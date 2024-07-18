jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) fell about 1% on Thursday as investors digested news it would be acquiring Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), which jumped 48% on the news. DRI shares have been on a consistent downtrend since March as consumer spending at restaurants has slowed. This acquisition was welcome news for CHUY shareholders, which had also previously seen shares fall steadily.

I last covered Darden in December, rating shares a “hold,” as I felt the company had room to expand margins as input food prices normalized, but that valuation was lofty. In hindsight, that rating was too optimistic, as shares have fallen by 9% even as the market has jumped by 17%. Consumers have been pulling back on some discretionary activities, like eating out, which has weighed on DRI results. I had highlighted $155 as a level to begin buying shares, which DRI has now fallen below.

Given the news, now is a good time to analyze each stock.

Darden/Chuy's Deal Overview

Darden will be paying $605 million for Chuy’s, including the assumption of debt. That offer is all cash and is $37.50/share. Chuy's is a full-service Tex-Mex restaurant. This style of food has proven to be extremely popular in the fast-casual space, as seen by Chipotle’s (CMG) tremendous success, though there are not equally dominant sit-down Tex-Mex chains. Chuy’s is the largest player in this niche space.

The average Chuy's restaurant has $4.5 million in sales, and DRI is acquiring a 101-store footprint across 15 states, primarily across Texas and the South. With Darden’s financial resources, it should be able to accelerate growth into new lucrative markets in the Northeast, Midwest, and West Coast. At $450 million in sales, DRI is paying 1.34x sales and 10.3x adjusted EBITDA. Pro forma for synergies, the multiple will be about 8.2x.

Darden

Darden targets $15 million in synergies and sees ~$53 million in integration costs, for a 3.5x year payback. It will be neutral to DRI EPS next year and about a $0.12-$0.15 benefit by 2027 if all goes as planned. Darden aims to complete the deal in its fiscal second quarter, or before calendar year end 2024.

Darden operates an array of brands, from Olive Garden and Bahama Breeze to Capital Grille and LongHorn. Its increased scale assists it in negotiating food prices, advertising costs, etc, which can help support wider margins. It has become increasingly acquisitive, including a purchase of Ruth Chris last year. In Darden’s past acquisitions, it has been able to save 4+% of sales or at least $18 million on Chuy’s base, making its $15 million target appear reasonable.

Given how fragmented the restaurant industry is, I see virtually no antitrust risk that would stop the deal from closing. CHUY shares are within 1% of the deal price, implying shareholders see no regulatory risk. Now, there is a 30-day go-shop, and so the only reason to hold on to shares at this point would be if a higher bid occurs.

Chuy’s appears fully valued

Frankly, I do not see it likely that another bidder emerges. Darden is already paying a fairly full price, given it will take 3 years to see meaningful EPS accretion. Even by 2027, this accretion will be about a 1.5% EPS uplift from current levels, even as Chuy's will be about 4% of sales, given offsetting interest expense. This is a fairly full price. Most other chains or PE firms would likely face even higher interest expense than the investment grade-rated Darden, making the economics of a higher offer difficult to manage.

Now, the multiple DRI is paying for CHUY is a discount to DRI’s own multiple. With $1.37 billion of debt, Darden trades with an EV/sales of ~1.7x on a trailing twelve months basis (excluding leases), as well as a 13.5x EBITDA multiple. However, Chuy’s business is not performing particularly well, meriting a lower multiple in my view.

In the company’s first quarter, Chuy's reported flat revenue at $110.5 million, adjusted for one fewer week. Same-restaurant sales were down 4.3%, though it blamed 1.15% of this decline on the weather and Easter timing. Given lower sales, 3.6% wage inflation and significant fixed costs in running a restaurant, its operating margin declined by 90bps to 18.8%. It planned on opening 6–8 locations this year. It guided to $1.82-$1.87 in EPS, flat to down slightly from last year’s $1.87 adjusted EPS. DRI is paying nearly 20x earnings.

With its lower price point, Chuy’s consumer may be facing some pressures. Its restaurants are not particularly productive either. Each restaurant does around $4.5 million in sales. Every Darden brand other than Cheddar’s does at least $4.9 million in sales per restaurant. Given fairly mixed results, CHUY stock has been an underperformer, and it is not clear to me other bidders will want to pay more than Darden, which already has limited financial gains from the transaction.

Given where the business stands today, CHUY is not a particularly compelling addition to the Darden family of brands in my view. However, the segment CHUY operates in continues to do well, as you can see below. This does make Chuy’s underperformance more notable. I believe Darden will need to invigorate the brand, expand nationally, and reduce costs to justify this purchase as a material positive for its shareholders. As a CHUY shareholder, I would be glad to see today’s pop and sell shares. The trade is now played out in my opinion.

Darden

Darden has performed well despite headwinds

Considering the deal’s size, I do not expect it to materially hurt or help Darden’s financials, as it will take several years to even be a +/-2% impact to the business. Given the segment growth, there should be room for opportunity, but it is unlikely to drive near-term results significantly. I would note Darden’s recent results have been solid given a difficult operating environment.

In Darden’s fiscal fourth quarter, it earned $2.65 in adjusted EPS, up 2.7% from last year. Same-restaurant sales were flat with Olive Garden down 1.5%, fine dining down 2.6% and LongHorn up 4%. Despite mixed sales, Restaurant-level EBITDA margins expanded 20bps to 20.9%, thanks to lower food and beverage costs, partially offset by higher marketing. As you can see below, food input costs have been falling faster than restaurant inflation, reversing the 2022 dynamic, which has helped DRI regain its share.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

DRI’s Q4 results were a deceleration from the full year trend. For the full year, same-restaurant growth was 1.6%, and it earned $8.88. Still, during the year it returned $454 million to shareholders via its buyback, pushing its share count down 1.8%, and it pays a 3.8% dividend yield. As you can see below, restaurant spending has been steadily slowing as inflation has eroded consumers’ willingness to spend. More notably, restaurant sales are up just 0.2% since November, meaning they have likely declined in inflation-adjusted terms.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Management is looking for just modest sales growth of 1-2% over the next year, implying this slow pace of growth continues. Given store openings and a lower share count, it expects about 6% EPS growth. Fiscal 2025 guidance is in keeping with my prior 5-7% growth expectations.

Darden

Now, my economic view continues to be that we do not enter a recession. If we do, I would expect same-restaurant sales growth to decline. Additionally, with inflation on a downturn and some Fed rates likely, I do believe dining out can stabilize around current levels. I do not foresee a meaningful acceleration as personal spending is still somewhat elevated, but I expect same-restaurant sales growth of 0-2%, and $9.35-$9.55 in EPS. I am slightly cautious relative to DRI given the current softness in spending, which may persist for longer. Still, this should safely cover the dividend and allow a 1.5-2% share count reduction for an over 5% cash return yield.

Take profits in CHUY to buy DRI

Shares are now at 15.3x forward earnings, erasing most of my valuation concerns. With ~2-3% per store-growth long-term and 1-2% store count growth, I believe DRI is well positioned to generate 5% long-term growth on top of a 5% cash return yield today, for about a 10% long-term return. I view this as attractive, especially if I am correct that restaurant spending can grow modestly, which will provide a cyclical tailwind.

It will take time for Chuy’s to impact results, but there is the potential for some growth here in the long term as DRI develops the brand. This is unlikely to impact shares over the next 12–24 months, I would caution. With CHUY stock pricing in the deal, I would be a seller, and I would buy DRI, which, I think, can trade towards $155-160 as investors gain confidence in its earnings growth capacity.