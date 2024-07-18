JHVEPhoto

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising nearly 58%, as the bank has recovered solidly from the regional banking crisis. On Thursday morning, Key reported a solid set of Q2 earnings, causing shares to pull back modestly from a 52-week-high. I last covered KEY in March, rating shares a “buy” given balance sheet optimization efforts, and since that recommendation, Key is up 10% vs the market’s 9% gain. Given its large run, I understand the impulse to take some profits; however, I see further upside.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s second quarter, KeyCorp earned $0.25, a penny ahead of consensus. While funding costs have pressured most bank results relative to a year ago, Key has done a strong job managing spending with $1.08 billion in expenses, flat from a year ago. The company is also benefiting from improved capital market activity. It generated $627 million in non-interest income, up 3% from last year. Trust and investment services were up 10% given higher markets and net new asset growth—these tailwinds should further boost results in Q3.

Still, net interest income is the most critical driver of the bank’s results. Net interest income of $899 million was up 1.5% sequentially and down 8.8% from last year. As I wrote in March, I believed Key was at a turning point in NII with momentum set to gather later this year and through 2025. With this sequential rise, I feel increasingly confident that is the case. Overall, Key’s net interest margin ('NIM') was 2.04%, up 2bps sequentially, thanks to a 8bps benefit from rolling off fixed-rate securities and swaps and reinvesting at higher rates.

First, as I have written about across my coverage of the regional banks, I view stable deposits as an essential requirement to invest in the sector. Key passes this test with relative ease. As you can see below, Key reported $1.3 billion in deposit growth during Q2. Over the past year, consumer balances have risen a healthy 5%.

KeyCorp

Now, deposit costs did rise by 8bps to 2.28%. This is the slowest increase in over a year, and we are likely nearing an inflection point here. Negative mix shift has contributed to higher costs, but this appears to be near its end. Non-interest-bearing deposits were down just 1% to $15 billion in the quarter. With over a year to reposition NIB deposits in a 5+% rate world, remaining balances are likely near operational minimums for clients, and I do not expect material further bleed.

Additionally, I am currently expecting the Federal Reserve to begin reducing rates in September and engage in a moderate rate cutting cycle. Given its ongoing deposit growth, this positions Key to be relatively aggressive in passing these rate cuts through to clients. Given a cut is most likely in September, that will be more of a benefit to Q4 results, and Q3 should represent the peak in Key’s deposit costs in my view.

On the loan side, Key continues to see tepid demand, with some growth expected in the second half. Some potential borrowers are likely anticipating lower interest rates in several months, and they may be deferring borrowing activity until these rates materialize. In the meantime, Key is maintaining strong credit standards and allowing loans to decline. As you can see below, loans are down about $2 billion sequentially. ($1.3 billion attributable to commercial loans and $730 million in consumer). Its average consumer FICO score is 766, a healthy level.

KeyCorp

Notably, loans are down nearly 10% from a year ago, even as deposits are higher. This has left Key with a very strong liquidity position, and it has just a 74% loan-to-deposit ratio. There is significant room to grow loans as demands recover, which would be a material net interest income tailwind.

Additionally, Key, like many banks, has been weighed down by a large portfolio of fixed-income securities bought when interest rates were much lower. As these bonds mature and roll off, it can reinvest them at today’s higher market yields, boosting NII. Even as the Fed begins reducing rates, legacy bonds were bought at such lower yields that there will be ongoing accretion. For now, KEY has essentially been holding its securities portfolio flat at about $45.4 billion, simply rolling maturities.

There is a meaningful level of maturing bonds and fixed-rate swaps over the balance of the year. As noted above, maturities added 8bps to NIM in Q2. I expect ongoing accretion, and KEY should be able to expand net interest income toward $1 billion by Q4, up $100 million from Q2 levels given this, an $0.08 benefit to quarterly EPS.

KeyCorp

Aside from interest rate trends, Key’s credit quality remains solid. Importantly, just 13% of loans are in the commercial real estate sector, which is the area where I have the greatest concern. This relatively modest exposure positions Key well relative to competitors for a potential downturn. During the quarter, Key took $100 million in provisions for credit losses, down $1 million sequentially and $67 million from last year. This reserving replenished $91 million of net charge-offs and added $10 million of incremental provisions.

As you can see below, Key has seen a modest deterioration in nonperforming loans, as the economic cycle continues to age. Importantly, KEY has already reserved for some further deterioration. It has $1.83 billion of allowances, covering 1.71% of loans. This is 257% of coverage, above my healthy 250% level. As such, I do not expect provisions to rise much beyond the $100 million/quarter pace, absent a recession. Indeed, if the Fed lowers borrowing costs later this year, that may help to limit loan losses.

KeyCorp

Key is also well capitalized with a 10.5% common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, up 23bps sequentially and 122bps from last year, above the ~9.5% area it needs to run its business safely. One reason KEY is holding more capital is because of its unrealized losses on its fixed income portfolio. It would have a 7.3% CET1 ratio adjusted for its AOCI loss. Importantly, its AOCI loss will shrink by about $900 million by the end of next year, reducing the capital headwind by nearly 80bps. Additionally, its AOCI loss can be phased in gradually starting next year. As such, while I expect Key to retain extra capital, it is well positioned to keep CET1 above target.

KeyCorp

Alongside results, Key updated guidance. It has raised its deposit guidance slightly while reducing its loan growth forecast. Otherwise, there were no material changes. Ultimately, its higher deposit base will allow it to accelerate loan growth when demand does recover. For now, it is prudent to avoid loosening credit standards too much to force growth and risk credit losses should the economy turn down.

KeyCorp

Overall, Key reported solid results. Importantly, it has a clear runway to earnings growth, as it is set to benefit from maturing bonds being reinvested at prevailing yields. The primary risk to this outlook would be a surge in credit losses, which appears unlikely given limited CRE exposure, solid reserves, and an economy I expect to grow.

KEY is well positioned to grow EPS towards $0.35 by Q4 and continue to grow earnings in 2025 towards $1.80 given this dynamic. With shares just 9x 2025 earnings and a balance sheet with significant excess liquidity, I see shares as attractive. I continue to expect them to rally toward $18, creating a 15+% total return opportunity given its 5% dividend yield. As such, I continue to view Key as a buy.