Where Investors Are Starting To Turn Their Attention As Big Tech Loses Steam

Shares of big tech have been losing steam recently after pushing U.S. markets to numerous record highs. But which sectors may benefit from a possible rotation out of tech? MoneyTalk’s Anthony Okolie discusses with David Sekera, Chief U.S. Market Strategist with Morningstar Research.

Anthony Okolie: Well, US markets have hit new record highs in recent trading sessions as the big tech names continue to push higher. But are valuations beginning to look stretched? Joining us now to discuss is David Sekera, Chief US Market Strategist with Morningstar Research. And, David, thanks for being with us today.

David Sekera: Of course. Good afternoon. Always good to see you, Anthony.

Anthony Okolie: You too. OK, we'll start with market valuations, which are looking stretched after the big run we've had. What are your thoughts?

David Sekera: According to our valuations to this point, you know, not only stretched, but the market in the US is actually starting to trade pretty far into overvalued territory. So when I look at the market valuation, it's trading at about a 6% or 7% premium to a composite of our fair values. And let me just explain a little bit how we look at the market versus what you may hear from other strategists.

So we cover over 700 stocks that trade in the US. And what we do is, we put together a composite of the intrinsic valuation of all of those companies as determined by our equity analyst team using a fundamental bottom-up analysis. And we then compare that to where they're trading in the marketplace. And when we look at that today, that's how we get to that price-to-fair value, showing that 6% to 7% premium.

And I got to say, this is pretty rare territory that we're in. If I look back through 2010, the markets traded at this much of a premium or more only 1% of the time. The last time the market was getting to be this far overvalued was at the end of 2021 when we were entering 2022.

So, when I think about the market right now, even though the market is pretty far overvalued, it's always tough to know when we're going to see that correction. I do think there's a possibility where we could be in one of those markets where it could stay overvalued for a while, similar to 2021, until there's really a reason for it to correct.

So I do think now's a good time for investors to review your asset allocations. If your equity allocation has run up too far over your targeted percentage, now might be a pretty good time to lock in some profits, sell a little bit of that down, and get back towards your long-term targeted allocations.

Anthony Okolie: Yeah. It looks like we're seeing a bit of that rotation happening in the markets over the last couple of days. Now, we've surpassed the former highs that we saw in 2022. How do current conditions differ from then?

David Sekera: Well, in our 2022 outlook, we actually noted that at point in time we thought stocks were overvalued, and that investors really should have been underweight equity at that point in time. But when I look at the conditions now versus then, they're actually pretty different.

So in the beginning of 2022, in our annual outlook, we noted there were four main headwinds that the market was going to have to contend with back then. So, we were projecting inflation to increase. We were forecasting long-term interest rates to increase. We expected the Fed to start tightening monetary policy. And our US economics team was forecasting the US economy to slow.

Now, all of that, of course, came to fruition in 2022. Stocks plunged, but the market did what the market always does. It acted like a pendulum and it swung too far to the downside. But since bottoming out at the end of, well, October of 2022, I think, when the bottom hit, we're now surging to those new highs.

So, what's different now? Well, three of those four same headwinds are actually still tailwinds. So inflation, we expect to continue to keep moderating for the rest of this year going into next year. Our US economics team is projecting long-term interest rates to be on a multi-year decline. And we expect the Fed to start easing monetary policy with a cut as soon as the September meeting.

So, really, the only headwind that we have right now is a slowing rate of economic growth. But having said that, our US economics team is in that soft landing camp, where we're looking for growth to slow but not looking for a recession.

Anthony Okolie: OK. Of course, the AI demand trend has been a huge component. Can stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) go much higher?

David Sekera: You know, that's always hard to say. A fully- to over-valued stock can always become more overvalued in the short-term before it corrects. And specifically, looking at the AI stocks, and even more specifically looking at Nvidia, I know our analyst team expects that there's at least four more quarters of similar high growth rates that we've seen over the past couple of quarters.

Demand for their artificial intelligence GPUs remains extraordinarily high, but they are supply-constrained. So right now, they can sell everything that they can make at whatever prices they want. However, I do think the stock probably prices that in and maybe even more. So, let me explain.

So, last year's revenue doubled from the prior year and came in at $60 billion. And our model currently forecasts revenue to double again up to $126 billion for this fiscal year. And looking at our model, we expect it to grow all the way to $235 billion by 2029.

Now, over that same time period, we're looking for margins to expand and get to new highs. We're looking for earnings growth to get to $2.80 per share this year, growing all the way to $5.24 in 2029. So that stock is trading at 43 times this year's earnings. In fact, it's trading at 23 times 2029 earnings.

So I think the key to watch for with Nvidia, and, in fact, a lot of the AI stocks, is the guidance from their largest customers. So, specifically, we'll be listening to the CapEx spending programs from companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) - some of the largest buyers of those chips - really to start listening for when they start slowing their CapEx spending, especially if they're going to mention any slowing on artificial intelligence. And if so, when that happens, in my opinion, I do think Nvidia's stock could be at risk of potentially gapping down.

Anthony Okolie: And are you seeing signs of that CapEx potentially slowing down this year?

David Sekera: Not yet. At this point, talking to our equity analyst team, they're still looking for at least another four quarters of that same kind of growth that we've seen the past couple of quarters. So, it could be another year where we're looking at that growth. But, based on where that stock is valued, I think that amount of growth is already priced in.

Anthony Okolie: OK. Great perspective. Now, again, we've talked a little bit about this rotation out of some of these big-cap stocks into some of these sort of average stocks and small-caps. Walk us through why small-caps and value stocks look interesting right now.

David Sekera: Well, in addition to calculating a price-to-fair value for the broad market, we also break that down into the component parts using the Morningstar Style Box. And so we'll break it down into capitalization. We'll break it down into different styles like value and growth.

And when I look at our price-to-fair value for small-cap and value stocks, small-caps specifically on a relative value basis are trading near some of their most undervalued levels that we've seen since 2010. And even value stocks are trading at pretty undervalued levels as compared to the market.

So I think what the market is starting to price in right now with this rotation we've seen over the past week or so, historically, small-cap stocks have performed pretty well when interest rates are falling in combination with the Fed easing monetary policy. And to some degree, with AI stocks having taken all the oxygen in the market over the past year and a half, value stocks have just gotten left too far behind. And I think there is that rotation coming out of growth into value.

Anthony Okolie: OK. Besides value and small-cap, what other areas of the market look interesting to you right now?

David Sekera: So we also break our valuations down by sector. And the three sectors that I think I see the most opportunities and value is going to be real estate, energy, and basic materials. So real estate, of course, is still the most hated asset class on Wall Street.

Personally, I would still steer clear of urban office space. It models undervalued, but at the same point in time, there still could be more downside risk before it truly bottoms out. But we do see a lot of value for investors in real estate that has defensive characteristics. So, think about health care, medical offices, life sciences, things like that.

When I take a look at the energy sector, I think that's pretty interesting. Now, we actually have a relatively bearish view on the price of oil. We're actually looking for a mid-cycle price of oil to be $55 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate. But energy stocks generally look pretty attractive to us even with that bearish view. So, if oil were to stay here or move higher, I do think there's a lot of upside leverage in the energy sector.

And then lastly, the basic materials has a lot of really interesting opportunities. A lot of them are very idiosyncratic, specifically areas where the pandemic had led to an increase, like in home food consumption. But then we had all those transportation bottlenecks in 2022 that played havoc with supply chains.

So what happened was, due to that excess demand from the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, a lot of companies then overordered in 2022. And what happened is when all of that came in, they had too much inventory. They had to pare that inventory back in 2023. So your earnings, I think, were artificially depressed last year.

We think that generally this destocking is coming to an end this year, and looking for more normalized growth patterns going forward. So two areas that look particularly interesting to us would include manufacturers of food additives as well as manufacturers of potash.

