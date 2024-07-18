Luis Alvarez

Like most of the real estate sector, industrial assets have been in a whirlwind over the past several years. As the tailwinds of the post-pandemic era continue to power performance for industrial assets of all shapes and sizes, several years of extraordinary demand have begun to catch up with the sector. Demand for industrial space began to soften last year. Even still, industrial remains one of the highest performing sectors in real estate with one of the lowest default rates in commercial real estate.

CRED-IQ

Today, we revisit Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR), a Southern California-focused industrial REIT. Several months ago, we covered REXR in-depth, focusing on their business model and two asset-level case studies to show how the company thinks.

On July 17th, REXR reported second quarter earnings which were headlined by significant growth of Core FFO, comparable rental rates, and top line revenue growth. REXR continues to grow in the face of a challenging market and this quarter's earnings explain why.

Who is Rexford Industrial?

REXR Investor Report

REXR is a top-notch industrial REIT, operating a development and value-add oriented business model. The company is a buyer of real estate across Southern California, focusing on both stabilized, high quality assets and redevelopment opportunities. Their market penetration and depth in Southern California are infamous and unparalleled across the industry. As a result, REXR has outpaced its peers and the sector at large.

Data by YCharts

REXR's portfolio includes 422 properties covering approximately 49.7 million square feet located specifically in Greater Los Angeles and San Diego. In our past coverage of REXR, we have provided a deep dive into specific assets owned by the company, showing the diversity of the industrial sector. REXR owns large footprint distribution centers, smaller flex buildings, and even light R&D/biotech facilities through San Diego's Sorrento Valley research region.

The limited geography means REXR's assets are highly concentrated. Below is an illustrative map showing just how concentrated REXR's portfolio is.

REXR Investor Report

Despite risks, REXR has a critical competitive advantage by focusing on a limited geography. Most REITs heavily prioritize geographic diversity, spreading their assets all over the United States or even the globe.

Over time, REXR has developed a strong network of internal contacts. As a result, the vast majority of acquisitions were categorized as "off/lightly marketed" over the past four years. REXR has a proven business of purchasing assets, redeveloping the property, then leasing at a large spread. As you will see, this quarter was no exception to this rule…

REXR achieves this through a relatively simple business. The company identifies a property which is underserved by the current owner. This means industrial-zoned land which might have an older, outdated building or limited site coverage. Some properties may have a building which covers less than 10% of the land area. Should REXR redevelop the asset, it would capitalize on a significantly larger footprint from which to collect rent. This means the company places a heavy emphasis on activity and constant, active management of their portfolio.

REXR Investor Report

While many REITs are aggregators, REXR's active approach has been highly successful. REXR's growth has corresponded to exceptional dividend growth since the firm's IPO. Over the past five years, REXR's dividend has increased at a compound annual growth rate of around 18%. For early shareholders of REXR, yield on cost has breached 10%.

Data by YCharts

The income power of high growth REITs should not be understated. Many investors overlook REXR due to the modest current yield, but the growth potential is exceptional. Let's dive further into REXR's most recent quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Q2 Earnings Recap

On July 17th, REXR reported second quarter earnings. The past quarter saw strong earnings and several key developments for REXR as a business. For example, CFO Laura Clark vacated her position and became COO of REXR. The newly established role for Clark leaves a CFO seat open at REXR.

Additionally, REXR continued to digest the acquisition of a three million square foot portfolio from Blackstone Inc. (BX).

Co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer commented on second quarter operations:

Rexford Industrial's strong year-to-date performance demonstrates the resilience of our value-driven business model and associated outsized cash flow growth… we believe Rexford Industrial's entrepreneurial asset management program and accretive approach to capital allocation and recycling will enable us to further differentiate our performance…

Top line results were indicative of REXR's growth trajectory which remains one of the strongest in the industry. This quarter, REXR was active continuing to acquire properties, redevelop assets, and actively manage the portfolio. Top line results reported core funds from operations of just under $130 million, a 20% increase over the comparable quarter from the prior year. Core FFO per diluted share increased by 11% to $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Portfolio occupancy reached nearly 97% for the quarter, which is exceptionally high for a REIT like REXR. Near bulletproof occupancy is indicative of Southern California's strength as an industrial market. Geographic drivers such as infrastructure and limited room for new assets mean supply is perpetually beneath demand.

REXR Investor Report

The star of the show for Rexford and similar industrial REITs has been market rent growth. Over the past several years, industrial rents have continued to grow at historically unprecedented rates. As industrial development starts to decelerate, softening demand is likely to once again outpace the dwindling new supply. This is great news for a company like REXR and the tailwinds flow through to their current leasing. During the second quarter, comparable rents increased by nearly 50% on a cash-on-cash basis spread across 2.3 million square feet of leasing activity this quarter. REXR provides details on leasing activity which are displayed in the table below.

REXR Q2 Earnings Report

On a bottom line basis, increasing rent and successful leasing have correlated to same-store NOI growth. Over the past quarter, same-store NOI increased by 6.0%.

Transaction activity was notably slower over the quarter as compared to prior years. REXR acquires properties as either stabilized assets or redevelopment opportunities. Most acquisitions by REXR are family-owned properties which are underserved by the current landlord. REXR buys the assets and redevelops them towards the highest and best use. REXR provided details on transactions during the quarter:

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company completed three acquisitions totaling $169.5 million comprising 501,397 square feet of buildings on 23 acres of land. In aggregate, these investments are projected to generate a weighted average unlevered initial yield of 5.8% and an unlevered stabilized yield on a total investment of 6.1%. Year to date, the Company has completed $1.3 billion in total investments, comprising 3.7 million square feet of buildings on 181 acres of land, which are projected to generate an aggregate weighted average unlevered initial yield of 4.9% and a projected unlevered stabilized yield of 5.7% on total investment. Additionally, the Company sold four properties for an aggregate sales price of $37.0 million which generated a weighted average unlevered IRR on investment of 12.9%.

Over the quarter, REXR was a net buyer with $133 million of net acquisitions spread across three acquisitions and four dispositions. Year to date, the company has completed over $1 billion in total acquisitions, backed largely by their behemoth deal with BX. The remaining portion consists of smaller transactions like the three properties from this quarter.

REXR ended the quarter with a stronger balance sheet. The second quarter ended with over $1.0 billion in liquidity and $3.4 billion in outstanding debt. During the second quarter, REXR did not issue equity through their at-the-market program. As of quarter end, the company had $832.3 million of outstanding proceeds for settlement from the equity offering in March associated with the BX transaction.

REXR Q2 Earnings Report

Earnings concluded with REXR updating their quarterly guidance. Top and bottom line results were lifted as REXR's performance outpaces tepid expectations from the start of the year.

Commentary & Outlook

REXR's earnings reflect a capable management team which is growing in the face of a difficult market. The industrial market has been on a roller coaster over the past several years. REXR's performance reflects this as the stock is currently skyrocketing out of a significant dip. As rate cuts appear more likely and demand remains elevated, industrial REITs like REXR have taken off.

Data by YCharts

Colliers provided commentary in their Q1 2024 U.S. Industrial Market Outlook Report published at the end of May:

Industrial construction completions outstripped tenant demand for the seventh quarter in a row, pushing the U.S. average vacancy rate up 50 basis points, to 6.1% during the first quarter of 2024 - the highest since early 2015. Vacancy was highest in the South region at 7.4%, 68 basis points higher during the quarter, and increased in 61 of the 77 markets tracked by Colliers between January and March. Net absorption was the lowest quarterly total in over a decade at 28 million square feet ('SF'), and 65% lower than the 81 million SF absorbed in the first quarter of 2023.

Nationally, vacancy rates are rising due to the wave of supply delivered in the post-pandemic boom. Some REITs are facing challenges with leasing as a result, however, REXR's continued leasing activity and spreads indicate their relationship system is bucking the trend.

Cushman & Wakefield published a similar report on the industrial market which is specific to Southern California.

An interesting note on the LA industrial market is that new construction activity has been stable over the past year, even with the market cooling down. This may be partly due to LA not having as large of a construction boom as other markets now contending with a glut of new supply driving up their vacancies. Due to the infill nature of LA, the market never recorded more than 1.2% of its inventory under construction at a time. Supply constraints and rebounding port activity may very well have LA positioned to come out of any downturn faster than other metros nationwide.

Cushman seems to agree with our thesis that REXR's positioning close to vital infrastructure including the Port of Los Angeles is a significant tailwind to their business. The limited opportunity for new development choked the market over the past four years, but has now proved a saving grace as demand falls.

REXR continues to grow in the face of a difficult industrial market. Their transaction with BX indicates the company is willing to take risks by transacting with large partners during adverse market conditions. While BX is offloading their most attractive assets to raise capital, REXR is standing up as a willing buyer in the marketplace.

Is REXR Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings?

REXR is still one of the strongest-performing REITs in the industrial sector. The company is managed by a best-in-class team who are intimately connected to the Southern California industrial market. This is evidenced by their high percentage of off-market transactions and continued outperformance of market vacancy and leasing. REXR is still growing, despite challenges in the market. As per share metrics continue to improve, REXR's dividend will continue to grow. Following second quarter earnings, REXR is still a "Buy" as the Southern California industrial remains exceptionally strong.