTES, 299, Buenos Aires, Argentina. | No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2024, PIMCO.

CMR2024-0618-3653899

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.