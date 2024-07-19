8vFanI

Rising rates walloped the tech sector in 2022, which led to venture capital investors becoming much more cautious in 2023, as VC fundraising dropped 56%:

TRIN site

However, BDCs, such as Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN), have benefited from the Fed's rate-rising program as the majority of its debt investments have floating rates. TRIN's floating rate investments stood at 75.4%, as of 3/31/24:

TRIN site

But what happens when interest rates finally start to decline?

TRIN's management estimates that, for a 100 basis point decline in rates, its NII/share would drop $0.11. However, BDCs can mitigate that decline by increasing their volume.

TRIN site

Company Profile:

Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed BDC which specializes in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. There are four business focuses: Equipment financing, life sciences, warehouse lending and tech lending, each with their originations, their own originations, credit and portfolio management teams.

Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona, with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California, and Austin, Texas. It IPOd in January 2021, but had a longer prior history dating back to ~2008 in its predecessor funds.

Holdings:

Trinity's $1.36B portfolio is comprised of $1.01B in Secured Loans, spread across 68 companies; $278M in Equipment Financings with 29 companies; and $76M in Equity & Warrants on 106 companies.

Loans dominate the portfolio, at 74%, followed by Equipment Financing, at 20.4%, and Equity & Warrants, at 5.5%.

TRIN's Finance & Insurance exposure increased from $140M to $191M in Q1 '24, while Space Tech decreased from $184M to $124M. AI investments nearly doubled, from ~$35M to $65M, and management moved $42M into Diagnostics Tools, a new exposure. Education Tech also increased, from $19M to $43M in Q1 '24.

Trin Q1 '24 10Q

TRIN also has a direct lending JV, which invests in loans and equipment financings originated by Trinity, with an initial equity capital commitment of up to $171M. The JV closed on a credit facility from KeyBank in Q2 '23.

Company Ratings:

One of the key things to watch with BDCs is their ratings for the companies they've invested in. Management re-rates holdings every quarter.

Trinity uses a 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest) rating system. The overall grade was stable in Q1 '24, at 2.7. There has been a steady increase in tier 2 - "Watch" ratings, which have grown from $19M in Q1 '23, to $65M in Q1 '24.

Tier 1, the lowest grade, improved in Q1 '24, dropping to $5.5M, vs. $33.45M in Q4 '23.

Tier 5, the top tier, has grown from $2.5M as of Q1 '23, to $57M as of 3/31/24. TRIN's non-accrual credits had a total fair value of ~$30.4M, representing 2.4% of the total debt portfolio, as of 3/31/24.

TRIN site

Earnings:

Q1 '24: TRIN had record total investment income of $50.5M, up 21.45%, and a record net investment income ("NII") of $25.2M, or $0.54/share, an increase of 30.1% year-over-year.

The -$12M in unrealized gains includes ~-$9M from Core Scientific, which was removed from non-accrual in Q1, after it emerged from bankruptcy, and TRIN elected to receive shares of its common stock in lieu of its debt investment.

The share count jumped 30% vs. Q1 '23, as management used TRIN's ATM program to raise funds. They raised ~$24.3 million in proceeds, all at an accretive premium to NAV in Q1 '24.

Its co-investment joint venture, provided $1.3M or $0.03/share of interest, dividend and fee income in Q1 '24.

2023: 2023's figures were bolstered by rising rates, with total investment income up 25%, and NII up a robust 29%. Interest expense rose over 29%, but was outstripped by topline and NII growth.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

New Business:

In Q1 '24, TRIN had total gross investments funded of $242.7M, comprised of $182.9 million across eight new portfolio companies, $57.4M across 12 existing portfolio companies, and $2.4 million into the joint venture.

Debt principal repayments were $148.5M, including $43.4M in early repayments.

Dividends:

Management has raised the dividend 13 straight quarters, with Q1 '24 coming in at $.51/share. At its 7/17/24 price of $14.13, TRIN yielded 14.44%. It should go ex-dividend next on ~9/27/24, with a ~10/14/24 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

NII/share covered the Q1 '24 $.51 dividend by a 1.06X factor, slightly lower than Q4 '23. The trailing average coverage is 1.16X, although coverage has been decreasing:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Insiders:

CEO Brown bought $50K worth of shares in March at $14.91.

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA was ~stable in Q1 '24, while ROE had a bit of a rise, with both metrics remaining above BDC industry averages. Debt/NAV rose to 1.17X, but was roughly in line with the BDC average of 1.23X

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

TRIN's assets/debt ratio improved a bit year-over-year, as did its EBIT/interest coverage:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt and Liquidity:

In Q1 '24, TRIN issued $115M of 2029 unsecured notes, which extended its maturity ladder. Its current debt funding mix is currently 74% unsecured debt, with a weighted average cost of debt of 7.4%.

TRIN's joint venture expanded its revolving credit facility in Q1 '24. As of March 31, 2024, it has more than $200M of assets under management.

In February '24, Morningstar DBRS, a leading provider of independent investment insights, assigned an investment grade credit rating of "BBB (low)" with a stable outlook to the company.

Performance:

With interest rates expected to recede sometime in 2024, the market has been easing away from BDCs, TRIN included - it has lagged its industry, the broad financial sector, and the S&P 500 so far in 2024, and over the past year.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analysts' Price Targets:

B. Riley maintained its Buy rating for TRIN in May.

At $14.13, TRIN is roughly even with Wall Street analysts' lowest target of $14.00, and is 9% below their $15.56 average price target.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

At $14.13, TRIN is selling at a 9.7% premium to its $12.88 NAV/share, a bit higher than the BDC industry's average 8% premium. Its 14%-plus dividend yield is over 300 basis points higher than the industry's 11.12% average yield.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

TRIN spent part of Q4 '23 below 1X, when the market was expecting earlier rate cuts from the Fed. It also dipped in April 2024.

YCharts

On an earnings basis, TRIN looks cheaper than average, with price/NII of 6.45X, vs. the 8.64X industry average. Its 6.7X forward P/E is also much lower than average, as is its EV/EBIT.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

At $14.13, TRIN is ~8.5% below its 52-week high and ~7% above its 52-week low of $13.21. As noted above, it occasionally dips closer to or below book value/NAV per share.

We rate TRIN a Hold, only on a P/NAV basis. We're continuing to hold our shares as a long term holding. If market expectations build for a September Fed rate cut, you may be able to buy TRIN at a cheaper price/NAV.

All tables are furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.