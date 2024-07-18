KeyCorp: Q2 Points To Ongoing Net Interest Income Gains

Jul. 18, 2024 1:41 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • KeyCorp shares have risen nearly 58% over the past year, with solid Q2 earnings causing a modest pullback from a 52-week-high.
  • KeyCorp's net interest income is up sequentially, with solid deposit growth and fixed maturities positioning it for further growth.
  • KeyCorp's credit quality remains solid; it has a strong liquidity position and a clear runway to earnings growth, making shares an attractive buy with a 15+% total return opportunity.
KeyBank office building in Buffalo, NY, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising nearly 58%, as the bank has recovered solidly from the regional banking crisis. On Thursday morning, Key reported a solid set of Q2 earnings, causing shares to pull back modestly

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.01K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News