Patient Capital Management Q2 2024 Investment Review

By Christina Siegel Malbon

Strategy Highlights

During the first quarter of 2024, the Patient Opportunity Equity (MUTF:LMNOX) representative account generated a total return of -1.9% net of fees. In comparison, the Strategy's unmanaged benchmark, the S&P 500 Index (SP500,SPX) , returned 4.3%.

Using a three-factor performance attribution model, allocation and interaction effects contributed to the portfolio's underperformance which were partially offset by selection effects. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Biogen Inc. (BIIB), and Energy Transfer LP (ET) were the largest contributors to performance, while CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), Mattel Inc. (MAT), IAC Inc. (IAC), and Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) were the largest detractors.

Relative to the index, the strategy was overweight in the Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, Financials, Energy, and Health Care sectors on average during the quarter. With zero allocation to Real Estate, Utilities, Materials, and Consumer Staples, the strategy was underweight in these sectors along with the Information Technology, and Industrials sectors.

The representative account portfolio added one position, Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), and eliminated two positions, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) and Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), during the quarter. The portfolio ended the quarter with 39 holdings where the top 10 stocks represented 49% of total assets compared to 34.2% for the index, highlighting the fund's meaningful active share of around 90%.

Portfolio Review

The second quarter finished much like the first with the largest names continuing to lead the market. Nvidia Corp. accounted for an impressive 40% of the S&P 500's return in the period followed by Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Inc. accounting for 30%, 19%, and 10%, respectively. We benefited from our exposure to Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Nvidia Corp. At the end of last quarter, we wrote about how select names within the Magnificent 7 were not yet pricing in euphoria. More of the names now look closer to fair value.

We see more attractive opportunities elsewhere and have increased our exposure to idiosyncratic opportunities in underfollowed and underappreciated ideas. We continue to see attractive upside in both traditional value names and small and mid-cap companies.

Our exposure to Health Care has increased throughout the year as a result of our bottoms-up fundamental analysis. We think the Health Care space is ripe with idiosyncratic opportunities that the market is not yet focused on.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a good example. We entered the name late last year as the company began to trade at a 5-yr low. The company is a leader in the genomic sequencing space but made an ill-advised acquisition of Grail, a blood-based multi-cancer early detection product, in 2021 for $8B dollars. Grail was an annual ~$600m drag on profitability hitting the financials at the same time that competition began to pick up and the overall demand environment began to weaken. Despite increased competition in the genome sequencing space, Illumina continues to be a leader with ~80% market share today. With the successful separation of Grail Inc. (GRAL) in June, Illumina has now returned to a pure-play sequencing company. As the company returns to historical profitability post Grail spin-off and as the demand environment normalizes post COVID, we believe you can buy a market leader in a secularly growing industry for less than a market multiple.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is another name that we believe is underappreciated. As a global biopharmaceutical business, the company is most well known for their products in multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and most recently Alzheimer's disease. The new CEO, Christopher Viehbacher, is working to improve the company's pipeline, most recently with their acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences Inc. in May. Chris has a strong track record of successful M&A and we expect him to continue that tradition. More importantly, we think the market is currently giving the company no credit for success in their Alzheimer's indication. While the uptake in Leqembi, their Alzheimer's product, has been slow, we still see strong long-term potential for a patient population that is dramatically underserved. We find the risk/reward extremely attractive.

While Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is in the health care space, it is more like an investment firm that buys royalty assets in the healthcare space. The company has an extremely strong track record, running the business for over 20 years as a private fund before bringing it public. The market opportunity for external royalty funding has only grown as early-stage start-ups need funding and legacy players are looking to lower their debt levels. We think Royalty Pharma is perfectly positioned as the partner of choice. The company is disciplined, maintaining deal internal rate of returns (IRRs) in the low-teens despite the higher interest rate environment. We think as the company continues to deliver as a public company, the market will start paying attention.

New and Eliminated

This quarter we entered one new position, while exiting two positions. We started a position in Everi Holdings Inc. during the quarter, a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry providing gaming machines, casino operational and management systems, as well as online gaming content. The company is in the middle of closing its acquisition of IGT's Global Gaming and PlayDigital business in a cash and stock deal worth $3.8B at the time of the announcement. The stock sold off following the news, given the historical record of revenue dis-synergies in prior industry M&A deals. We believe this isn't applicable here since neither company has meaningful product or market overlap. On a pro-forma basis, the combined company trades at just 4.2x 2025 EBITDA, an attractive valuation for what will continue to be a market leader in the industry. We believe that as we move past the acquisition, the market will gain confidence in the long-term opportunity for the combined businesses and appreciate its strong cash generating dynamics.

We exited Capital One Financial Corp. and Uber Technologies Inc. during the quarter to use as funding sources for our new ideas. Illumina Inc. spun-off Grail Inc. during the quarter leaving us with a very small position in the name. We exited our allocation of Grail during the quarter.

Top Contributors and Top Detractors

Top Contributors Ticker Net Contribution (bps) Nvidia Corp. NVDA 111 Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 100 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 41 Biogen Inc. BIIB 24 Energy Transfer LP ET 23 Top Detractors Ticker Net Contribution (bps) Coinbase Global Inc. COIN -52 CVS Health Corp CVS -51 Mattel Inc. MAT -51 IAC Inc. IAC -47 Expedia Group Inc. EXPE -41 *Contribution illustrated above are provided net of fees and includes cash. Click to enlarge

Top Contributors

Nvidia Corp. continued to lead both the market and the portfolio, remaining a top performer in the period gaining 36.7%. Nvidia is the market leader in designing and selling Graphics Processing Units ('GPU'), which has recently benefited from the insatiable demand of artificial intelligence ('AI') models. The company currently captures 92% market share of data center GPUs and grew revenue, earnings and free cash flow ("FCF") an astounding 126%, 392%, and 610%, respectively, over the last year. While we expect competition to increase, we think NVDA can continue to maintain top market share. While many are concerned with backlog times shortening, we think the rollout of the B100, which promises 2.5x better performance for only 25% more cost, later this year will create more shortages. With leading edge technology, an increasing innovation cycle and strong cash generation, the company is well positioned for the increased adoption of artificial intelligence ('AI').

Alphabet Inc. was a top contributor in the second quarter, finally catching up to its peers in the Magnificent 7. The company gained 20.8% in the period following strong first quarter earnings, a new $70B repurchase program (3% of shares outstanding) and the initiation of a cash dividend ($0.20 per share; 0.42% yield). We continue to believe the market underappreciates Google's exposure to AI with its Gemini model being integrated into search results, YouTube advertising and its cloud offering. We continue to think that the cloud players will be the AI winners in the long-term, with Google being well positioned to take advantage. While the company trades at 24x 2024 earnings, if you remove the money-losing and under-earning businesses, you realize that you are paying below a market multiple for the core Google business. We do not believe there are many other AI winners trading at such an attractive multiple.

Amazon.com Inc. moved higher throughout the second quarter as AI demand helped to reaccelerate growth in their AWS business. It looks as though the cloud business is finally past the customer cost optimization period with customers restarting their cloud migrations as well as expanding spend on AI projects. Despite the top and bottom-line improvement seen in the first quarter, the company is significantly underearning its long-term potential as it continues to reinvest aggressively in the business. With 80% of global retail sales still being done in physical stores and 85% of global IT spending still on-premises, we see a long-run way for the dominant player in the cloud, retail, and increasingly logistics and advertising space.

Top Detractors

CVS Health Corporation declined in the period following a disappointing first quarter earnings announcement and cut to guidance. The company reduced full year EPS guidance by ~16%, almost entirely driven by higher-than-expected costs in Medicare Advantage. Skepticism remains on management's ability to execute and move past these issues but given the magnitude of the stock reaction (~19% decline) we think the risks are more than priced in at these levels. The issues with Medicare Advantage are now known and the company is working to fix them. With time, we believe they will be corrected. We continue to think CVS has an attractive long-term opportunity with its unique combination of assets owning a healthcare benefits business (Aetna), a pharmacy-benefits manager (Caremark), an in-home evaluation business (Signify Health) and in-home primary care business (Oak Street Health) supporting the industry transition to a value-based care model. While the most recent missteps are disappointing, the company still only trades at 8x lowered earnings estimates while continuing to pay a dividend (5% yield) and execute its repurchase program (16% of shares outstanding).

Coinbase Global (COIN) was a top detractor following cryptocurrencies lower throughout the quarter. While cryptocurrencies are going through a digestion period following the all-time high reached by Bitcoin in March, we believe it is still the early innings for institutional adoption and exposure to cryptocurrencies. We believe Coinbase continues to solidify its position as the platform of choice for the crypto-ecosystem and will benefit from this increasing demand over time.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) fell in the second quarter on a weaker top line despite margins coming in ahead of expectations. While many are concerned around lapping the hit Barbie movie this year, we believe the Barbie movie is just the beginning of Mattel's multi-year journey to transition to an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. Regardless of near-term topline results, margins should continue to expand as the company has made efforts to improve efficiencies and removed fixed costs. Longer-term, as the company executes its IP driven transition, returns on invested capital and free cash flow generation should improve, allowing the P/E multiple to expand. In the meantime, the company continues to return cash to shareholders with a repurchase program representing 16% of shares outstanding.

