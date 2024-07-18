United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.59K Followers

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristina Edwards - Managing Director, Investor Relations
Scott Kirby - Chief Executive Officer
Brett Hart - President
Andrew Nocella - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer
Mike Leskinen - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan
Andrew Didora - Bank of America
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Savi Syth - Raymond James
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Tom Fitzgerald - TD Cowen
Mary Schlangenstein - Bloomberg News
Claire Bushey - Financial Times

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the United Airlines Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter 2024. My name is Brianna, and I will be your conference facilitator today [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded and is copyrighted. Please note that no portion of the call may be recorded, transcribed or rebroadcast without the company's permission. Your participation implies your consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, simply drop off the line. I will now turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Kristina Edwards, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kristina Edwards

Thank you, Brianna. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to United's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, which is available on our Web site at ir.united.com. Information in yesterday's release and the remarks made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to the company. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to our earnings release, Form 10-K and 10-Q and other

Recommended For You

About UAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UAL

Trending Analysis

Trending News