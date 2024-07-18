$100 Oil? XLE Is The One-Stop Shop For The Energy Bull Market

Mark Segal/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Whether we like it or not, oil is one of the most important commodities to watch - even if you hold zero energy exposure.

Why?

That's because oil is one of the most important drivers of global inflation, as the World Bank Group wrote in a research paper published on July 15 with the title "What Explains Global Inflation."

I added emphasis to the quote below:

Oil price shocks were the main drivers of variation in global inflation with a contribution of over 38 percent, followed by global demand shocks with a contribution of about 28 percent over the past five decades [...]. [...] In addition, oil price and global demand shocks were the main drivers of movements in global inflation around every global recession since 1970 (1975, 1982, 1991, 2009, and 2020). [...] Over time, the role of global demand shocks and oil price shocks has grown and that of global supply shocks has receded. - World Bank Group

In simple terms, oil plays a significant role in driving inflation and causing recessions, and its impact on price shocks is increasing.

In this article, I'll take a closer look at recent developments and explain what this means for the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), the biggest energy ETF in the world.

My most recent article on this ETF was written on September 15, when I went with the bullish title "XLE: Crude Oil Goes Boom - Protect Yourself, Buy Energy."

Since then, the ETF has returned 4.4%, with a lot more room to run if it's up to the latest forecasts.

The "Big Guys" Are Bullish

Last week, Goldman Sachs came out with a report titled "Peak oil demand is still a decade away."

The "peak oil" debate is fascinating, as it's close to impossible to predict when oil demand will peak. In fact, this discussion has been going on for many decades.

Predicting the future is close to impossible, as we can only use historical data to make predictions. It gets even harder when predicting developments that are dependent on countless factors.

Oil demand and oil production numbers are among the toughest numbers to predict. As we can see below, the U.S. shale revolution after the Great Financial Crisis made every "peak oil supply" report invalid, as it caused U.S. supply growth to explode. The "Hubbert curve" theory did not work anymore.

Wikipedia (Data: Energy Information Administration)

Going back to the Goldman Sachs report, the bank is upbeat about oil demand, making the case that "consensus" estimates are probably too bearish.

While some prominent forecasters have predicted oil demand will peak by 2030, our researchers expect oil usage will increase through 2034. That’s in part because of demand for oil from emerging markets in Asia and demand for petrochemicals, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Research. “We think peak demand is another decade away, and more importantly, after the decade it takes to peak, it plateaus, rather than sharply declines, for another few years,” write Nikhil Bhandari, co-head of Asia-Pacific Natural Resources and Clean Energy Research, and analyst Amber Cai in the team’s report. - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs

What's interesting is that the investment bank makes the case that demand growth will be driven by petrochemicals and specialized refined products - including jet fuel.

Goldman expects gasoline demand to peak before 2030.

Goldman Sachs

Speaking of gasoline, the thesis that oil demand will peak "soon" is entirely based on EV adoption.

Looking at multiple scenarios from Goldman Sachs, the World Bank, BP, and Wood Mackenzie, we see that in a scenario of a slow EV adoption, oil demand is unlikely to peak before 2040.

Goldman Sachs

Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with Goldman's outlook, I think being aware of the underlying drivers is key, as it currently looks like the EV transition is rapidly slowing.

Even in the "progressive" European Union, it looks like a petrol/gasoline car ban is coming off the table.

That's where OPEC comes in. The Vienna-based cartel just came out with an updated outlook, which included the reaffirmation of expected oil demand growth by 2.2 million daily barrels in 2024.

The following paragraph stood out to me, as it highlights a very important aspect of the bull case (emphasis added):

Crude is currently supported by signs of a tighter market balance due to strong summer demand and output cuts from OPEC and its allies, but gains are capped by uncertainties around the path of interest rates in the U.S. and concerns over demand in China after the latest consumer prices data disappointed markets. - The Wall Street Journal

Daily OPEC production was down 80,000 barrels. The group has agreed to extend all production curbs into next year.

While all of this is subject to change, OPEC has regained pricing power, and it's not afraid to use it.

As we can see below, the Permian Basin is the only basin capable of long-term growth, with other basins like Bakken and Eagle Ford having peaked before the pandemic.

Energy Information Administration

In fact, global supply is very bullish.

They [The EIA] have a lower demand growth forecast than OPEC, but still expect a supply deficit next year. Based on history, OPEC+ are more likely to exacerbate that situation than ease it, and nor is supply likely to be boosted from elsewhere. The new UK government are looking to restrict production from the North Sea and investment in the industry in North America will be restricted by the upcoming US election, so if OPEC+ do maintain current output levels, or even decrease them further, it is hard to see supply increasing in any meaningful way. - Oilprice.com (emphasis added)

Although oil prices are highly volatile and tough to predict, I believe oil entered a structural long-term bull market after the pandemic, with a new "normal" price close to $80 WTI.

OPEC+ seems to be very focused on defending $80 Brent, somewhat limiting the downside to $65-$70 when traders fear demand weakness - with the potential of oil over $100 in an environment of elevated global growth.

That said, as someone who has roughly a quarter of his total portfolio in energy, I prefer $80-$90 WTI over $100 WTI, as elevated oil prices could trigger more supply growth and create recession-threatening inflation risks.

Right now, oil is trading at $81 WTI, a perfect price for value creation, as most major U.S. oil companies are breakeven in the low-$40 range. The current environment is perfect for every oil company on my radar.

TradingView (NYMEX WTI)

This brings me to the next part of this article.

Buying The Whole Basket

I spent a lot of time discussing individual energy picks on Seeking Alpha. This includes upstream (production), midstream (infrastructure), and downstream (refining).

Eland Cables

However, sometimes, it's easier to just buy an ETF to avoid the risks that come with individual stock picking.

The XLE ETF has roughly $39 billion in assets under management and solves these problems as it tracks the energy sector of the S&P 500 index, which has 22 holdings.

Launched in 1998, the ETF includes all energy segments, including upstream, midstream, and downstream.

Moreover, as we can see below, more than 40% of its assets consist of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) stock, two of the world's biggest energy companies with huge reserves and consistent dividend growth.

State Street (SPDR)

I also believe its 0.09% total expense ratio is very fair.

Currently, the ETF yields 3.1% with a three-year CAGR of 11.4%.

Additionally, looking at the relative performance compared to the S&P 500, the XLE/S&P 500 ratio bottomed after the pandemic. While it has weakened a bit since last year, I have little doubt that XLE is in a great spot to outperform the market on a prolonged basis, benefitting from increasingly favorable demand/supply dynamics.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, I remain bullish on XLE and most of its components. I will also use the information in this article for individual energy picks in the next few weeks.

Takeaway

Oil remains a key driver of global inflation and economic cycles, as highlighted by just-released research from the World Bank.

Meanwhile, recent bullish forecasts from Goldman Sachs and OPEC reinforce the potential for sustained oil demand growth despite uncertainties like EV adoption and geopolitical factors.

With OPEC regaining pricing power and global supply dynamics pointing to a tight market, I believe oil has entered a long-term bull market.

For those seeking exposure to the energy sector without the risks of individual stock picking, the XLE ETF offers a diversified and promising option to benefit from these tailwinds.

Therefore, I believe that due to its strong track record and favorable demand/supply dynamics, XLE is poised to outperform the market for many years to come.