Intrum AB (publ) (ITJTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCPK:ITJTY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andres Rubio - Chief Executive Officer
Emil Folkesson - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrik Brattelius - ABG
Johan Ekblom - UBS
Markus Sandgren - Kepler Cheuvreux
Jacob Hesslevik - SEB
Corinne Cunningham - Autonomous
Wolfgang Felix - Sarria
Robert Dinic - Carnegie Investment Bank

Andres Rubio

Thank you, operator, and good morning from a cloudy and somewhat wet Stockholm. I'm here as the operator indicated, with Emil, the acting CFO, and thank you for joining us this morning.

Before we jump into the heart of the presentation, I just wanted to take a little bit of a step back and set the stage. I think it's very important to see, and this quarter was a very active one.

We've been very busy across several fronts. We've accomplished a lot. And I think it's very important to always go back to what we set out to do and what we've done thus far. So everyone on this call is going to remember that less than a year ago in September of '23 at the Capital Markets Day, we set out some near-term and long-term goals.

Near term, we wanted to strengthen our financial profile. We wanted to cut costs, we want to deleverage. Long term, we wanted to lead with client-facing servicing. We want to shrink our proprietary investment portfolio, and we wanted to become an investment manager.

I think this quarter is really the first quarter where all of those initiatives really showed material progress. On the near-term progress, we strengthened our financial profile by completing the asset sale to Cerberus to raise meaningful liquidity.

That liquidity in part allowed us to agree a going concern restructuring with holders of

