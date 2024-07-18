3M: Near-Term Growth Looks Limited, But A Fresh Start Is Welcome (Upgrade)

Summary

  • 3M Company's second quarter results are expected to be lackluster compared to peers in the multi-industrial sector, with organic contraction of around 1% versus 2%-3% growth for the group.
  • Auto electrification and electronics should be comparatively healthier businesses, but short-cycle manufacturing consumables could be weak; 2H '24 guidance will be important.
  • 3M made a surprising move, naming Bill Brown as the new CEO; I like the prospects for meaningful transformation, but there's likely a lot of work ahead.
  • Revenue growth of around 3% and high-teens FCF margins can support a fair value around $115 today, but transforming 3M back into a top-quartile multi-industrial could unlock a lot more.

It has been a rough road to get to this point, but 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) investors actually have some reason to be optimistic about the future, and it’s been too long since that has been the case.

While

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY, MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

