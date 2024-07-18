AstraZeneca Stock: Upgrading From 'Hold' To 'Buy' Ahead Of Q2 2024 Earnings

Jul. 18, 2024 1:50 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock, AZNCF Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AstraZeneca PLC will announce its Q2 earnings next Thursday, 25th July.
  • In Q1, the company showed 19% year-on-year revenue growth and 13% EPS growth.
  • Guidance for 2024 is for double-digit growth at the top and bottom lines — it's possible management may choose to upgrade expectations next week.
  • AstraZeneca has unveiled plans to become the dominant global presence in breast and lung cancer markets, and drive >$80bn revenues by 2030 across all business divisions.
  • It is an ambitious target, as is a mid-30's operating margin when R&D costs are growing, but I expect to see positive progress in Q2, with plenty of clinical updates and strong financial performance.

Unlock potential of business success stairs dart and dartboard targets magnifying glass with hand on gray background. Explore opportunities growth embrace steps to achieve ambitions and goal concept.

Shutter2U

Investment Overview

In the first of my two most recent pieces of coverage for Seeking Alpha on AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), the Anglo / Swedish Pharma giant, I gave the company and its stock a “buy” recommendation

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.87K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZN
--
AZNCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News