It's time for a new update on Tenaris (OTCPK:TNRSF). The company was a solid play about a year ago, and I've been updating it for a bit over 1.5 years. I bought stakes both during late 2023, as well as during the dip about a month back. There's upside to be had, despite the company's relatively flat growth outlook for 2024 and 2025. In fact, in a relatively recent article of mine, I provided an update on Tenaris for 2025E, and went to a "BUY" from "HOLD".

A request for an update has caused me however to write this article because Tenaris has started to appreciate - up around 3%, with the market up 3.8%. You can find my latest article for the native NYSE ticker here.

Tenaris is an attractive company in the energy servicing sector. It's the largest company on the planet servicing the oil and energy industry with what is known as "tubular goods", meaning pipes and all the things associated with this. In fact, it controls nearly half the global OCTG market alone, providing both premium solutions as well as non-premium, sort of solutions - for both onshore and offshore energy operations.

It's Italian-based, with a native listing in Milan, but also has the TS listing on the NYSE - making it an attractive play to invest in, aside from typical European investment potentials.

An update and explanation of why I invested more in Tenaris is warranted.

Tenaris - The upside could be potentially significant.

So, the reason why we need to be a bit careful with Tenaris and not buy it at too "heavy" a multiple has to do with the company's expected EPS trends. It's no secret in the market or with analysts, that the company is expected to significantly see a drop-off in EPS for this fiscal - down between 35-45%, as things are being forecasted right now (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link).

The 2023 results were more of a one-off, a rise and fall that was not based in something sustainable. So this isn't surprising. It's also important to note that Tenaris as a business is almost impossible to forecast accurately (more on that in a bit in the valuation segment).

First off, what sort of investment is Tenaris? Because by following me and my investment targets and articles, you have the responsibility to know and understand what my goals are and what I invest in - including Tenaris. My goal is not typically to 10-20x my investment capital in a short time, and Tenaris doesn't have this potential as an investment - at least not as I see it. This also reflects the broader trends in my portfolio. Instead, over 75% of my portfolio is aimed at providing me with qualitative and above-average/risk-free income, while also generating a potential capital appreciation from the valuation upside - and this is what Tenaris provides me with. This has averaged 15-25% per year for the past few years, and it's more than enough for me (even above my expectations). Only a very small portion of my portfolio is aimed at investments where I believe in 10x developments in a short timeframe (you can find those articles on my page as well).

Tenaris IR (Tenaris IR)

Tenaris is an interesting player in part of its Rig Direct program - A JIT (Just-in-time) inventory management program, set to reduce consumer costs for inventory and working capital and maximize production efficiency on the Tenaris side. The program allows Tenaris to essentially the entirety of operator tubular supply chains to the degree of vertical integration - from input/feedstock sourcing to installation of assets.

This, as you can imagine, creates near-unbreakable bonds of customer relationships because the parties collaborate on these operations, and production for customers can move forward much quicker.

Rig Direct has become an almost Industry standard within the company, and Tenaris owns it. As of late 2023, 85% of NA customers for Tenaris use Rig Direct to some extent.

This program adds considerable value.

Over the past 20 years that the company has been on the NYSE, Tenaris has become a world leader in supply to energy companies in its field, and has established a clear difference between what it offers, and what competitors offer. Despite ups and downs in renewable, the global energy policies and the global energy trends remain a core concern. It remains a driver of progress, and the development will continue to demand high investment in the field.

Tenaris has a world-encompassing structure, with facilities in every region and on every continent.

Tenaris IR (Tenaris IR)

The company is serving key players in the industry, and close to half of the company's sales are NA based, with over 65% of sales made through the aforementioned Rig Direct® service.

The company also isn't putting all of its eggs in one basket, but is actively diversifying into pipes for fields like geothermal applications, hydrogen and CCS.

Tenaris is also, right now, in the middle of a quite extensive buyback programme, with billions of USD in share buybacks over the past few years. 1Q24 was reported a few months back, and overall, the company saw an increase in the top-line but a decline in the bottom-line results.

Despite lower OCTG prices in the Americas, the company's net sales and EBIT came in according to expectations (remember what I said about expected sales growth/decline here going forward). In the general perspective, the demand for Oil and Gas continues to grow and to be a crucial part of the ongoing energy transition. Thus far, there hasn't been any marked increase in drilling or rig activity in NA this year - but this is possible to be subject to change.

Overall, the company anticipates sales and margins to be substantially lower than during the last year, due to structural declines in pricing due to among other things, overcapacity. Also, some plant stoppages/maintenance will further decline these KPI's.

As such, I don't see any need to invest right now because chances are we may in fact go much lower than this - but the company Is still an attractive play here.

However, it's a play with plenty of near-term risks - which currently are as follows.

Risks & upside to Tenaris as an investment

The bullish arguments for this company are easy. The company owns the market-leading program for supply chains in this sector - Rig Direct. This streamlines previously cumbersome supply chains in the field, and is one of the main innovations in this sector for the past decade and more. The company's assets are also often modern and streamlined, such as the Bay City Mill, which is a keystone for optimizing the supply chain even fourth from today's levels.

Furthermore, looking at the macro, the growth in the international markets can increase demand for Tenaris premium products, which is really what the company wants to sell here and which command higher margins at higher prices.

However - as I mentioned - the risks outweigh the upsides here, which is why the company requires discounting.

Tenaris has exposure to high-end deep-water offshore markets, which are unlikely to ever return to the levels prior to 2015. So, the company's forward profit cannot be looked at as much from a historical perspective. Also, on a company-specific and premiumized perspective, the company's peers are focusing on low-cost production in China and Brazil - and this is likely to influence the company's global sales, even if many might not choose these as suppliers.

As I've mentioned In the past, the move by some customers into the semi-premium as opposed to the premium segment for OCTG has also cut into pricing and sales as well as share. And because this was in the shale market, this is actually the company's current most important end market.

For that reason, I say that this company has only a small moat due to Rig Direct. When I speak about moat, it's important to understand that I mean the company's ability to generate well-above average ROIC on the cost of capital - here I believe Tenaris will perform, but not outperform.

This leads me to my valuation on the company.

Valuation for Tenaris - Attractive, but the short- to medium-term has difficulties.

The rig count is the main impact that's sending earnings expectations negative for both 2024 and 2025, and the company has a non-trivial potential of underperforming the market at this particular time.

However, the upside is still material enough for the long term to justify a significant upside - a market-beating one.

If we use an 11-12x P/E, which is small for this company, the upside still comes to over 17.4% per year, which is still a market-beating RoR. The 3.78% yield is a bonus here, and good enough to where I consider this a valid play. While the company is very difficult to forecast, it also has outperformance potential.

F.A.S.T graphs Tenaris Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Tenaris Upside)

As you can see, there's potential for higher here as well. This is a reflection of the overall difficult-to-expect market for energy and oil. Peers in this segment are equally volatile. We have companies like Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR). Out of all of these, if we assign the company a fair value of around €19-20, this company is easily the most undervalued. P/B values are at 1x, compared with 2.22-3x for the peers, and with a P/E that's less than a third of that of Baker Hughes. The yield is the highest in the field - Halliburton has only 2%

In my last article, I went to €17/share. I'm increasing this due to Tenaris' heavy reliance on FX, and the outlook for USD/EUR and other FX pairings, to €18/share. I also point to a continued strong environment for OCTG in NA. However, I do believe there will be significant price competition and this will demand that Tenaris adjusts and works with this. I expect the company's pricing position to improve in 2Q and 3Q, due to the amount of internal efficiencies that are being brought online - and for this to outweigh the headwinds from increased competition in this market.

All in all, I consider Tenaris to be a good investment here - but I also believe that you could wait to invest here until the full effect of the earnings decline materializes.

My thesis for Tenaris is as follows.

Thesis

Tenaris is a leading company in the attractive segment of energy services. The company has a leading position in several markets, and has one of the better balance sheets in the segment and industry, with extremely low leverage and high overall interest coverage.

Tenaris may not have the highest yield or even a high yield for this sort of company, but it has a history of outperforming the market over time. Investors who bought 20 years ago have done very well for themselves with over 12% annualized return inclusive of dividends - this is despite the downcycle lows we saw in 2016, and that makes the company a potentially attractive potential here.

I consider the company to be a "BUY" below a share price of €18/share, increased from my last article, making it attractive here, and more attractive than previously.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I now consider the company a "BUY", though not a "cheap" one.

