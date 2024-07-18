Rexford Industrial Q2 Earnings: Southern California Is Still A Winning Bet

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Industrial real estate is continuing to perform well as sustained demand meets a wave of incoming supply.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty is a Southern California-focused industrial REIT with a unique, proven business model.
  • Rexford Industrial reported second quarter earnings on July 17th.
  • Rexford Industrial reported significant growth in Core FFO, comparable rental rates, and top line revenue in the second quarter, showcasing their resilience and outperformance in a challenging market.

Woman with businessman in a new and large empty industrial building

Luis Alvarez

Like most of the real estate sector, industrial assets have been in a whirlwind over the past several years. As the tailwinds of the post-pandemic era continue to power performance for industrial assets of all shapes and sizes, several years of

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
2.73K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P 500 REIT and Big Four company, I am familiar with real estate and REITs. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About REXR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REXR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News