To me, one of the most interesting companies on the market is Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The business serves as an automotive supplier focused on digital vision, connected car, and dimmable glass products. Even though the vast number of consumers have almost certainly never heard of the firm, almost all of them are likely to own one of its products. Last year alone, the company shipped 50.6 million mirrors globally, and it boasts an 89% share of the interior auto dimming mirror market.

What I like about a company like this is that its product is everywhere, and it controls a large portion of its market. But this doesn't necessarily make it an appealing investment. In early April of this year, I even stated that, while shares had outperformed the broader market leading up to that point, shares had gotten rather pricey. This was in spite of the fact that management was forecasting even more growth for this year. The end result was the decision to keep the company rated a ‘hold’. Having said that, I do watch the companies that I analyze closely. The goal is to wait until they become attractive enough to buy.

Since the publication of that article, shares have dropped by 7%. That compares to the 6.9% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. This, combined with further expected growth for this year and next, certainly makes the company more appealing. But I wouldn't say that an upgrade is on the table just yet. If we see fundamentals revised higher, or if shares drop by another 10% or 15% without cause, I think an upgrade to a ‘buy’ could very well be warranted. Of course, such a revision could come soon. After all, management is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year before the market opens on July 26. Analysts are forecasting rather attractive year over year growth, both on the top and bottom lines. If that data comes in better than anticipated, my mindset on the matter could change. But for now, keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ makes the most sense to me.

Recent performance continues to impress

Fundamentally speaking, Gentex is doing quite well for itself and its investors. When I last wrote about the firm, we only had data covering through the end of 2023. But that data now extends through the first quarter of this year. During that time, revenue for the company totaled $590.2 million. That's 7.2% above the $550.8 million reported one year earlier. Most of this was driven by a rise in automotive net sales, and was in spite of the fact that the number of mirrors shipped dropped year over year from 12.72 million to 12.47 million. This was driven largely by a 6.8% drop in North American interior mirror sales from 2.43 million to 2.26 million. However, the company did see weakness in the international interior mirror market.

The fact that mirror shipments dropped but revenue increased by 7.5% from $537.4 million to $577.6 million can only mean that the company was able to increase pricing on its products. There were other sales changes as well. Fire protection revenue, for instance, dropped by 26.9% from $9.3 million to $6.8 million, while dimmable aircraft sales jumped 45% from $4 million to $5.8 million. But at the end of the day, the automotive mirror market truly accounts for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. The rest, by comparison, can only be considered rounding errors in the grand scheme of things.

With revenue rising, profitability for the company grew as well. Net income jumped from $97.6 million to $108.2 million. That's a year over year increase of 10.9%. In addition to benefiting from the sales increase, the company saw an improvement in its cost of goods sold. This metric fell from 68.3% of sales to 65.7%. A reduction in raw material costs helped, as did the aforementioned price changes. However, management has also been working on cost-cutting initiatives. In fact, they claimed that manufacturing related efficiencies that included direct labor efficiencies impacted the gross margin by between 1% and 1.5%. Naturally, other profitability metrics improved as well. Operating cash flow expanded from $120.9 million to $129.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from $130.7 million to $144.7 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the business grew from $137.7 million to $153.3 million.

Even though total unit sales in the mirror department's weakened year over year, management seems fairly optimistic about global light vehicle production. This is important because, naturally, the number of light vehicles produced will play a large role in how much demand there is for the firm's offerings. In 2023, they estimated that there were approximately 75.37 million light vehicles produced. That number is expected to rise slightly to 75.38 million this year. But when it comes to the second quarter of the year, for which the company is about to report financial results, total volume is anticipated to be 19.21 million units. That's 3.2% above the 18.62 million vehicles produced at the same time last year.

The modest growth in total light vehicle production that management anticipates for 2024, combined with higher pricing, is expected to bring overall revenue this year up to between $2.45 billion and $2.55 billion. At the midpoint, that would represent an increase of 8.7% compared to the $2.30 billion reported in 2023. When we take management’s other guidance for the year, we get solid estimates for net income of $466.9 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $566.9 million, and EBITDA of $662.5 million.

Using these figures, I valued the company as shown in the chart above. That chart also values the company using historical results from 2023. You might notice that the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company is quite a bit lower than the other two trading multiples. This is because the company is aided by the fact that it has no debt on its books. It also enjoys cash and cash equivalents of $265.8 million. This actually ignores long term investments of $311 million that I excluded from the equation. If we had included those investments, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company would have been lower still.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Gentex Corporation 18.0 14.1 12.7 Autoliv (ALV) 16.8 7.9 8.9 Lear Corp (LEA) 12.4 5.3 5.8 Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) 26.1 7.7 14.7 Standard Motor Products (SMP) 19.4 5.0 6.6 Modine Manufacturing (MOD) 34.9 26.3 20.3 Click to enlarge

To be honest with you, especially when talking about a quality company that is posting attractive growth, these multiples are getting pretty close to attractive territory. But they aren't there quite yet. In addition to this, as you can see from the table above where I compared the company to five similar firms, shares look more or less fairly valued compared to comparable businesses. On a price to earnings basis, two of the five firms were cheaper than it. This number increases to three of the five when we use the EV to EBITDA multiple. And when we use the price to operating cash flow multiple, this number jumps to four of the five.

For those worried about the future, the only thing I can say is that management seems optimistic. Although they have not provided any sort of profitability metrics for 2025, they did say that a 1.6% increase in global light vehicle production to 76.59 million units should help to take revenue next year up between $2.65 billion and $2.75 billion. At the midpoint, sales are expected to grow by about 8%. This implies a further price hike on the horizon. If so, profits and cash flows could rise disproportionately.

Focusing on the near-term picture, as I stated at the start of this article, management intends to announce financial results covering the second quarter of this fiscal year before the market opens on July 26. Leading up to that, analysts anticipate revenue of $624.3 million. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to a 7% increase over the $583.5 million reported for the same quarter of 2023. They also anticipate earnings per share of $0.52. This would be a nice increase over the $0.47 per share reported the same time last year. That would result in a rise in net profits from $109.2 million to $118.8 million. In the table above, you can see other profitability metrics as they were reported for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Analysts have not come out with estimates for those. But if revenue and profits increase, these are also likely to rise.

Takeaway

As much as I wish that I could upgrade Gentex to a ‘buy’, I don't think we are there quite yet. The company is doing very well from a fundamental perspective. Revenue, profits, and cash flows, are all rising nicely year over year. Shares are getting cheaper compared to when I last wrote about the firm, and industry data looks encouraging. I hope that I can eventually upgrade the firm. And such an upgrade could come later this month if management can surprise in a positive way. But for now, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ makes the most sense.