Introduction

I am usually not a fan of investing in companies with significant exposure to China. Beyond concerns about Chinese consumers and the debt load of Chinese companies, the discount rate the market applies to these companies cannot be explained solely by the company’s fundamentals.

That was one of the main reasons why Alibaba (BABA) was not a “Buy” for me. Despite the high discount rate applied and undervalued stock price, the country risk and uncertainty around China made it a “Hold”.

However, this is not true for every Chinese company. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT), for example, relies on Western consumers, although it is run and owned by Chinese individuals and works mostly with Chinese manufacturers. It has an outstanding business model, and I believe the market overfocuses on the “China narrative” and ignores the value the company provides to American companies and consumers.

The stock appears unjustifiably cheap, and with sustained high performance, I believe the stock has significant upside potential. Therefore, GigaCloud Technology receives a “Buy” rating.

Understanding The Business

GigaCloud Technology defines itself as the “pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise”. Although this sounds complicated, it is actually a pretty accurate definition.

The company provides a marketplace that connects manufacturers in Asia with resellers and end consumers in the US, Europe, and Japan. Manufacturers are the sellers, and resellers are the buyers in this marketplace.

Effectively, the company introduces cheaper alternatives to the Western consumer. And it does so at Amazon (AMZN) marketplace standards…

When a third party wants to sell its products on Amazon through FBA (“Fulfillment by Amazon”), the seller is required to ship these products to an Amazon warehouse. Upon receiving an order, Amazon is responsible for fulfillment. That is how Prime customers can receive their orders quicker.

GigaCloud operates similarly. If you were to buy a product from Asia, the manufacturer or the seller in Asia would be responsible for the international delivery, which often takes a long time for Western customers. However, the GigaCloud Marketplace integrates everything from product discovery to payments and logistics. That means that once a product is listed, it is sent to a GigaCloud warehouse, and the order is fulfilled by the company itself. Thanks to the company’s extensive network of warehouses optimized for large parcel products, deliveries to and from warehouses work efficiently.

This allows Western consumers to access cheaper alternatives with ease as if they were shopping on the Amazon Marketplace. This is also beneficial for Asian manufacturers, who reach these consumers through GigaCloud.

In addition to providing this marketplace, GigaCloud acts as a buyer/reseller itself. It buys products from Asian manufacturers and sells them to end consumers.

The platform was launched in 2019, focusing on selling furniture. Since then, the company added more categories, such as home appliances and fitness equipment.

Revenue Sources

GigaCloud earns revenue from three distinct sources: 1P, 3P, and off-platform.

3P refers to third-party transactions where a manufacturer in Asia uses the GigaCloud Marketplace. The company charges for transportation, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and packaging, along with a commission fee.

When GigaCloud acts as a reseller and directly buys the products from manufacturers and sells this inventory to end customers, this sale is classified as 1P.

Lastly, this inventory GigaCloud purchases may be sold to customers through other e-commerce websites. This is called off-platform.

The largest source of revenue for GigaCloud is the 1P business. Revenue from all sources has been on an increasing trend. Additionally, the product sales business (1P and off-platform) has a significantly higher gross margin business compared to services (3P). Therefore, higher inventory sales could result in a higher overall gross margin in the future.

Growth Strategies

The GigaCloud Technology marketplace has been growing strongly since its inception. Active buyer spending increased from $21 million in Q1 2020 to $262 million in Q1 2024. Additionally, as the chart below shows, more recently acquired customers have shown higher spending, which is contributing to growth.

Network effects create one of the strongest vicious cycles. GigaCloud benefits from this. An increased number of products on the platform attracts more customers, which in turn incentivizes more manufacturers to sell their products through the platform. This has been a major driver of growth.

Moreover, the company aims to widen the range of products listed on the marketplaces. As mentioned, the platform started focusing on selling furniture. Still, it mostly features housing-related products. As categories expand from furniture to home appliances and others, the network will grow, strengthening the mentioned network effects.

Additionally, the demand for housing products might be subdued now with high mortgage rates and potential homebuyers waiting. The market expects the Fed to start cutting rates by September, which would lead to lower mortgage rates and could boost the demand for new housing. This would lead to higher demand for furniture and other products listed on the marketplace.

Consumers Are Trading Down

A recent McKinsey study examined the state of the US consumer. The report highlights that high inflation and interest rates led to a decline in US consumer optimism and depleted personal savings. This leads to consumers spending more cautiously and trying to save.

This is particularly true for non-essential goods, including household supplies and electronics for home use. When consumers spend less, they don’t stop spending. They trade down.

According to McKinsey’s report, 76% of the respondents said they are trading down. 37% of the respondents have changed retailers for lower prices or discounts, and 25% have changed brands for lower prices or private labels.

This is where GigaCloud Technology comes in. The business model is built on providing cheaper alternatives manufactured in Asia to Western consumers willing to trade down. With the weaker US consumer, now is a great time for this business.

As the consumer remains weak, I expect more demand for products on the GigaCloud marketplace.

China Remains A Significant Risk

Most publicly traded companies with China exposure trade at low multiples, and the market applies a very high discount rate to them. Some of these risks are understandable. For example, Alibaba remains risky not only because of US-China relations but also because of the state of the Chinese consumer.

The US currently maintains tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, and tariffs on some goods were actually increased recently. In May, the Biden administration decided to ramp up tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, solar panels, steel, and other goods.

Although high-level meetings between the two countries continue, there are considerable disagreements, particularly regarding Taiwan. If China were to act on its goals in the region, the US could respond by freezing the assets of Chinese individuals and companies operating in the US.

GigaCloud Technology has offices in the US but is headquartered in Hong Kong. 20% of the company is owned by Lei Wu, the founder and CEO of the company, who has significant educational and professional ties to both China and the US.

The company might be affected if tensions between the US and China rise. However, the value it provides to Americans should be considered. I believe that the company’s ties to China will be less of a problem as fundamentals improve over time.

Valuation

Based on the reasons explained above, I expect that GigaCloud Technology will see higher demand for its products. I see no reason why its margins would decline. If anything, strengthened network effects should improve margins.

For the Discounted Cash Flow (“DCF”) model, I am using a terminal growth rate of 2%, in line with long-term inflation targets, a long-term risk-free rate of 2%, a market risk premium of 5.7%, and the stock’s 5-year equity beta.

I handle cash differently, dividing it into excess and operating cash. Please refer to one of my older articles for details of this calculation. To summarize, I believe shareholders have a claim on the excess cash, but cash that will be used for operating expenses during the year should not be included in the valuation.

Using the mentioned revenue and margin, we find an equity value of $2.3 billion, translating to a target share price of $57.4. This presents an 88% upside potential at the time of this article’s writing.

Conclusion

GigaCloud Technology is a great business, connecting low-cost manufacturers in Asia to Western consumers. The company provides an amazing shopping and selling experience thanks to its fulfillment services.

The company is already experiencing high growth in active buyers, sellers, and revenue thanks to network effects. Expanding product categories should attract more sellers and buyers to the platform. Additionally, the trend of US consumers trading down is likely to affect the GigaCloud marketplace positively.

The stock appears undervalued. Despite perceived risks regarding China, I believe the strong growth will convince potential investors and the discount rate applied might decline.

With an 88% upside potential, GigaCloud Technology deserves a “Buy” rating.

