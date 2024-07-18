Equifax Inc. (EFX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Burns - Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Investor Relations
Mark Begor - Chief Executive Officer
John Gamble - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Patnaik - Barclays
Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan
Heather Balsky - Bank of America
Kelsey Zhu - Autonomous Research
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Andrew Nicholas - William Blair
Jeff Meuler - Baird
Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research
Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company
Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel
Owen Lau - Oppenheimer
Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners
Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley
George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Equifax Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Trevor.

Trevor Burns

Thanks, and good morning. Welcome to today's conference call. I'm Trevor Burns. With me today are Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded. An archive of the recording will be available later today in the IR Calendar section of the News and Events tab at our Investor Relations website.

During the call, we'll be making reference to certain materials that can also be found in the Presentations section of the News and Events tab at our IR website. These materials are labeled 2Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Also, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including third quarter and full year 2024 guidance, to help you understand Equifax and its business environment. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual

