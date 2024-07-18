Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.59K Followers

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCPK:HUSQF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript July 18, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Andersson - IR
Pavel Hajman - CEO
Terry Burke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gustav Hageus - SEB
Bjorn Enarson - Danske Bank
Johan Eliason - KeplerChevreux
Ebba Bjorklid - DNB
Adela Dashian - Jefferies

Johan Andersson

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Husqvarna Group's Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2024. My name is Johan Andersson, responsible for Investor Relations and will be the moderator here today. Here in Stockholm, we have our CEO, Pavel Hajman, and our CFO, Terry Burke, that will present the report. And afterwards, we will conclude with a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. So, a warm welcome. And with that, I leave over to you, Pavel.

Pavel Hajman

Thank you, Johan. And of course, also a warm welcome from my side. And let me begin by highlighting the key points of the quarter. So the quarter started off well from a sell-in perspective following the gradual improvement that we saw in the first quarter. However, the weak macroeconomic climate with cautious consumer spending and also cautiousness among our channel partners gradually affected our business negatively. And in addition, we have experienced heavy rainfall and cold weather in Central Europe and North America and this significantly impacted Gardena’s watering business. The sales drop was significant towards the end of the quarter, especially in June. And in our construction division, we experienced weak market conditions in North America, which affected sales negatively also. Altogether, these factors had a large negative impact on our financial result for the quarter.

On the other hand, we are very pleased with the development of our professional robotic lawn mower business, where we achieved a strong growth in the quarter. And this was driven

Recommended For You

About HUSQF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HUSQF

Trending Analysis

Trending News