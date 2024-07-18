Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCQX:PUBGY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Arthur Sadoun - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loris Nold - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Berlin - UBS
Nicolas Langlet - BNP Paribas
Laura Metayer - Morgan Stanley
Julien Roch - Barclays
Tom Singlehurst - Citi
Conor O'Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux
Christophe Cherblanc - Bernstein
Adrien de Saint Hilaire - Bank of America
Jérôme Bodin - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Publicis Groupe First Half 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Arthur Sadoun

Merci, Judith. Bonjour, and welcome to Publicis Groupe first half 2024 result call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Loris Nold. Jean-Michel Bonamy is also here and will be available to take all of your questions offline after this session.

I will begin by sharing our H1 results. Loris will then provide more details on our numbers. And I will conclude with our outlook for the rest of the year. As usual, we will take all of your questions together after the presentation.

But before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer, which is an important legal matter.

Okay, let's get into the presentation. There are three highlights to take away from our H1 performance. First, we continued to win market share, outperforming our peers by close to 400 basis points on average in Q2 as we did in Q1. Second, once again, we achieved the best financial KPIs of our industries. Last, but not least, we are upgrading our full-year organic growth guidance despite continued

