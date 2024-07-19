Betting The Farm - These 6 Dividend Stocks Dominate Our Family's Portfolios

Jul. 19, 2024 7:30 AM ETLB, LNG, ODFL, RTX, TPL, UNP2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I focus on long-term investments, emphasizing macroeconomic insights and actionable stock ideas. My portfolio is built on high-conviction, rarely-sold stocks.
  • Investing for decades, I follow Howard Marks' wisdom: predicting the future is impossible, so focus on businesses with strong long-term growth potential.
  • My top picks span energy, transportation, and geopolitically-influenced sectors, chosen for their resilience and unique advantages, aiming for sustained shareholder value.
Benjamin Franklin auf der Rechnung. Makroaufnahme einer 100-Dollar-

Dmytro Synelnychenko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If there's one thing I love, it's discussing my favorite long-term investments with readers. Hence, in recent months, I have put a bigger emphasis on articles that include two components: some fundamental background (like economic developments) and actionable ideas.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.37K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB, RTX, UNP, ODFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LB--
LandBridge Company LLC
LNG--
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
ODFL--
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
RTX--
RTX Corporation
TPL--
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News