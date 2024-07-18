Travel ETFs: Riding The Wave Of Consumer Demand

Jul. 18, 2024 12:50 PM ETJETS, AWAY, CRUZ, JRNY, BEDZ
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers

Summary

  • TSA data points to a 2024 summer season that has so far been more active than 2023 and even prepandemic in 2019.
  • While performance for travel ETFs has been positive YTD, it has been relatively low across the board.
  • The travel sector could have the opportunity to capture long-term consumer demand.

surfing

ianmcdonnell/E+ via Getty Images

Summer is halfway over, and travel demand remains high. TSA data points to a 2024 summer season that has so far been more active than 2023 and even prepandemic in 2019. TSA passenger volumes show us consumers are

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JETS--
U.S. Global Jets ETF
AWAY--
Amplify Travel Tech ETF
CRUZ--
Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF
JRNY--
ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF
BEDZ--
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News