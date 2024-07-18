Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.59K Followers

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jared Mattingley - VP and Treasurer, IR
Todd Schneider - President and CEO
Mike Hansen - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Chan - UBS
Heather Balsky - Bank of America
Andy Wittmann - R.W. Baird
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Tim Mulrooney - William Blair
Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan
Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities
Manav Patnaik - Barclays
Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer
Adam Parrington - Stifel Nicolaus
Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jared Mattingley, Vice President and Treasurer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jared Mattingley

Thank you, Ross. Thank you for joining us. With me is Todd Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll discuss our fiscal '24 fourth quarter and full year results. After our commentary, we will open the call to questions from analysts.

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. This conference call contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views as to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those we may discuss. I refer you to the discussion on these points contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I will now turn the call over to Todd.

Todd Schneider

Thank you, Jared. Our fourth quarter performance marked a strong

Recommended For You

About CTAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTAS

Trending Analysis

Trending News