PM Images

(Note: All amounts in the article are in EUR unless stated otherwise. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around 1.09 USD. Per share figures refer to the AANFF ticker.)

Investment Thesis

Aroundtown SA (OTPK:AANFF) is a European real estate company focusing on Office (40% of assets by value), Residential (33%), and Hotel properties (21%). The company is incorporated in Luxembourg, but most of its assets are in Germany. Less than 15% of assets are in the Netherlands and London.

In line with the German/European real estate sector, shares have significantly depreciated since 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my view, Aroundtown is a good investment for those who think that the real estate sector in Europe, and especially in Germany, is at a cyclical low and there will be an upswing movement over the next FEW years. The company is more leveraged than its peers, with an LTV (Loan-To-Value ratio) of 60.7% (including hybrid debt as per the standard EPRA method).

Aroundtown's investment in residential real estate is through its subsidiary Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCPK:GRNNF, OTCPK:GRDDY). Grand City Properties is a specialist German company that invests in and manages residential apartments. Aroundtown owns 59% of Grand City Properties (Note – I wrote a Seeking Alpha article on Grand City Properties with a Buy recommendation previously. Since then, the stock is up more than 50%, but I still think it is a Buy).

At the end of Q1 2024 Grand City Properties had an LTV ratio of 48%. Therefore, the rest of Aroundtown's portfolio is even more leveraged than the nominal 60.8% (73.9% if you do the math). This would certainly not be good at the start of a downturn. However, if you believe (as I do), that the European and German real estate markets are at the end of the downturn, the added leverage can be advantageous (though it also increases risk).

A Price/Return comparison between Aroundtown and GCP shows this quite nicely. Aroundtown has underperformed GCP during the downturn. This turned in the second half of last year when interest rates peaked. But when the expected quick interest rate cuts did not materialize, GCP outperformed Aroundtown again.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Operationally, both companies managed the downturn well and focused on asset disposal and cash preservation.

A bullish investment thesis for Aroundtown depends on two assumptions:

The ECB interest rate cuts will continue, thus reducing the financing cost. Property values will not go down further and will even appreciate again. I consider it unlikely though that this will happen quickly.

There are positive indications for both assumptions, and I will elaborate on this further in the article.

At the end of Q1 2024, Aroundtown had an EPRA NTA of EUR 7.4 per share. At the current share price of EUR 2.1, shares trade at only 1/3 of their net asset value. I think Aroundtown is a Buy.

Q1 2024 results

Aroundtown showed a solid operational performance in Q1 2024 and confirmed its full-year guidance. Net rental income was EUR 293mn, a 1% decrease YoY due to disposals. Like-for-like rental income grew 2.8%. Cost reductions resulted in adjusted EBITDA of EUR 247mn, and FFO was EUR 76mn (EUR 0.07 per share), down 10% YoY from 84.6%, while operational expenses were reduced, finance expenses increased by almost EUR 20mn, or 23% YoY.

Aroundtown achieved EUR 310mn of asset disposals in Q1. 110mn were completed in Q1 2024 and another 200mn were signed. However, with EUR 13.7mn, the result from the disposals was less than half of what Aroundtown achieved in Q1 2023 (28.6mn).

On the positive side, 59% of the disposals were in the Office segment, 2/3 were at book value and 1/3 were at a premium to book value. I take this as a good sign that prices should not drop further. The EPRA net tangible value of assets was EUR 8.1bn at the end of the quarter, or EUR 7.4 per share (compared to a share price of only EUR 2.1), unchanged QoQ.

Balance sheet, debt maturities, and liquidity

Aroundtown managed its debt and leverage position well during the downturn, in my view. Nevertheless, KPIs have deteriorated, and with a Net Debt / EBITDA ratio of 11.3x Aroundtown is even more leveraged than before. A year ago, Net Debt / EBITDA was at 11.8x. The interest coverage ratio has also come down YoY from 4.8 to 3.9.

Decreases in property values are the main culprit here. Accordingly, the EPRA LTV ratio (including the hybrid debt) was 60.7% at the end of Q1 2024. A year ago, it had still been 55%.

The company has cash and other liquid assets of 2.9bn. The leverage aspect aside, the company has managed liquidity quite well. Not paying a dividend for the last two years has helped. In 2023 and Q1 2024 Aroundtown repaid EUR 1.5bn of financial debt (from bond buybacks and scheduled redemptions) at discounts and raised around EUR 900mn in new bank debt, thereby extending the debt maturity profile and also reducing net debt from EUR 14.8bn to 14.2bn. Cash and liquid assets have remained flat at around EUR 2.9bn. Including the signed disposals cash and liquid assets cover all debt maturities until Q1 2026.

With 2.2 % the cost of debt is still quite low. If Aroundtown chooses to refinance, the interest expense will go up further. In Q1 it increased by 23% YoY from EUR 49mn to EUR 63mn. Aroundtown has a BBB+ investment grade rating from S&P (with a negative outlook), but the current EUR bonds trade between 4 and 6 percent. Just as I finished the article, Aroundtown announced that the company had issued a 5-year EUR 650mn bond with a coupon of 4.8%, maturing in Q3 2029. The bond issuance was seven times oversubscribed, which shows that the company has no problem refinancing its debt. However, the increased interest rate expense of EUR 16.9mn (compared to the current average cost of debt) will offset rental growth.

How safe are asset valuations?

The main asset classes are Office (40% of assets per value) and Residential (33%).

Source: Aroundtown

Hotel makes up 21%, and Retail and Logistics are just 4% and 2%, so those two asset classes are negligible.

Due to the high portion of Office and Hotel assets, Aroundtown shares started to depreciate earlier than other real estate companies already in 2020 as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Shares recovered in 2021 but did not reach their pre-pandemic highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hotel valuations seem to reflect the market development

The Hotel portfolio was valued at EUR 4.6bn at the end of Q1, unchanged from December 2023. The hotels are leased to third-party operators and franchised with various brands. They are located across European metropolitan areas, with a focus on Germany. At the end of 2019 (before the pandemic) the hotel portfolio was valued at EUR 5.9bn (and 28% of total assets compared to the 23% now). In 2019 the annualized net was EUR 319mn versus 241mn for Q1 2024. Valuation and rental income have come down by about the same percentage amount, although the total portfolio space in sqm is about 10% less now due to asset disposals. Other KPIs have also improved since the pre-pandemic. Vacancy now is 3.2% versus 3.7% in 2019. In my view, this shows that the asset valuation of the hotel portfolio reflects the business development correctly. I do not think that there is a high risk that Aroundtown needs to devalue further, absent other negative developments (which I cannot see).

Valuation of the Office portfolio has the highest uncertainty

The New York Times recently featured an article on how Wall Street Banks are offloading commercial real estate loans, especially in the Office sector, ending an "extend and pretend" approach, where the banks extend loans and allegedly pretend that the debtors will be able to bring their finances in order in that time, avoiding defaulting on those loans.

Aroundtown has no assets outside of Europe. Commercial real estate, especially office assets, has performed better in Europe than in the US. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the office vacancy rate in the US was 19.6% in Q1 2024 and will reach a peak of 24% in 2026, wiping out a further USD 250bn in asset values. The situation is different in Europe and Aroundtown had an office vacancy rate of 13% in Q1. Differences in working-from-home ratios are the main reason. A significantly higher number of workers have returned to the office in Europe (and in Asia).

Source: Bloomberg / Jones Lang LaSalle

Comparing the Office portfolio pre-pandemic and at the end of 2019, KPIs are mixed, but more in a good way than a bad way. The size in sqm has almost stayed the same (3307k sqm in 2019 versus 3201k sqm at the end of Q1 2024). Value per sqm has increased by 6.5% since 2019, but in-place rent per sqm has risen much more by 25%. Accordingly, the rental yield has increased by 50bps from 4.5% to 5% despite an increased vacancy of 13% versus 11% in 2019.

Comparing the key Q1 2024 number to 2021, when values were at their peak, also gives additional comfort. Value per sqm was EUR 3,122 at the end of 2021, so the valuation has come down -11%, but at the same time, Aroundtown managed to increase rent/sqm by 7% in its Office portfolio.

Residential properties have several tailwinds pointing to higher prices

Aroundtown does not invest in residential properties directly but through its subsidiary Grand City Properties (Aroundtown owns 59%). Grand City Properties owns around 63,000 apartments, most of them (around 59,500) in German urban centers, the rest (around 3,500) in London, UK.

Residential real estate prices in Germany have now dropped YoY for six quarters. In the first quarter of 2024, German prices went down by around 5.7% YoY, QoQ process dropped by 1.1%.

Source: Destatis

There are indications though that the trend is reversing. According to data from the financing platform Europace (article in German) prices for residential apartments rose again in April and May of this year. The analysis is based on actual transactions but only represents a part of the entire market. We will need further data to see whether a trend reversal is underway, and we should not expect major price increases until 2025 or even 2026. At least this is my view.

The direction seems clear though, as there are significant tailwinds for residential real estate prices in Germany.

1) Regulations ensure that rent increases will continue and even accelerate:

The German rental market is heavily regulated through a rent index system called Mietenspiegel. A reference rent for similar-quality local units is determined by a database of rents (the Mietenspiegel) that provides a benchmark for tenants and landlords. Rents cannot rise more than 20 percent above this reference rent over three years, and not more than 15 percent in areas with a housing shortage – more or less the large urban areas. The rent index system is updated every two years.

This ensures that rents rise less when inflation goes up quickly like it did in 2022. But it also ensures that rents keep rising even if inflation has already slowed down. According to Destatis, the German Federal Statistical Office, inflation in Germany was just 2.2% in June while it had been 10.4% at the end of 2022.

2) Dynamics of supply and demand point to rising property prices (and rising rents)

The German government aims to create 400,000 new housing units every year, but fails miserably. There is already a supply/demand imbalance in the market, and demographics are making it worse. The German population is growing because of immigration, and this is mostly happening in urban centers while some rural areas are facing a shrinking population. At the same time, housing construction is going down, not up. The future looks even worse as building permits (information only available in German) keep going down. In May 2024 (the most recent month where we have numbers) permits were down -24.5% YoY, and even -43.9% compared to 2022. Apartments that are not built now will be missing from the rental market in two to three years, making the shortage worse.

Valuation

Aroundtown looks undervalued (by a lot) when we compare the net value of assets to the share price. The EPRA net tangible value of assets of EUR 8.1bn calculates to EUR 7.4 per share, compared to a share price of only EUR 2.1. The market prices in a lot of downside risk here, and probably also the fact that Aroundtown is quite leveraged. As I have said before, my argument goes the other way: when you believe (as I do) that we are at the low point of a downward cycle, leverage is not such a bad thing.

Despite the adverse macroeconomic situation, operational performance has been quite strong and this should continue. Aroundtown forecasts an FFO of EUR 0.26-0.28 per share for 2024. At the current share price of EUR 2.1, this comes to a ratio of 7.7 (at the midpoint of the forecast). This seems low to me and is also below the historic average of 10-15.

Per its dividend policy, Aroundtown pays out 75% of Group FFO as a dividend. This is in line with peers. Vonovia, for example, has a dividend policy that says it pays out 70% of FFO. Again, at the midpoint of 0.27 FFO per share, the dividend yield would be over 9%.

That looks good, but in reality, Aroundtown has not paid a dividend for the last two years. To preserve liquidity, no dividend was paid for both 2022 and 2023 (as is common for German and European companies, the dividend payment is once per year). I expect that Aroundtown will start paying dividends again next year, but not the full 75% of FFO.

Risks to the investment thesis

The biggest risk to the investment thesis is that interest rates stay high for longer. It is unlikely that the ECB will increase rates again. As we have seen, the inflation in Germany and Europe is trending downwards, and therefore expectations are that the ECB will continue to lower rates this year. However, the geopolitical situation is certainly unpredictable.

A further need to write down the value of its properties is another key risk. I do not see this currently, but the share price would suffer if another write-down happened, whatever the reason. As Aroundtown is more leveraged than its peers, the market could react even more negatively.

Conclusion

While operational performance has been strong, and I expect this to continue, the interest rate environment will eventually determine Aroundtown's share price trajectory.

After having hiked interest rates up 10x in a row, the ECB lowered interest rates for the first time again by 25bps in June, and the market is waiting for further decreases later in the year.

Inflation in Germany is going down and is now only 20bps above the ECB target rate. The German Ifo Institute for Economic Research, one of Germany's largest economic think tanks, expects inflation in Germany to fall below 2% over the summer.

The basis of the investment thesis is that real estate prices and interest rates (which are connected) are at the end of a cycle. If that is correct, Aroundtown should benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds over the next few years and the current share price is a good entry point.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.