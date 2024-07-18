Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript July 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Doyle - President and CEO
Mark McGivney - CFO
Nick Studer - President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group
Martin South - President & CEO, Marsh
Pat Tomlinson - President & CEO, Mercer
Dean Klisura - President & CEO, Guy Carpenter

Conference Call Participants

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets
Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets
Gregory Peters - Raymond James
Yaron Kinar - Jefferies
Meyer Shields - KBW
Rob Cox - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to Marsh McLennan's Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. Second quarter 2024 financial results and supplemental information were issued earlier this morning. They are available on the company's website at marshmclennan.com.

Please note that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a variety of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. For a more detailed discussion of those factors, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K, all of which are available on the Marsh McLennan website. During the call today, we may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the schedule in today's earnings release. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn this over to John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan.

John Doyle

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss our second-quarter results reported earlier today. I'm John Doyle, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan. On the call with me is Mark McGivney, our CFO; and

Recommended For You

About MMC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMC

Trending Analysis

Trending News