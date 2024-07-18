DNY59

This article’s title, “The VIX is Too Low,” goes against every rule I follow as a trader. Every market price is always correct, as it reflects the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent marketplace.

I'm scratching my bald head, wondering why market sentiment remains so benign in the current economic and political environment. Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, unsustainable debt levels, a highly contentious U.S. November election, and other issues threaten periods of elevated price variance in markets across all asset classes, and the U.S. stock market is no exception. The S&P 500 has risen to a record high as investors shrug off the swirling factors that could derail the rally in a blink of an eye.

The VIX at the 15 level on July 18 is at the right price because of the price action and sentiment surrounding the S&P 500. If inflation continues to increase earnings and company values, the VIX can move lower.

However, the most significant rallies in the VIX occur as the stock market plunges and market participants panic. As we witnessed during the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 global pandemic, when the VIX exploded to over the 85 level, surprises tend to be the events that cause explosive price action in the volatility index. The potential for one of these shocking events has increased in mid 2024 as the stock market heads into the fall, a time when stocks historically correct.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term 2X Futures ETF product (BATS:UVXY) is a short-term trading tool that could offer significant rewards for disciplined traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

Markets hate uncertainty: The U.S. election will determine domestic and international policy initiatives

Investors embrace a stable environment and often run for the hills when uncertainty descends on markets. While U.S. domestic and geopolitical landscapes are in turmoil, investors and traders have mostly ignored the potential for negative surprises, approaching stocks with bullish blinders throughout 2024.

The wars in Ukraine and Israel continue to threaten world peace and escalation, and the bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers presents a clear and present danger. The U.S. remains the world’s wealthiest nation with a powerful defense. However, the future economic, social, and foreign policy paths are on the ballot in the November presidential election.

The candidates disagree on foreign, social, and energy policy paths. Another four years for President Biden or a replacement will mean continuing the current political course, while a second term for former President Trump will mean significant policy reversals. As November nears, uncertainty about the course of the U.S. economic and political policy initiatives is at the highest level in decades, if not ever. In July 2024, even President Biden’s position at the top of the Democratic ticket is uncertain.

If market participants dislike uncertainty, you would never know it by looking at the leading stock market indices, which have rallied to or near all-time highs.

Aside from the U.S. election and geopolitical threats, U.S. debt at nearly $35 trillion, concerns over the future solvency of U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs, inflation above the Fed’s 2% target, and the recent rise in unemployment to 4.1% are issues that could derail the stock market rally. Moreover, the U.S. is divided along political lines, and the divisions have become far more pronounced over the past years, with emotions increasing each year.

October, a historically volatile month for the stock market - and October 2024 could be wild

Uncertainty over the U.S. election will peak in October as early voting gets underway, and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. October has a long history of being a month when the stock market can experience extreme pressure.

The Bank Panic of 1907, the Stock Market Crash of 1929, and Black Monday in 1987 occurred in October. With the leading indices in record territory, the potential for a correction is rising. The uncertainty of the upcoming election only exacerbates the potential for stock market volatility.

The S&P 500 is the most diversified U.S. stock market index - New highs in 2024

The S&P 500 is the most diversified U.S. stock market index with a market cap approaching $50 trillion.

Long Term Chart of the S&P 500 Index (Barchart)

The chart shows the S&P 500 index reached a new 5,669.65 high in July 2024. The past corrections could be a guide for what's ahead over the coming weeks and months:

The 1987 Black Monday crash took the S&P 500 35.9% lower, from 337.89 in August 1987 to a 216.46 low in October 1987.

The 2008 global financial crisis took the S&P 500 57.7% lower, from 1,576.09 in October 2007 to a 666.79 low in March 2009.

The 2020 global pandemic took the S&P 500 35.4% lower, from 3,393.52 in February 2020 to 2,191.86 in March 2020.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the S&P 500 to fall 27.5%, from 4,818.62 in January 2022 to 3,491.58 in October 2022.

Black Monday, the 2008 global financial crisis, the 2020 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine were all events that caused significant stock market corrections from record highs. A 35% drop from the most recent S&P 500 high would take the index below the 3,700 level. While devastating, that would be less of a percentage loss than during the prolonged 2008 financial crisis.

The VIX reflects the demand for price insurance, which tends to rise during stock market corrections

The VIX measures the implied volatility of put and call options on S&P 500 stocks. While historical volatility is an objective tool reflecting past price variance, implied volatility measures the market’s sentiment about future price variance.

The VIX tends to rise during stock market corrections as market participants seek portfolio price insurance. The VIX declines during bullish stock market trends as participants sell options to increase income on existing or desired positions. Covered call writing strategies increase income on existing long positions, while put writing strategies provide income flows on stocks that market participants wish to purchase at lower price levels.

Increasing uncertainty about the economic and political landscapes has caused the VIX to edge higher to the 15 level since probing below 12 on July 5. However, the volatility index remains closer to the low than the highs seen in the past years.

UVXY turbocharges the volatility index, which is too low in the current environment

The VIX is telling us that market sentiment remains bullish for stocks. With the Fed moving toward rate cuts after the latest U.S. June jobs, CPI, and PPI data, lower rates tend to lead to higher stock prices.

Meanwhile, market participants continue to ignore the geopolitical, economic, and U.S. political landscapes as the election moves closer each day.

The VIX’s price is the correct price, today. Tomorrow could be another story. The fund summary for the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term 2X Futures ETF product (UVXY) states:

Fund Profile for the UVXY ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $21.59 per share, UVXY had $248.70 million in assets under management. UVXY is a liquid product, trading an average of nearly 6.5 million shares daily. The leveraged ETF charges a 0.95% management fee.

Long-Term Chart of the Leveraged UVXY ETF Product (Barchart)

The long-term chart dating back to 2011 highlights the extremely high price of the leverage. UVXY has a long history of reverse stock splits:

Reverse Stock Splits in UVXY (Seeking Alpha)

The bottom line is that UVXY is not an investment tool but can be extremely valuable for short-term trading purposes. Today, UVXY is a contrarian approach to the VIX and S&P 500, requiring strict attention to risk-reward dynamics and discipline.

Those seeking long exposure to the VIX over the coming months can purchase the UVXY product with tight price and time stops. Accepting and expecting small losses from disciplined trading in the quest for oversized rewards if the current environment suddenly sends the S&P 500 plunging over the coming weeks and months could be the optimal approach.

If a selloff begins, a long position in UVXY will offer leverage, but remember to increase profit horizons while raising stops to protect capital and profits. The VIX is not too low today, but it could be tomorrow. Sentiment in stocks is like the wind, and we could be in the eye of a very volatile storm over the coming weeks and months. The best time to prepare for a storm is long before it makes landfall.