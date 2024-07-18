simonkr

One of the biggest investment themes this year has been physical infrastructure. Both the clean energy transition and the build-out of AI require vast new investments in energy storage and transport. Lithium has thus naturally attracted a lot of attention as a potential investment idea.

lithium demand forecast (Statista)

These projections are reflected in lithium demand forecasts, which show a production shortfall opening up over the next five years. This should in theory lead to higher prices and thus share price appreciation for miners.

Drawn to it for these reasons, I was impressed by the sell-off in names like Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and considered investing. I have been following the stock and its peers this year, and am amazed by the bullish sentiment on Seeking Alpha. But I've decided not to invest. Below, I'm going to make the bear case.

But before that, a caveat: I don't know what's going to happen to lithium prices. They might go up, and this would certainly drive up the prices of miners. But, as I hope to show below, the point is that this outcome is highly uncertain. As investors, we need to soberly ask whether we have any insight into the future of a given company. I often refuse to invest in commodity-driven companies, because they are almost completely driven by complex trends. Below, I hope to persuade you that it could be outside your circle of competence, too. My argument is not so much that lithium prices won't go up - they might - as that this is too hard to predict to make Albemarle or its competitors compelling investment prospects for anyone without a very sophisticated ability to model lithium prices.

With that said, here are some of the things that could go wrong with the commonly cited "the world will need more lithium for batteries" thesis.

1. Lithium prices aren't low; the bubble has just popped

The common starting point for many bullish articles on lithium stocks this year has been to anchor the discussion on recent high lithium prices. This framing makes it seem like those higher prices are the norm, and that the market is depressed. To some extent, this is a fair point, since many miners are currently operating at a loss. But I believe it is also a rhetorical device which plays into several cognitive traps (recency bias, anchoring) which careful investors should try to avoid. If possible, we should instead examine data from a longer time period to assess what is "normal."

lithium prices (Statista)

This chart shows just how extraordinary the price boom in 2022-2023 really was. If prices fall back to the pre-pandemic averages, most producers will lose money, and their prices will likely fall even further. Since 2023, prices have retreated towards these historical averages.

recent lithium prices (Business Analytiq)

Lithium prices have "crashed" but that is only because there was a huge supply/demand imbalance during COVID which led to historically high prices. This gets us to the real question: will increasing demand for batteries lead to higher lithium prices?

2. The world has huge recoverable lithium reserves

One starting point for evaluating supply elasticity is looking at total recoverable reserves. As of last year, global lithium reserves are enough to supply 100 years' worth of demand. Granted, demand is expected to grow rapidly in the 2020s. But this has not happened yet, and there is no guarantee that it will. In the meantime, there are more than enough reserves for supply to expand without significantly raising prices.

lithium reserves (US Geological Survey)

3. Supply has stayed high despite lower demand

An even more important point is that the supply is not that price sensitive. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported,

Instead of cutting back on lithium output to balance easing demand growth, miners have sought to ride out the downturn by slashing costs and putting off new projects

Many miners already have supply contracts with their customers, decreasing their price elasticity. And worse, even though Chinese stockpiles are high, the government is encouraging their refiners not to cut output. China's lithium refineries have much lower costs, and this has enabled them to take control of half of global lithium output, according to a report cited in another WSJ article.

This means that the global lithium supply could continue to be much less elastic than conventional free-market models would suggest. Even if prices stay below the marginal cost of production for Western firms, it is quite possible that state-backed Chinese companies continue depressing prices, as they have done so many times over the last 20 years. There is no guarantee that market forces will drive prices up.

4. The EV transition is happening slower than hoped

In the meantime back in the West, the EV transition has happened much more slowly than many people hoped two years ago. Tesla has had repeated production delays, and the US government has slapped huge tariffs on Chinese imports. The major US automakers are moving towards EVs, but uptake is not that fast and production is difficult. It remains unclear whether EVs will really be significantly better consumer purchases than gas cars in the next several years since (1) oil prices have stayed depressed, (2) charging infrastructure remains insufficient, (3) production and R&D costs are higher, and (4) most consumers aren't willing to pay more for them. While EV adoption has been more rapid elsewhere, and it seems likely that EVs dominate eventually, this may not happen as quickly as bulls would like to believe.

5. We may find better materials for batteries

And while that is happening, many companies are actively looking for alternatives, which could mean that the promised demand explosion never really arrives. There are huge economic incentives to find an alternative to lithium: it is expensive and the demand for it is huge. If this wasn't enough, there are some very unattractive things about lithium. First, lithium batteries are prone to fires. Second, mining and refining are very dirty and energy-intensive, which means that ensuring a stable supply is challenging, and that many countries with large reserves (such as Chile) regulate mining heavily.

From another recent WSJ article:

Other companies are working on cutting-edge technologies that can potentially deliver better performance than the lithium-ion batteries that dominate today's markets. Companies such as QuantumScape, Ion Storage Systems, and Solid Power are developing so-called solid-state batteries that, in theory, have faster charge times and energy density. Solid-state batteries differ from most lithium-ion batteries today because the electrolyte that conducts a charge between the cathode and anode is solid, rather than a flammable liquid. That allows faster charging and longer battery life. They also have less risk of catching on fire. Lithium-ion battery fires, which are difficult to extinguish with conventional measures, have become common around the world.

In other words, increasing demand for EVs and other batteries will not only drive increased lithium supplies. It will also provide a powerful incentive to produce batteries that use less lithium or some other material entirely. If EV demand increases as much as Statista forecasts, then the world will only have 10 years of lithium reserves available by 2030. This will mean that, even if battery demand does increase, producers will be forced to find alternatives. At most, lithium can remain one among several possible battery materials. It seems almost impossible for lithium to retain its prominence if EV demand explodes as much as the market expects.

Another potential solution to the shortage - and one which companies are already actively exploring - is recycling. As more EVs are sold, more of them will wear out, increasing the quantity of used batteries. This will gradually make recycling more economical. There are already numerous start-ups working on lithium battery recycling, and we should expect it to become a larger and more efficient business as more EVs are sold.

The Flip Side

These are some of my concerns with an investment in lithium right now, and they are concerns which seem to be shared by many market participants. Writers on Seeking Alpha, many of whom I follow and admire, have been much more bullish on lithium stocks in recent months. And it's worth noting that, since current prices are close to the marginal cost of production for many companies, small moves in prices will have huge impacts on profits. This could mean that I end up being very wrong about these stocks.

However, investors should think about the timing of their investments. If the supply glut lasts another year or two due to locked-in contracts and Chinese dumping, and EV demand only ramps up gradually over the next 3-5 years (wouldn't it be slower under a potential Trump presidency?), when exactly do we expect lithium prices to recover? By the time supply comes down and demand rises, there could well be some compelling alternatives to newly built lithium-ion batteries (even if just in the form of better hybrid cars).

In the shorter term, the investment could be worse than "dead money." Albemarle, for example, is trading at 35 times earnings, which means that much of its hoped-for recovery is already priced in.

In sum, I'll reiterate that I don't know what is going to happen to lithium prices. They could increase, and miner's stocks would benefit disproportionately from higher prices. But there are also many possible reasons that this won't happen as hoped. This is why I think that Wall Street's pessimism may well be right, and I've decided to stay on the sidelines.