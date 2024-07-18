Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The last time I wrote about MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "MoonLake: Further Gains Possible With End Of 2023 Data Releases." In the article, I mainly went over the great feat it achieved in using a very challenging to reach primary endpoint of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response [HiSCR]75 in the phase 2 MIRA trial. This established a considerable milestone in that sonelokimab was the first drug to achieve this endpoint for this patient population. Having said that, phase 3 studies for this program have been initiated already. This is with the launching of two late-stage studies known as VELA-1 and VELA-2.

Despite being a late-stage program, data readouts from neither of these trials are going to take a very long time. Matter of fact, it is expected that data from both of these studies are to be released by mid-2025. However, in the last article I wrote, data had not yet been released from the phase 2 ARGO trial. This specific mid-stage study tested this drug for the treatment of patients with psoriatic arthritis [PsA]. Not only was positive data achieved, but just like the VELA program, the FDA, and EMA gave positive feedback for the initiation of phase 3 studies targeting patients with PsA.

This program is known as IZAR, and it is going to have the initiation of IZAR-1 and IZAR-2 trials for it. Thus, two catalysts are expected for this program. The first patient for this IZAR program is expected to be randomized in Q4 of 2024 and from there the primary endpoint data readout is expected by the end of 2026. Besides the positive results achieved to date using sonelokimab, the best thing about this drug is its versatility? In essence, the ability for it to be used for a wide variety of dermatology and rheumatology disorders. Having said that, there is the expectation of initiating several other studies using sonelokimab. Like the initiation of a phase 3 study targeting Juvenile Hidradenitis Suppurativa [Juv HS] and then a phase 2 study targeting palmo-plantar pustulosis [PPP].

Sonelokimab Development For HS Continues With Phase 3 Trial Initiation

As I stated above, since the last update I did on MoonLake, it has been able to make substantial progress in advancing the use of its drug sonelokimab for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa [HS]. Matter of fact, it obtained positive feedback from both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency [EMA] to develop this drug in late-stage clinical testing. That is, it had been able to initiate the phase 3 VELA program.

This program has already deployed two phase 3 studies, known as VELA-1 and VELA-2 respectively. Both of these studies are going to incorporate the use of the same primary endpoint of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response [HiSCR]75. Why is this highly important? For starters, it was shown that the 120 mg dose of sonelokimab was able to achieve a ppt delta difference of 29 compared with the placebo. This difference, based on this very stringent primary endpoint of drug versus placebo, was achieved with statistical significance with a p-value of p=0.0002.

Based on this and other positive findings from the phase 2b MIRA study, the company was able to continue on to where it is now with the late-stage VELA program. The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is expected to reach $1 billion by 2029. The goal is to evaluate these HS patients for a total of 52 weeks, but the primary endpoint is only going to be looked at over a 16-week period. Having said that, investors won't have to wait for an extended period of time to see data from this late-stage program. It is expected that results from one of the phase 3 VELA studies, using sonelokimab for the treatment of patients with hidradenitis suppurativa [HS], are to be released in mid-2025.

The truth is that there are two biologics that have been approved to treat these patients with HS. One biologic, known as Humira [adalimumab] from AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), is a tumor necrosis factor [TNF] inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with HS. This drug was approved for the treatment of this patient population back in 2015. At the time of its marketing approval, it became the first and only treatment option for these HS patients. The other biologic, known as Cosentyx [Secukinumab] from Novartis AG (NVS) is an IL-17A inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe HS. This was another good outcome for these patients in terms of adding another drug.

With both of these drugs in place, how does MoonLake hope to compete? It is all about the higher response rate regarding using the more stringent endpoint of HiSCR75. Neither of these big pharma companies used such an endpoint for their late-stage studies. Instead, they used the response endpoint of HiSCR50 instead. Thus, this is one competitive advantage that MoonLake can tout.

Hopefully, such success in advancing the treatment paradigm forward for HS can also be observed for several of the other indications it is targeting with sonelokimab. The truth is that this specific drug is just developed in a more effective way. How so? Well, consider that its size is far smaller since it is a Nanobody. It has a size of 40kDa with three VHH domains covalently linked by flexible spacers.

On the other hand, these biologics are 150kDA monoclonal antibodies that don't have as good of a reach to get into all targeted tissues. The importance of the three domains is to have a far better reach into tissues when targeting specific disorders. Two domains bind with high affinity [better connection or outcome response] to IL-17A and IL-17F, being able to target 3 dimers necessary for efficacy. Such dimers are IL-17A/A, IL‑17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers. The third domain consists of an albumin binding, and the point of this is to further enhance the effect of the drug on tissues.

Such other drugs don't target both IL-17A and IL-17F, nor target all 3 dimers with similar affinity, like sonelokimab. With all these molecular improvements for this drug, it has been able to go after the more stringent HiSCR75 primary endpoint, which is not attainable by all other drugs targeting this patient population.

Versatility Of Sonelokimab Established With Additional Positive Feedback From Regulatory Agencies

As I have shown above, the program of developing sonelokimab for the treatment of patients with HS continues with the VELA program. However, the versatility of this drug allows MoonLake to go after other autoimmune disorder indications. Such advancement would be the use of this drug to treat patients with Psoriatic Arthritis [PsA]. This is another target indication in the pipeline where positive results were achieved. Especially, since the use of sonelokimab for the treatment of this patient population continued to be evaluated over a 24-week period in the ongoing phase 2 ARGO trial.

For starters, it was noted that the primary endpoint of this study was met with statistical significance. That is the proportion or percentage of patients who achieve an ACR50 score over a 12-week period. It was noted that both the 60 mg and 120 mg doses of sonelokimab were able to achieve this primary endpoint compared to placebo, with a statistically significant p-value of p<0.01. That is, ACR50 responses of 46% and 47% were achieved with doses of 60 mg and 120 mg respectively.

Besides the new development of the primary endpoint of the phase 2 ARGO trial being met with statistical significance, it was also noted that it had a positive outcome meeting with both the FDA and EMA. Having said that, it got the green light to initiate the phase 3 IZAR program, which is going to consist of 1,500 patients to be treated with 60 mg and 120 mg of sonelokimab. A possible competitive advantage here would be with composite scores and other responses observed when patients were treated with this IL-17A/IL-17F Nanobody. That is, the minimal disease activity [MDA] measure remains low for those treated with biologics.

In the results of the 24-week ARGO trial, 61% of patients achieved MDA, which is a greater score compared to all other prior PsA trials. IZAR-1 will be evaluating biologic-native patients and then IZAR-2 will be looking at TNF-experienced treated patients instead. The first patient for this IZAR program is expected to be dosed in Q4 of 2024, with the first primary endpoint readout from one of the IZAR studies expected to happen by the end of 2026.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable debt securities of $547.1 million as of March 31st, 2024. The reason for the cash on hand was because of two financial transactions that it had completed in 2023. The first of which was a Sales Agreement that it entered into with Leerink Partners in August 2023, where it could issue and sell up to $350,000,000 of its Class A Ordinary Shares. During the 3 months ending March 31st of 2024, it sold 914,828 Class A Ordinary Shares at $58.31 per share, for aggregate net proceeds of $52.5 million. Plus, the other public offering is done with SVB Securities LLC and Guggenheim Securities LLC.

This was an offering to issue and sell up to 8,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a price of $50 per share. The underwriters also got an option to sell up to an additional 1,200,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at the same public offering price. With this financial transaction, it was able to generate gross proceeds of $436.7 million.

The company's cash burn is $19.8 million per quarter. MoonLake is well-equipped now after these offerings in my opinion. The reason is that the current cash runway guidance is that it has enough funds to operate its business by the end of 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of sonelokimab in terms of targeting adults with HS. The VELA program using this drug to treat this patient population is already underway and there are two studies deployed here, which are VELA-1 and VELA-2. Even though it was shown that this drug was able to achieve the primary endpoint of HiSCR75 in the prior phase 2b MIRA trial, there is no assurance that the very same endpoint will meet again with statistical significance in either of these VELA studies.

A second risk to consider would be in terms of the development of sonelokimab for the treatment of patients with PsA in the ongoing IZAR program. The two respective studies being deployed here are IZAR-1 and IZAR-2 which are to evaluate biologic-naive and TNF inhibitor refractory patients. Even though the primary endpoint of ACR50 response was achieved in the prior phase 2 ARGO trial, there is no assurance that this will be obtained in the phase 3 IZAR program for one or both of these PsA patient populations. Nor, that any positive results will be obtained upon completion of this phase 3 program.

A third risk to consider would be in terms of the expansion opportunities that might be had with sonelokimab. Why is that? That's because the goal is to use this IL-17A/IL-17F Nanobody drug to target other indications in its pipeline. Specifically, the goal is to initiate a phase 3 study using this drug to treat Juvenile HS patients and then a phase 2 study for Palmoplantar Pustulosis [PPP] in 2024. Even though this drug was able to perform well in several autoimmune disorder indications, it doesn't mean that it will do well against these other disorders.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be regarding competitors in place against sonelokimab. As I have shown above, there are a few biologics approved for various autoimmune disorder indications. For instance, the two key late-stage programs for MoonLake's drug are HS and PsA at the moment. Cosentyx from Novartis has been approved to treat both of these indications. Humira from AbbVie has been approved for a wide variety of disorders as well, such as HS, Psoriasis, Psoriatic arthritis, and many others. Thus, the point here is that even if sonelokimab is ultimately approved, there is no assurance that it will do well in terms of sales.

However, what it does have going for itself is that it inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F. There is another drug that inhibits both of these cytokines, which is known as Bimzelx [bimekizumab], which has been approved to treat patients with Psoriasis. Ultimately, MoonLake could possibly win in terms of achieving a superior response in several of these indications. However, the risk is that there is no assurance that sonelokimab will be able to achieve superior efficacy over all these other drugs, including biologics.

Conclusion

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has been able to advance the use of sonelokimab for two late-stage programs. One program known as VELA is being moved forward to test the use of this Nanobody drug for the treatment of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa [HS]. The second program to kick into gear soon would be IZAR, which is going to use the drug to treat patients with Psoriatic Arthritis [PsA]. Even though both programs will be critical for the eventual success of this biotech, there is one particular catalyst to keep an eye on, which is expected in the middle part of next year.

This would be with the release of the 16-week primary endpoint of the phase 3 VELA program, which is expected by mid-2025. Another near-term catalyst, which might cause the stock to trade higher, would be the announcement of the first patient being dosed in the phase 3 IZAR study for PsA patients, expected in Q4 of 2024. With proof-of-concept established in using sonelokimab for the treatment of patients with HS & PsA, plus several catalysts expected over the coming years, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.