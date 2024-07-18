Trevor Williams

I’m actually quite bullish on the Health Care sector. If AI is real, then no sector should benefit more from the technology’s output than Health Care. Momentum in the space has been narrowly focused on just GLP-1 beneficiaries, but there’s a broad movement coming, I believe. With the world’s population aging and life spans increasing, the need for new medicines and therapeutics will continue to grow, bringing renewed vigor to pharmaceutical research and development.

If you’re of the same mindset, then consider the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH). This is an attractive way to gain exposure to stocks in the growing pharmaceutical space. The ETF owns shares of companies at the leading edge of pharmaceuticals, including research and development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. With an expense ratio of 0.36%, the fund is an inexpensive way to gain access to some of the biggest companies in the industry.

A Look At The Holdings

PPH has just 26 positions, with each representing best-in-class companies in the pharmaceutical sector. Among its biggest holdings are the global drug giants Eli Lilly Co (LLY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK) and AbbVie (ABBV).

vaneck.com

What do these companies do? Eli Lilly & Co. is the world’s largest pharmaceutical company. Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company specializing in diabetes care, medical devices and biopharmaceutical products. Johnson & Johnson is a healthcare conglomerate and household name, offering everything from first-aid products to orthopedic joint replacements, ophthalmology products, and baby products. Merck & Co. Inc. is involved in multiple therapeutic areas, namely oncology, infectious diseases, and inflammation or immunology. And AbbVie Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering new medicines.

Sector Composition and Country Weightings

No surprises here. This is a Health Care fund narrowly focused on pharmaceuticals. More important though than this obvious fact is the country allocations. The US makes up nearly 60% of the fund, with the UK and Denmark 2nd and 3rd, respectively. I like the global mix here, given my views on international diversification at this point in the cycle.

vaneck.com

Peer Comparison

One fund worth comparing PPH to is the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), which tracks the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index and has 43 holdings instead of the 26 in PPH. When we look at the price ratio of PPH to XPH, we find that PPH has meaningfully outperformed. Why? Eli Lilly isn’t in the top 10 positions of XPH, and Lilly has been on fire.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, its defensive nature, as well as its resilience, makes the pharmaceutical sector something of a bastion against recession. The demand for healthcare services and drugs can be largely inelastic because, even in times of economic turmoil, sickness doesn’t take a break. This results in pharma companies being considered somewhat recession-proof, which can mean they provide a safe harbor for investors looking to weather the storm.

In addition, IP rights to drug inventions are powerful incentives for investors and large pharma to keep new products in their RD pipelines despite high costs. Similarly, regulatory barriers to entrance are an effective moat, protecting established market actors from potentially harmful excess competition, which would lead drug prices to crumble.

Still, there are caveats with buying the pharma investment thesis. The industry’s high research and development costs, combined with the uncertainties around conducting a long sequence of clinical trials before obtaining the regulatory approvals needed to market a drug, can be gut-wrenching. Each successive failure of the pipeline can trigger a wipe out. Diversification is a must.

Moreover, the high price of many medicines is under continual threat of regulatory action driven by public outrage about rising costs of healthcare. Pharmaceutical companies need to find a way of walking the tightrope between maximizing profits with keeping the costs to patients of life-saving drugs as low as possible. Finally, geopolitical pressures, changes to supply chains, and patent wars show that the industry is not a lone wolf in the global marketplace and investors must monitor macro trends.

Conclusion

I like the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF. It offers investors a well-rounded play on the renaissance of Big Pharma, with a balanced basket of big-name firms tapping into long-term generics booms, diabetes treatments and the launch of immunotherapy drugs. If bullish on Health Care broadly, this is one to get focused on for a longer-term allocation.