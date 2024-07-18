Anthony Paz - Photographer/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Cohen & Steers' (NYSE:CNS) shares are awarded a Buy rating.

The focus of my earlier May 2, 2024, article was the property market's outlook and CNS' prospects in foreign markets.

This latest write-up reviews Cohen & Steers' recently announced Q2 2024 financial results. The company's latest second quarter performance didn't throw up negative surprises as both its top line and bottom line were pretty close to the consensus projections. I have a positive view of the solid growth in CNS' AUM for the U.S. real estate strategy in the recent quarter. Therefore, I have chosen to leave my existing Buy rating for Cohen & Steers unchanged.

Second Quarter Results Were Largely In Line With Market Expectations

CNS issued a 8-K filing on July 17, 2024, after trading hours revealing the company's financial performance for the second quarter of the current year.

Cohen & Steers didn't disappoint the market with its Q2 2024 financial results. The company's actual Q2 2024 top line of $121.7 million came in marginally below (-0.7%) Wall Street's consensus revenue projection of $122.5 million. CNS also reported a normalized earnings per share or EPS of $0.68 for Q2 2024, which represented a decent albeit modest +1.5% bottom line beat.

The company's revenue rose by +0.9% YoY in Q2 2024. This is consistent with a +0.4% YoY increase in Assets Under Management or AUM for Cohen & Steers from $80.4 billion as of end-Q2 2023 to $80.7 billion as of June 30, 2024. CNS' AUM metrics were sourced from the company's Q2 2024 results presentation slides.

Cohen & Steers registered a non-GAAP adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of $34.5 million in the second quarter of this year. This is roughly on par (0.6% difference) with the company's Q1 2024 normalized net income of $34.7 million. The company managed its expenses well as its total costs on an adjusted basis only increased slightly by +0.1% QoQ to $79.4 million (source: results presentation slides) for Q2 2024.

It will be reasonable to say that CNS' latest quarterly performance was stable with no negative surprises.

Favorable Read-Throughs From AUM Metrics

In my previous early-May update for CNS, I shared my bullish opinion of "a potential recovery in the real estate market." Cohen & Steers' latest AUM numbers taken from CNS' July 17, 2024 8-K filing disclosing its Q2 results had positive takeaways.

The company's average AUM for the key U.S. real estate strategy grew by +4.7% from $35,800 million in Q2 2023 to $37,466 million for Q2 2024. Between March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, Cohen & Steers' U.S. real estate AUM was boosted by a $452 million market appreciation and net inflows of $151 million on a sequential basis.

At the company's Q2 2024 earnings call, Cohen & Steers cited the results of a "sell side survey" indicating that "investors are the most underweight real estate they have been since January of 2009." This suggests there's room for the company's U.S. real estate strategy AUM to grow in the quarters ahead.

The positive net inflows and substantial market appreciation for CNS' U.S. real estate strategy are likely to be sustainable with lower rates as a key driver.

The chances of a rate cut in September could be as high as 87.9% according to "the CME FedWatch tool" as mentioned in a July 11, 2024, Seeking Alpha News article. Looking forward, lower interest rates are expected to have a positive impact on Cohen & Steers' U.S. real estate strategy, in my opinion. This is consistent with CNS' second quarter results briefing comments that "cuts in Fed funds will drive" monies "in money markets to seek higher returns" with "our strategies" relating to real estate.

Variant View

Cohen & Steers stock could perform badly if certain risks materialize

The company's U.S. real estate strategy might potentially suffer from net outflows assuming that interest rates stay flat or go up, and the supply-demand dynamics for the property market become unfavorable.

CNS' future earnings will possibly miss expectations, if the company doesn't control costs well and expenses spike. As a reference, the company is currently guiding for a +5%-7% increase in General & Administrative costs for full-year 2024 as indicated at the Q2 earnings briefing.

Closing Thoughts

CNS' key financial metrics for Q2 2024 met the market's expectations, and the company achieved a higher AUM for the U.S. real estate strategy. I remain optimistic about Cohen & Steers' prospects in view of these recent disclosures.

Cohen & Steers' shares are undervalued as per its P/E-to-ROE ratio which is below 1 times. This is a valuation metric highlighted as an alternative to the more commonly used PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) in an interview with Fidelity's fund manager James Abela.

CNS' PE-to-ROE ratio is an attractive 0.7 times (25/36) based on its forward FY 2025 normalized P/E of 25 times and the company's consensus FY 2025 ROE of 36% as per S&P Capital IQ data.