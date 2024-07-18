Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Conn - IR & Corporate Development Officer
Nitin Mhatre - CEO
Brett Brbovic - CFO
Sean Gray - EVP & CFO
Gregory Lindenmuth - SEVP & Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laurie Hunsicker - Seaport Research
Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler
Christopher O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Berkshire Hills Bancorp Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on July 18, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Conn, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Kevin Conn

Good morning, and thank you for joining Berkshire Bank's Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Kevin Conn, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Officer. Here with me today are Nitin Mhatre, Chief Executive Officer; Sean Gray, Chief Operating Officer; Brett Brbovic, Chief Financial Officer; and Greg Lindenmuth, Chief Risk Officer.

Our remarks will include forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Actual results could differ materially from those statements. Please see our Legal Disclosure on Page 2 of the earnings presentation, referencing forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our news release.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Nitin. Nitin?

Nitin Mhatre

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin my comments on Slide 3 where you can see the highlights for the second quarter. Overall, I'm pleased to report that we had a strong quarter with solid improvement in operating earnings quarter-over-quarter. Operating EPS of $0.55 was up 12% linked quarter.

