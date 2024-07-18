Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2024 2:35 PM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.59K Followers

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Smith - Investor and Media Relations
Douglas Cifu - Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Molluso - Co President & Co Chief Operating Officer
Sean Galvin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan Securities
Chris Allen - Citi
Alex Kramm - UBS

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to Virtu Financial 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Smith, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Smith

Thank you, Chalan, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Our second quarter results were released this morning and are available on our website. With us today and on this morning's call we have Mr. Douglas Cifu, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Joseph Molluso, our Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sean Galvin, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then take your questions.

First a few reminders. Today's call may include forward-looking statements which represent Virtu's current belief regarding future events and are therefore subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, which may be outside the company's control.

Please note that our actual results and financial conditions may vary materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. It is important to note that any forward-looking statements made on this call are based on information presently available to the company and we do not undertake to update

Recommended For You

About VIRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VIRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News