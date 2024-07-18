Where Investors Are Starting To Turn Their Attention As Big Tech Loses Steam

Jul. 18, 2024 1:40 PM ETNVDA:CA, NVDA, SMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, IGPT, KNCT, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, IYM, XLB, VAW, MXI, PYZ, FXZ, PSCM, FMAT, IWM, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, EES, ESML, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IWC, IWN, IWO, JHSC, JPSE, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, MGMT, NUSC, OMFS, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PRFZ, PSC, QVMS, RFV, RNSC, ROSC, RWJ, RZG, RZV, SCHA1 Comment
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • Can U.S. markets continue to outperform?
  • Why U.S. markets have strayed "pretty far into overvalued territory".
  • The sector rotation out of big tech and into smaller-caps.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Shares of big tech have been losing steam recently after pushing U.S. markets to numerous record highs. But which sectors may benefit from a possible rotation out of tech? MoneyTalk’s Anthony Okolie discusses with David Sekera, Chief U.S. Market Strategist with Morningstar Research.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.64K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA:CA--
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XLK--
The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
IDGT--
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News