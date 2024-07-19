Don't Overthink It - Bet On Safety And Predictability

mayo5

This article was co-produced with Leo Nelissen.

On May 8, legendary investor Howard Marks wrote a fascinating memo titled “The Impact of Debt.” In that memo, he mentioned research from Morgan Housel, who dove into the history of Japanese companies that had been around for more than 500 years.

These ultra-durable companies are known as “shinise” and have survived every recession, war, and natural disaster over the past 500 years because of one unique characteristic: they have no debt.

Essentially, Housel argues that debt limits the range of adverse events a person or company can bear. With no debt, the ability to survive various challenges is very broad. However, as debt increases, the tolerance for fluctuations rapidly narrows, making survival dependent on a stable business environment.

The calculations behind it are quite simple, as debt amplifies certain movements. Let’s say stock ABC costs $1000. You buy this stock with 5x leverage, meaning you only pay $200. Ignoring interest costs on the $800 that is borrowed, if the stock rises by 20%, you can double your money (you made $200 on a $200 investment). However, if the stock dips to $800, you’ll have to sell to be able to cover your debt. You lost your entire investment.

The same can apply to businesses. Companies that borrow money can expand faster. These companies can acquire other companies more quickly, boost CapEx, and engage in other activities that would take much longer if they were entirely financed internally.

While all of this may sound obvious, it’s not.

Howard Marks made the case that there is a cyclical aspect to leverage, as prolonged periods of positive returns and rising asset prices make investors more comfortable with leverage. This often leads to rising leverage.

This becomes a problem when the cycle eventually reverses, often triggered by negative events. The cycle change can then lead to forced selling on the stock market.

Needless to say, this also applies to corporations. When economic growth goes south, they still need to service their debt. Especially in an environment of rising rates, debt servicing becomes pricier.

Even worse, when the market figures out that a company struggles with its debt, the market will require a much higher premium on future lending, making it even harder for the company to recover. This is how leverage can turn into a death spiral.

So, when it comes to smart investing, Howard Marks emphasized the need for balance, which means the need for optimizing, not maximizing leverage.

Essentially, investors should avoid elevated leverage by adopting conservative assumptions and maintaining a margin of safety. When done correctly, this approach will help to ensure survival during tough times.

It also aligns with the saying that there are “old investors, and there are bold investors, but there aren’t many old bold investors.”

With that brilliant line in mind, in the remainder of this article, we’ll present three stocks that all carry A-range credit ratings and come with rock-solid business models that could very well become the American versions of Japanese “shinise.”

Oh, and they also all have a dividend yield of at least 3.0%!

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Triple-A Credit & Great Valuation

J&J is one of the very few companies on the planet that comes with a triple-A credit rating, which is a better rating than the debt of many developed nations.

Unfortunately, this rating did not provide it with good capital returns. Including dividends, it is still trading at 2021 levels, having gone nowhere due to elevated legal risks and sluggish growth.

The good news is that Johnson & Johnson is back on track. Founded in 1887, the company has streamlined its business, which included the spin-off of its consumer health business, called Kenvue (KVUE).

In the just-released second quarter results, the company reported worldwide sales of $22.4 billion, which is a 6.6% increase on a year-over-year basis. U.S. sales grew by 7.8%, while international sales increased by 5.1%.

Excluding the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s global sales growth was 7.2%.

Moreover, the company’s investments in growth are going into overdrive!

In the second quarter, the company invested $3.4 billion in R&D. This represents 15.3% of sales and is focused on Innovative Medicine and MedTech, including oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.

The company also has a strong cash position, ending the quarter with $25 billion in cash and marketable securities. That’s 7% of its market cap! It has just $16 billion in net debt, roughly 0.5x 2024E EBITDA.

Moreover, the company has revised its full-year guidance. It now expects operational sales growth between 6.1% and 6.6%, excluding the impact of recent acquisitions and divestitures.

As we can see below, adjusted operational earnings per share guidance has also been increased, as the company expects year-over-year EPS growth of 8.2% at the midpoint.

Regarding its dividend, the company’s stock yields 3.3%, has a five-year CAGR of 5.7%, comes with a 46% payout ratio, and more than 60 consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Valuation-wise, the company has a normalized P/E ratio of 16.5x and a favorable growth outlook. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect an EPS growth recovery to 6% in 2026, paving the way for a fair stock price of roughly $190, 27% above its current price.

While it’s impossible to predict the future, JNJ has the perfect conditions to turn into an American “shinise.”

The same goes for the second pick.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Double-A Oil Dividends

With an AA- credit rating, Chevron is one of the best-rated oil companies in the world.

The company, whose history goes all the way back to 1879, when it was established as the Pacific Coast Oil Company, has become one of the biggest oil companies on the market. At the end of last year, it had 11.1 billion barrels of oil in reserves, as new discoveries have offset almost all of its production.

Over the past ten years, new additions have offset both production volumes and asset sales.

The first quarter of 2024 became the ninth consecutive quarter with adjusted earnings exceeding $5 billion and an adjusted Return on Capital Employed (“ROCE”) above 12%.

In fact, it targets to maintain an elevated ROCE through 2027 and grow its free cash flow by at least 10% per year. This potentially puts it in a spot to generate north of $20 billion in free cash flow at a subdued oil price of $60 Brent. That would translate to 7% of its market cap.

This bodes well for shareholders.

During the first quarter of this year, the company returned $6 billion in cash to shareholders. This marked the eighth consecutive quarter where returns exceeded $5 billion.

Additionally, Chevron increased its dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 4.0%. The company has hiked its dividend for 36 consecutive years. It has a five-year CAGR of 6.3% and a sub-50% payout ratio.

Meanwhile, share repurchases came in at $3 billion in the quarter.

After the Hess merger is complete, Chevron has said to resume buybacks at an annual rate of $17.5 billion, which would be roughly 6% of its market cap!

In general, in an environment of $70 WTI (the “upside” scenario), the company is looking to spend more than $100 billion on buybacks in 2023-2027, almost a third of its market cap.

Chevron

Moreover, in addition to benefitting from favorable prices, the company is in a great spot to grow.

In the first quarter, the company’s worldwide oil equivalent production reached the highest level for any first quarter in its history, up over 12% from the previous year.

This includes a significant 35% increase in the United States, mainly driven by the PDC Energy acquisition in 2023 and organic growth in the Permian Basin. That is the largest oil basin in the United States and the only major basin of consistent long-term growth – based on current technologies.

Valuation-wise, CVX is highly attractive. Based on current estimates, there’s a path to $26.18 in per-share OCF (operating cash flow) in 2026.

Applying an 8x multiple, we get a fair stock price of $210, roughly 30% above the current price, implying elevated double-digit annual return potential.

The next stock isn’t as old as Chevron and Johnson & Johnson. However, it’s no less impressive.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) – The Industrial REIT Giant

The company behind the PLD ticker is one of the few REITs with an A-range credit rating.

What sets Prologis apart in an industry with rather low barriers to enter is its focus on advanced warehouses that cater to some of the biggest logistics and consumer companies in the world.

According to the company, e-commerce requires roughly 3x more logistics space than traditional brick-and-mortar real estate, mainly due to individual business-to-customer shipping, a higher product variety, higher inventory, and reverse logistics (people returning products).

In addition to having an A-rated balance sheet with $5.8 billion in liquidity and a leverage ratio of less than 5x EBITDA, the company has a size benefit.

The company’s footprint is so large that 2.8% of global GDP flows through its warehouses each year. These warehouses cover 1.2 billion square feet and are occupied by roughly 6,700 customers.

Moreover, the company has numerous tailwinds:

39% of its customers are focused on basic daily needs. This is a highly anti-cyclical business.

31% of its customers are cyclical companies. These companies are currently seeing some headwinds from slower global growth.

30% of its customers are e-commerce giants. While growth has come down, it remains strong, consistently reaching new highs.

To grow, Prologis has several methods. One of them involves very limited capital requirements, as the company controls roughly 12 thousand acres for future development.

This includes a potential build-out of about 226 million square feet, valued at $38 to $39 billion in Total Expected Investment (“TEI”).

The REIT also plans to invest up to $8 billion in data center conversions over the next five years, which is part of a bigger plan to diversify and increase the value of its assets.

Looking forward, analysts expect the company to boost per-share adjusted funds from operations by 18% and 10% in 2025 and 2026, respectively, paving the road for >10% annual returns.

Although current cyclical headwinds, including elevated rates, are a burden for the REIT sector, PLD offers good value and remains one of our top buys on weakness.

In Closing

Don’t overthink your investment strategy — focus on safety and predictability.

Howard Marks’ insights remind us that avoiding high leverage is key to surviving economic ups and downs.

Legendary companies that have thrived for centuries, like Japanese “shinise,” owe their durability to maintaining minimal debt – among other factors.

Following this principle, we’ve highlighted three impressive stocks with strong credit ratings and reliable business models: Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, and Prologis.

These companies show resilience and offer attractive dividends, making them potential long-term winners.